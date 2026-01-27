Distractions Down, Confidence Up: New AI Colonoscopy Software Delivers More Transparent Polyp Detection

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augere Medical (“Augere”), a European pioneer in AI-assisted colonoscopy, today announced the commercial release of its next-generation software module 1.9 for real-time polyp detection on colonoscopy systems.

The release increases transparency of AI behaviour using the unique real-time Confidence Indicator, giving endoscopists more control over how AI-support is presented during procedures.

A new standard for AI colonoscopy

The software introduces an advanced false-positive reduction filter that increases the framewise sensitivity with more than 20% compared to previous generations, while preserving the same high sensitivity for clinically relevant lesions. Using the new filtering method, Augere has been able to preserve the low false positive rate that users have come to appreciate from the PolypAID™ system. This helps endoscopists stay focused on true findings, with fewer distractions on the screen and less time spent investigating non-lesions.

“Endoscopists tell us they want the benefits of a highly sensitive AI for adenoma detection, but not at the price of constant, unnecessary alerts,” says Jon H. Hoem, CEO at Augere. “This release is designed to make AI support feel calmer and more usable during back-to-back procedures, especially in busy European screening units.”

Transparent AI through the confidence indicator aligns with EU expectations

The software has been developed with a particular focus on European hospitals and endoscopy units where ESGE-style quality indicators and scrutiny of AI-related harms (false positives, distractions, additional time) are central to adoption decisions. By combining false-positive control, rapid confidence stabilization, and practical integration with existing endoscopy infrastructures, the release is positioned as an enabling step towards broader, routine use of AI in colonoscopy.

“Transparency is no longer optional for clinical AI,” commented Pia H. Smedsrud, Chief Medical Officer at Augere. “Showing confidence in an intuitive way gives physicians an immediate sense of how much weight to put on each alert, while keeping the final decision strictly with the endoscopists. Although the final decision is always the endoscopists’ responsibility, the indicator provides an intuitive way and immediate sense of how much weight to put on each alert.”

Availability

The new software version will be available for installations in selected European markets starting in Q1 2026, with a phased rollout to additional centres thereafter. Existing customers will be offered upgrade pathways that preserve their current hardware investments.

About Augere Medical

Augere Medical is a commercial stage Norwegian medical technology company founded in 2018 and is developing systems which are clinically robust and provide transparent AI solutions for gastrointestinal endoscopy. Augere’s first product, the PolypAIDTM system, is being developed in close cooperation with leading colonoscopists and external research groups such as Simula Research Laboratory. The company is supported by Norwegian investors and has received public grants from Innovation Norway and the Research Council of Norway. Augere has started the European launch of the PolypAID™ system, and this platform is not available in other geographies at the current time. The tagline for all our efforts is “Confidence in outcomes™” which highlights the expectations of the endoscopists as well as the patients.



