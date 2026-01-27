Home Remodeling Market Analysis Report 2026: $1.29 Trillion Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Remodeling Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The home remodeling market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, with projections indicating an increase from $997.52 billion in 2025 to $1.04 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.9%. This growth has been driven by a heightened focus on basic home repairs, a surge in residential renovation activities, the expanded availability of do-it-yourself tools, and the broadening of home improvement retail channels.

The market's trajectory continues upward, expecting to reach $1.29 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%. Key factors fueling this growth include rising demand for sustainable remodeling materials, the integration of smart home renovation solutions, and a growing professional home renovation services sector. Modern modular and prefabricated remodeling components are also influential, as are burgeoning trends like increased demand for kitchen and bathroom upgrades, a focus on floor and roof renovations, and the expansion of professional and do-it-for-me services.

A vital driver of market expansion is the surge in construction sector activities, which encompass residential and commercial projects, alongside infrastructural developments such as highways and airports. This burgeoning construction sector stimulates the housing demand, propelling many homeowners to renovate rather than purchase new homes. Technological advancements in construction materials further encourage home upgrades, evidenced by a 3.7% uptick in US residential housing completions in August 2023.

Leading companies are harnessing technology to enhance remodeling services, offering innovative solutions that streamline the process. For instance, West Shore Home introduced a technologically advanced platform in October 2023, integrating AI-driven project planning and 3D visualization tools to revolutionize the remodeling experience. This platform provides features like predictive cost analysis, energy efficiency recommendations, and a user-friendly interface, applicable to kitchen, bathroom, and whole-home renovations.

A strategic acquisition in March 2025 saw Azure Capital International LLC acquire S&E Renovations, Inc., marking a significant expansion in the residential remodeling sector. This move aims to consolidate expertise, strengthen regional presence in the Southeast U.S., and drive growth in renovation services.

Prominent companies in the home remodeling market include Andersen Corporation, JELD-WEN Holdings Inc., Kohler Co., among others, with operations extending across diverse regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe.

The market outlook remains under pressure from evolving global trade relations and tariffs, impacting costs within the remodeling segments, particularly in North America and Europe. These tariffs, while elevating short-term costs, potentially bolster domestic manufacturing and innovation in cost-efficient materials.

The home remodeling market research offers comprehensive insights into market size, regional shares, and competitive landscape, delivering detailed analyses of trends and opportunities. It encompasses core remodeling processes, including DIY and DIFM projects, and distribution through online and offline channels, with applications across windows, doors, kitchens, bathrooms, and more.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.04 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.29 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global



Markets Covered: Do-It-Yourself (DIY); Do-It-For-Me (DIFM)

Do-It-Yourself (DIY); Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) Distribution Channel: Online; Offline

Online; Offline Application Areas: Windows And Doors; Kitchen And Bathroom; Floor And Roof; Walls; Other Applications

Windows And Doors; Kitchen And Bathroom; Floor And Roof; Walls; Other Applications End-Use:Residential; Commercial

