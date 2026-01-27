Embedded Automation Computers Market Report 2026: $67.61 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Embedded Automation Computers Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The embedded automation computers market is witnessing substantial growth, with projections indicating an increase from $44.37 billion in 2025 to $48.27 billion in 2026, following an 8.8% CAGR. Historically, this surge is attributed to early automation adoption, industrial digitization, rugged computing demand, manufacturing modernization, and transportation telematics expansion. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $67.61 billion, driven by AI-driven automation integration, smart factory growth, edge computing expansion, and a heightened need for connected industrial equipment and real-time data processing.

Key trends shaping the forecast period include the rising adoption of edge computing in automation, the increased use of rugged systems for harsh environments, real-time control solutions integration, embedded vehicle computing platforms expansion, and enhanced industrial IoT gateway deployments. The automotive industry's growth is a primary driver for this market. As advancements in autonomous driving technologies unfold, embedded automation computers in vehicles play a pivotal role in facilitating real-time processing, data analytics, and control, thereby improving safety and supporting advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Notably, global car production rose by 10.2% in 2023, underpinning the market's expansion.

In efforts to remain competitive, major companies are focusing on innovation. In May 2023, Cincoze unveiled the DX-1200 embedded computer, designed for industrial automation applications. With the latest Intel Alder Lake-S processors, the DX-1200 offers extensive I/O selection and modular expansion, addressing diverse industrial needs and showcasing robust characteristics such as temperature and voltage tolerance and resistance to vibration and shock.

Strategically enhancing its product offerings, Acal Bfi Group Limited acquired Impulse Embedded Limited in August 2024. This acquisition aims to strengthen Acal Bfi's capabilities in embedded technology, thereby reinforcing its market position and access to innovative solutions. Impulse Embedded Limited is renowned for its embedded computing products and solutions.

Market leaders include Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., and many others. Global trade relations and tariffs are influencing the market outlook, with increased costs for regions relying on Asian imports due to tariffs on semiconductors, processors, and communication components. Despite these challenges, companies are adapting by localizing production and exploring cost-effective designs.

The market research report provides comprehensive insights into the embedded automation computers industry, including global market size, regional shares, market trends, and opportunities. Covering regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and countries like the USA, China, India, and Germany, it offers an in-depth analysis crucial for stakeholders navigating this rapidly evolving sector.

Scope of the Report:

Market Characteristics: Defines the market, examining key products, brand-level differentiation, and innovation trends.

Defines the market, examining key products, brand-level differentiation, and innovation trends. Supply Chain Analysis: Analyzes the value chain, resources, and key suppliers, along with a competitor list at each supply chain level.

Analyzes the value chain, resources, and key suppliers, along with a competitor list at each supply chain level. Trends and Strategies: Evaluates market evolution, highlighting technology trends such as digital transformation, automation, and AI-driven innovations.

Evaluates market evolution, highlighting technology trends such as digital transformation, automation, and AI-driven innovations. Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Provides an overview of key regulatory frameworks and major investment trends.

Provides an overview of key regulatory frameworks and major investment trends. Market Size and Forecasts: Presents historic and projected market size, considering technological advancements and geopolitical factors.

Presents historic and projected market size, considering technological advancements and geopolitical factors. Total Addressable Market (TAM): Assesses market potential and delivers strategic growth insights.

Assesses market potential and delivers strategic growth insights. Market Attractiveness Scoring: Analyzes growth potential and competitive dynamics to offer strategic implications.

Analyzes growth potential and competitive dynamics to offer strategic implications. Market Segmentations: Breaks down the market into sub-markets by type, application, and end-user.

Breaks down the market into sub-markets by type, application, and end-user. Regional and Country Breakdowns: Provides geographic market analysis and size comparisons.

Provides geographic market analysis and size comparisons. Expanded Geographic Coverage: Includes regions like Taiwan and Southeast Asia, reflecting their growing significance.

Includes regions like Taiwan and Southeast Asia, reflecting their growing significance. Competitive Landscape: Details competitive dynamics, market shares, and significant financial deals.

Key Market Segments:

By Type: Single Board Computers (SBC), Rugged Industrial Box PC, Vehicle Computer, IoT Gateways.

Single Board Computers (SBC), Rugged Industrial Box PC, Vehicle Computer, IoT Gateways. By Application: Industrial Automation, Transportation, Energy and Power, Others.

Industrial Automation, Transportation, Energy and Power, Others. By End-User: IT and Telecommunications, Automotive, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $48.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $67.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

Panasonic Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Omron Corporation

Bosch Rexroth AG

Festo AG & Co. KG

Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG

Moog Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

National Instruments Corporation

B&R Industrial Automation GmbH

Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG

Pilz GmbH & Co. KG

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Keyence Corporation

WAGO Kontakttechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Kontron S&T AG

Cognex Corporation

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

Lanner Electronics Inc

