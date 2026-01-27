Information Technology Extended (ITX) Cases Market Analysis Report 2026: $2.45 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Information Technology Extended (ITX) Cases Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Information Technology Extended (ITX) cases market is experiencing robust growth, projected to escalate from $1.44 billion in 2025 to $1.61 billion in 2026 at an 11.3% CAGR. This surge is driven by increased demand for small form factor PCs, enhanced cooling tech, and the rising popularity of gaming PCs. The market is anticipated to reach $2.45 billion by 2030, growing at an 11.2% CAGR, supported by advancements in telecomm and IT infrastructure, edge computing, and eco-friendly materials integration.

As eSports activities expand globally, there is a growing need for high-performance, efficient ITX cases, facilitating smoother gameplay and efficient cooling systems. For example, the Greater London Authority allocated substantial funds to research esports trends, indicating a rising focus on competitive gaming's influence. Similarly, the shift to remote work is further elevating ITX cases' demand. Enhanced digital communication tools now allow effective remote working, prompting a need for compact, high-performance computing setups supporting flexibility and productivity. In February 2023, nearly 40% of adults in Great Britain worked from home, demonstrating a pivot towards remote workspaces.

Companies like Antec Inc. are innovating with compact chassis designs, like the December 2024 launch of the 1 M Aluminum ITX Gaming Case, praised for its durability and support for high-end components, appealing to gaming enthusiasts prioritizing style and performance. Major players in the market include Razer Inc., Corsair Gaming Inc., and NZXT Inc., focusing heavily on enhancing performance and design for optimal computing solutions.

Amid global trade shifts and tariff modifications impacting production costs for materials such as aluminum and tempered glass, there are renewed efforts towards local manufacturing and innovative material sourcing. This encourages efficiency and design improvement across the ITX case market, particularly for sectors relying on high-quality materials.

The market's comprehensive report offers in-depth analysis, covering global market size, regional shares, competitors, and forecast trends, vital for navigating the dynamic ITX case industry landscape. The report also highlights the growing demand for mini-ITX tower cases, desktop cases, and cube cases, finding robust applications across consumer electronics, automotive, and telecommunications sectors. As the market evolves, North America remains a leading region, while Asia-Pacific is poised for rapid expansion. Notably, the market encompasses a broad array of services and products, which include system integration, cloud deployment, cybersecurity services, and sales of various ITX cases like server chassis and gaming tower cases.

Overall, the ITX cases market represents a dynamic field of innovation and growth, catering to the ever-increasing demands of digital consumers and businesses. As companies strive to deliver advanced solutions, this market will likely see substantial evolution and development in design, application, and efficiency.

Strategic Analysis:

Market Dynamics: Examine factors like technological innovation, regulatory shifts, and consumer preference changes. Explore how digital transformation, automation, and AI-driven advancements will influence the market.

Examine factors like technological innovation, regulatory shifts, and consumer preference changes. Explore how digital transformation, automation, and AI-driven advancements will influence the market. Supply Chain Analysis: Get insights into raw materials, resources, and supplier analysis, enabling a competitive advantage.

Get insights into raw materials, resources, and supplier analysis, enabling a competitive advantage. Investment Trends: Understand the regulatory landscape and investment flows driving industry growth and innovation.

Scope of Coverage:

By Case Type: Mini-ITX Tower, Desktop, Cube Cases, and Others.

Mini-ITX Tower, Desktop, Cube Cases, and Others. By Material Type: Plastic, Metal, Wood, Composite, Glass.

Plastic, Metal, Wood, Composite, Glass. Applications: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial Equipment, Medical Devices, Telecommunications.

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial Equipment, Medical Devices, Telecommunications. End-Users: Large Enterprises, SMEs, Government Organizations, Educational Institutions, Healthcare Providers.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global



Global Information Technology Extended (ITX) Cases Market Trends and Strategies

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification

Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

Compact Form Factor and Space Optimization

Enhanced Thermal Management and Cooling Solutions

Modular and Customizable Chassis Designs

Noise Reduction and Silent Operation Features

Lightweight and Portable Case Materials

Companies Featured

Razer Inc.

Corsair Gaming Inc.

NZXT Inc.

Fractal Design AB

In Win Development Inc.

Xigmatek Co. Ltd.

SilverStone Technology Co. Ltd.

Sharkoon Technologies GmbH

Rosewill Inc.

Lian Li Industrial Co. Ltd.

Antec Inc.

Apevia Corporation

Cooler Master Technology Inc.

Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd.

Jonsbo Technology Co. Ltd.

Phanteks B.V.

BitFenix Co. Ltd.

Cougar Gaming

Raijintek Co. Ltd.

Deepcool Industries Co. Ltd.

HEC Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j1bjrb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment