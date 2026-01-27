The 11th Winter Fishing Season Opens at Wolong Lake in Shenyang

SHENYANG, China, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 24, the 11th Winter Fishing Season opened at Wolong Lake in Shenyang. Hosted by the Shenyang Municipal Bureau of Culture, Tourism, Radio and Television, the Shenyang Municipal Sports Bureau, and the People's Government of Kangping County, the event has drawn more than 100,000 visitors to the frozen lakeshore to witness a winter cultural and tourism celebration that integrates cultural heritage, sports competition, and technological interaction.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

As one of the flagship events of "Winter Snow, Warm Sunshine - Meet in Shenyang" 2025-2026 Shenyang Winter Tour Program, this year's Winter Fishing Season was built around the "nabo" fishing and hunting culture dating back to the Liao and Jin dynasties. Centering on six key pillars spanning intangible cultural heritage transmission, ice-and-snow sports, and theatrical performances, the event has meticulously curated distinctive cultural tourism consumption scenarios, rolling out a suite of benefits that have made the pleasures of ice and snow more accessible than ever.

At the opening ceremony, performers dressed in Liao-dynasty costumes complemented the frozen lake, recreating scenes of millennia-old fishing and hunting traditions. Interactive installations such as the Qizhou Fanghua "Time-Travel Gate", the "Nabo Celestial Palace" snow trail on the mid-lake island, and theatrical spaces encourage a shift from passive observation to hands-on immersion in traditional culture.

To further enrich the visitor experience, this year's event has scattered its ice-and-snow programs far and wide and woven the themes of "koi" and "horses" into visual landscape designs and ice-and-snow activities across Kangping County, fostering a joyful atmosphere where "every corner serves as a playground". Snowmobiles in the powered ice-and-snow zone, as well as ice sleds and snow bicycles in the non-powered zone, have emerged as visitors' favorites; AR cultural-themed ice cream and the "Koi Kangping" creative product line proved particularly popular with visitors; and nighttime events maintained strong momentum, with electronic music parties and the Aurora Camping Fair delivering distinctive cultural tourism experiences in winter.

This fishing season will feature a robust lineup of sports events, including an ice lake crossing race, the Northeast Asia International Ice Dragon Boat Race, the "King of Snowball Fights" open competition, and speed skating and snow tug-of-war competitions under the National Mass Ice and Snow Season program. Striking a balance between professionalism and entertainment, these events are designed to bring niche winter sports to the general public.

The venue also offers culinary attractions, including the "So Many Fish" national-style market and the second "Frying Festival", showcasing regional specialty products such as Hanfu apples and organic selenium-rich fish, as well as Northeastern classics like candied hawthorns on a stick. Visitors can thus savor local flavors while enjoying the scenery and festivities. The Winter Fishing Season will run through February 1.

Source: People's Government of Kangping County