Cut Flowers Market Analysis Report 2026: $46.98 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The cut flowers market has been experiencing steady growth and is projected to increase from $36.94 billion in 2025 to $38.74 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.9%. Contributing factors to this growth include traditional floriculture practices, cultural usages, and growth in global flower trade networks. These elements, alongside the expansion of greenhouse flower production and rising demand from the wedding and event industries, have significantly bolstered the market.

Looking ahead, the cut flowers market is anticipated to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $46.98 billion by 2030. This growth will be driven by the trend of online floral retail, sustainable flower farming, and the increased demand for specialty and exotic flowers. As international export opportunities expand and the use of flowers in lifestyle and wellness applications increases, the market will benefit from these favorable developments. Notably, there is a growing demand for premium cut flowers and an expanding popularity of floral gifting. Subscription services and the use of flowers in wellness products are expected to thrive.

The wedding industry plays a pivotal role in boosting the cut flowers market. Specifically, the rising expenditure on wedding decorations is contributing to market growth. Couples are increasingly splurging on personalized and memorable wedding aesthetics, pushing the demand for floral arrangements that add elegance and beauty. Reports indicate that in 2023, average spending on weddings rose to $35,000, a $5,000 increase from the previous year, with a notable increase in eco-friendly wedding decorations.

In terms of innovation, companies are focusing on developing genetically modified flowers to maintain a competitive edge. For example, in August 2023, Suntory Flowers launched the BluOcean Chrysanthemum, a genetically engineered flower partner-developed with Japan's National Agriculture and Food Research Organization to offer enhanced vibrant colors, targeting professional florists.

Strategic acquisitions shape the market landscape, as demonstrated by Dutch Flower Group's acquisition of Nini Herburg Roses in January 2023. This move is aimed at integrating vertically, optimizing supply chains, and improving logistics to strengthen growth and sustainable practices.

The market is impacted by global trade relations and tariff changes, influencing supply chain costs, especially in import-heavy regions like Europe and North America. These shifts in tariffs, while posing short-term challenges, could encourage local flower cultivation in the long run, supporting regional production and investment.

The cut flowers market research provides comprehensive statistics including size, regional shares, and competitive analysis. It explores market segments, trends, and opportunities, offering a complete perspective of current and predicted future scenarios. The market is primarily distributed across supermarkets, specialty florists, online platforms, and more, with Europe being the largest regional market in 2025.

The report's value is defined by revenues from sales within the specified market and geographical context, excluding resales within the supply chain. The cut flowers market encompasses various blooms like roses, chrysanthemums, and daisies, used in numerous contexts including personal use, weddings, and cultural events.

Scope

Flower Type: Rose; Chrysanthemum; Carnation; Gerbera; Lilium; Other Flower Types

Application: Personal Use; Weddings and Events; Conferences; Other Uses

Distribution Channel: Supermarkets; Specialty Stores; Online Retail

Key Companies: DeLaval Inc., GEA Group AG, Pearson International LLC

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $38.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $46.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global



Global Cut Flowers Market Trends and Strategies

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

Growing Demand for Premium and Exotic Cut Flowers

Rising Popularity of Floral Gifting for Events and Occasions

Expansion of Online Flower Retail and Subscription Services

Increasing Use of Flowers in Wellness, Aromatherapy, and Lifestyle Products

Seasonal and Holiday-Driven Surge in Decorative Flower Consumption

