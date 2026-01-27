Solid-State Battery Materials Market Analysis Report 2026: $4+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solid-State Battery Materials Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The solid-state battery materials market size has experienced a significant surge, with expectations to expand from $1.15 billion in 2025 to $1.48 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.7%. Factors contributing to this growth include the rising adoption of lithium-ion batteries, early research and development in solid electrolytes, increased electric vehicle (EV) penetration, growth in consumer electronics battery requirements, and initial industrial applications of solid-state batteries.

Forecasted growth in the solid-state battery materials market is projected to continue, reaching $4.03 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 28.4%. Key drivers include advancements in ceramic and sulfide electrolytes, an expansion of solid-state battery production for EVs, and the rising demand for high-performance energy storage systems. Innovations in polymer and oxide materials are enhancing safety and longevity, supporting the adoption of flexible and thin-film battery technologies. Major trends include a growing adoption of solid-state battery materials in EVs, development of high ionic conductivity ceramic and sulfide electrolytes, and the use of safer, longer-lasting polymer and oxide materials.

The burgeoning demand for electric vehicles is a pivotal factor driving the growth trajectory of the solid-state battery materials market. EVs, offering cleaner and more efficient transportation solutions, are witnessing increased demand due to rising fuel costs. Solid-state battery materials, characterized by higher energy density and improved safety, are central to advancing next-generation electric mobility solutions. For instance, electric car sales soared, exceeding 17 million units in 2024, reflecting a 25% growth compared to 2023, as reported by the International Energy Agency.

Key market players are focusing on developing advanced production capabilities to quicken commercialization, enhance energy density, and improve battery safety. In September 2025, SK On Co. Ltd. launched an all-solid-state battery pilot plant concentrating on sulfide-based ASSBs and lithium-metal batteries. This development aligns with the heightened demand for high-performance EV batteries.

In addition, QuantumScape Corporation partnered with Corning Incorporated in September 2025 to foster manufacturing capabilities. This collaboration serves to develop and commercialize advanced ceramic separators, enhancing performance and scalability for mass production.

The solid-state battery materials market hosts key players such as SK innovation Co. Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Samsung SDI Company Limited, and others. This market faces challenges, including rapid shifts in global trade relations and tariffs, affecting supply chains and limiting the availability of critical materials.

Analyzing the market landscape, the report outlines valuable insights covering market size, regional shares, key trends, and opportunities in the solid-state battery materials industry. The study also explores the impact of tariffs and the resultant push for local manufacturing, fostering innovation in cost-efficient solid-state battery technologies.

Regionally, while Asia-Pacific leads the market, North America is poised for the fastest growth in the forecast period, underscoring a global momentum towards solid-state battery solutions.

The report offers a comprehensive market perspective, guiding strategies for navigating the evolving international environment, underscored by the complexities of trade dynamics and the continuous evolution of solid-state battery materials technologies.

Markets Covered: By Material Type (Ceramic, Sulfide, Polymer, Oxide, Others); By Battery Type (Thin-Film, Bulk, Flexible, Others); By Application Type (Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicles, Energy Storage Systems, Medical Devices, Others); By End-User (Automotive, Electronics, Industrial, Aerospace And Defense, Others).

By Material Type (Ceramic, Sulfide, Polymer, Oxide, Others); By Battery Type (Thin-Film, Bulk, Flexible, Others); By Application Type (Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicles, Energy Storage Systems, Medical Devices, Others); By End-User (Automotive, Electronics, Industrial, Aerospace And Defense, Others). Subsegments: Detailed segmentation by subcategories within Ceramic, Sulfide, Polymer, Oxide, and Other Materials.

Detailed segmentation by subcategories within Ceramic, Sulfide, Polymer, Oxide, and Other Materials. Featured Companies: Includes SK Innovation Co. Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Samsung SDI, Corning Incorporated, and others.

Global Solid-State Battery Materials Market Trends and Strategies

Grid-Scale Renewable Integration

Advanced Ion-Conducting Materials

Battery Safety & Thermal Management Innovations

Lightweight & Flexible Energy Storage

Circular Economy & Battery Recycling Technologies

Increasing Adoption of Solid-State Battery Materials in Evs

Development of High Ionic Conductivity Ceramic and Sulfide Electrolytes

Use of Polymer and Oxide Materials for Safer and Longer-Lasting Batteries

Growth in Thin-Film and Flexible Solid-State Batteries for Consumer Electronics

Rising Deployment in Energy Storage Systems and Medical Device Applications

