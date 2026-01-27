Mobile Computer Market Analysis Report 2026: $46.98 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Computer Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The mobile computer market has been experiencing robust growth, expanding from $6.77 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $7.23 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This surge is propelled by heightened smartphone and tablet penetration, a burgeoning demand for portable computing solutions, and the proliferation of mobile application ecosystems. As wireless connectivity technologies advance and digital transformation initiatives expand, the market is poised for continued growth.

Looking ahead, the mobile computer market is projected to grow to $9.58 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.3%. This upward trajectory is largely driven by the increasing deployment of cloud-based mobile applications, the rise of enterprise mobility solutions, and the growing preference for rugged mobile devices. Additionally, the expansion of the mobile workforce and the escalating demand for secure mobile computing platforms are fostering market growth. Key trends anticipated during this period include the integration of cloud-connected mobile devices, adoption of IoT-enabled solutions, and the incorporation of AI-powered functionalities.

Internet penetration is a significant growth driver for the mobile computer market. A report by the International Telecommunication Union revealed that, as of November 2024, 5.5 billion people were online, representing 68% of the global population. This increase underscores the essential role mobile computers play in internet accessibility and e-commerce transactions, further fueling market growth.

Technological advancements are a priority for companies in this sector. In June 2023, Zebra Technologies launched the TC22/TC27, a durable mobile computer tailored for harsh environments and optimized for business operations. This innovation highlights the company's commitment to enhancing market positioning through technology.

The strategic acquisition landscape also shapes market dynamics. In October 2024, Grid Dynamics Holdings acquired Mobile Computing to enhance its capabilities in the Americas, targeting the manufacturing, CPG, and financial services sectors. This acquisition aims to broaden Grid Dynamics' client base by leveraging Mobile Computing's software development expertise.

Major players in the mobile computing market include Motorola, HP, Zebra Technologies, and Honeywell International Inc. The market outlook is currently influenced by global trade relations and tariffs, particularly affecting semiconductor and mobile hardware component pricing. These factors have increased production costs, impacting supply chain efficiency and consumer pricing. Nevertheless, they are also catalyzing localized manufacturing and innovations in cost-effective design.

The mobile computer market report provides comprehensive statistics, offering insights into global market size, regional shares, and market trends. It outlines strategies for navigating a rapidly evolving international environment, ensuring stakeholders remain informed about potential impacts on their operations.

Overall, while challenges such as tariff-induced cost increases exist, the mobile computer market is notably resilient, driven by technological advancements and a growing demand for portable data access solutions.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global



