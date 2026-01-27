Save the Redwoods League Secures Opportunity to Expand Harold Richardson Redwoods Reserve and Protect Sonoma County’s Ancient Redwoods

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save the Redwoods League announced today that it has secured an agreement with the Richardson family to acquire 200 acres in Sonoma County, including a nearly 35-acre old-growth coast redwood grove, directly adjacent to the Harold Richardson Redwoods Reserve property Save the Redwoods acquired from the family in 2018.

Save the Redwoods League seeks to raise $4 million for the acquisition and permanent protection of two properties totaling 200 acres. Within the additional old-growth grove on this land, more than 200 trees stand taller than 200 feet, with some reaching 250 feet. This acquisition will expand the Reserve to 930 acres—a more than 20% increase in size—and serve as a protective buffer to the Reserve’s hundreds of old-growth coast redwood trees in an era of climate change. Securing these properties also opens the way for Save the Redwoods to realize its long-standing vision of establishing recreational access and programs at the Reserve.





This expansion will add 200 acres to Harold Richardson Redwoods Reserve, including an additional old-growth coast redwood grove.

“By expanding Harold Richardson Redwoods Reserve, we are protecting more of this important redwood ecosystem and securing more of its irreplaceable old-growth trees,” says Steve Mietz, president and CEO of Save the Redwoods League. “Coast redwood forests quietly store substantial amounts of carbon, shelter over 1,000 plant and animal species, and stand as living proof that California’s climate resilience is tied to conserving natural landscapes like this.”

Vision for Public Access

“We have learned so much about the Reserve since acquiring it in 2018,” says Jessica Carter, senior program director of Save the Redwoods League. “We have monitored wildlife movements, including endangered species, and are studying forest health, leading controlled burns and revitalizing the Reserve’s incredible forest.





Photo by The Coldwater Collective.

“Our collaboration with the Kashia Band of Pomo Indians helps us understand the site’s cultural significance and what meaningful partnership looks like at this special place. We have also invited local communities to experience the Reserve. With Tribal and community input, and following this new acquisition, we can enter a new phase of our public access planning. We look forward to sharing more specifics soon.”

Since 2023, Save the Redwoods League has hosted a limited number of seasonal guided hikes and activities at the Reserve, welcoming the Kashia, community partner organizations, neighbors, and Save the Redwoods donors and supporters. These limited access opportunities have offered valuable learning experiences for Save the Redwoods to inform future recreational access and programs, including visitor interests, site safety, optimal visitor infrastructure and amenities.

Once the new parcels are acquired, Save the Redwoods League will advance design and planning for future recreational access, in close collaboration with the Kashia Band of Pomo Indians.

Funding the Expansion of Harold Richardson Redwoods Reserve

In 2018, Save the Redwoods League protected the Harold Richardson Redwoods Reserve, one of California’s last unprotected old-growth redwood forests. Now, Save the Redwoods is working to raise $4 million to acquire two additional parcels and further expand the Reserve, ensuring these redwood groves are protected forever. Individuals wishing to learn more or support this effort with a tax-deducible contribution can visit Savetheredwoods.org/HRRRe.

Save the Redwoods League is grateful to the Troper Wojcicki Foundation for a lead gift to expand Harold Richardson Redwoods Reserve.

About Harold Richardson Redwoods Reserve

The 730-acre Reserve is located about 100 miles north of San Francisco and several miles inland from the Sonoma coast. The Reserve is home to 319 ancient coast redwood trees over 250 feet tall, with many over 300 feet—as tall as the Statue of Liberty. One of these trees is estimated to be more than 1,640 years old and has a trunk diameter of 19 feet—as wide as a two-lane street—making it one of the oldest known coast redwoods south of Mendocino County and the widest south of Humboldt County.

This rare old-growth forest provides habitat for myriad wildlife species, including the northern spotted owl, marbled murrelet, foothill yellow-legged frog, Townsend’s big-eared bat, Pacific giant salamander, red tree voles, steelhead trout and coho salmon. The Reserve is named in honor of Harold Richardson, the former landowner, who passed away in 2016 at age 97. When he passed, his family worked with Save the Redwoods League to protect the land as a future park for generations to come.

Conserving the Reserve—and now having the opportunity to expand it—is a high priority for Save the Redwoods because of its large, high-quality redwood forest, its proximity to other protected forests, and its riparian habitat along a tributary to the Wheatfield Fork of the Gualala River.

The newly acquired parcels will add 200 acres to the Reserve, including a nearly 35-acre old-growth coast redwood grove, diverse redwood and Douglas-fir forest and open grasslands, providing a buffer of protected land to this ancient ecosystem.





The public can contribute to this project on the Save the Redwoods League website.

Save the Redwoods League

Save the Redwoods League revitalizes coast redwood and giant sequoia forests across California’s redwood range. In partnership with state and federal agencies, Tribes, and communities, we have conserved more than 220,000 acres in 76 parks and preserves and restored 37,000 acres. Our work bolsters carbon storage, strengthens wildfire resilience, benefits local economies, and safeguards iconic landscapes enjoyed by millions. For more information, visit SaveTheRedwoods.org





