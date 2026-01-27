Agriculture Imaging Sensor Market Report 2026: $2.47 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agriculture Imaging Sensor Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The agriculture imaging sensor market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, with its size projected to expand from $1.4 billion in 2025 to $1.59 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.5%. This growth is attributed to the increase in precision farming tools, the availability of remote sensing imagery, early adoption of rgb sensors, and advancements in drone-based agricultural monitoring. The demand for improved crop health visibility is also a contributing factor.

By 2030, the agriculture imaging sensor market is expected to reach $2.47 billion, growing at a CAGR of 11.6%. This projected growth stems from the expansion in hyperspectral imaging use, AI-driven image analysis integration, and advancements in autonomous drone systems. Rising investments in smart greenhouse technologies and the growing need for real-time field diagnostics further bolster the market's expansion. Notable trends include the adoption of imaging sensors for precision crop monitoring, the use of multispectral and hyperspectral imaging for soil assessment, and high-resolution imaging in smart greenhouses.

The rise in precision agriculture is a driving force behind the growth of the agriculture imaging sensor market. Precision agriculture utilizes advanced technology and data analytics to meticulously manage agricultural production, enhancing crop yields through precise management practices. The increasing global demand for food products due to population growth is a significant factor propelling this trend. In 2023, approximately 27% of U.S. farms and ranches employed precision agriculture practices, illustrating its critical role in the market.

Key players in the market are focusing on innovative solutions like tractor-mounted sensors to gain a competitive edge. In October 2023, Aurea Imaging launched the TMS TreeScout, the world's first fully integrated tractor-mounted sensor, offering features like tree scanning and precision thinning, powered by AI and 3D computer vision technology.

In September 2024, CropX Ltd., a US-based agritech company, acquired EnGeniousAg, LLC., aiming to enhance nitrogen management through advanced nitrogen sensing technology integration. The acquisition aims to improve cost efficiency and sustainability in agriculture.

The market features major companies including Topcon Corporation, BASF SE, Bayer AG, and Deere & Company, among others. Regions like North America currently dominate the market, while Asia-Pacific shows the fastest growth pace. The report covers various regions including Europe, South America, and the Middle East, highlighting countries such as the USA, China, and India.

Tariffs and trade relations are impacting the agriculture imaging sensor market, particularly the cost of imported optical components and semiconductor-based sensors. However, these challenges may foster domestic manufacturing, stimulate sensor innovation, and strengthen regional supply chains, ultimately enhancing market resilience.

The agriculture imaging sensor market's research provides a comprehensive outlook, with detailed statistics on market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, trends, and opportunities. Products in this market include multispectral cameras and lidar sensors, used across diverse applications from dairy management to smart greenhouses.

Scope

Markets Covered:

By Product: Red, Green, Blue Sensors; Hyperspectral Sensors; Multispectral Sensors; Other Products

Red, Green, Blue Sensors; Hyperspectral Sensors; Multispectral Sensors; Other Products By Application: Dairy Management; Soil Management; Climate Management; Water Management; Smart Greenhouse; Other Applications

Dairy Management; Soil Management; Climate Management; Water Management; Smart Greenhouse; Other Applications By End User: Agriculture Robot Manufacturers; Agriculture Drone Manufacturers; Livestock Monitoring Equipment Manufacturers; Other End Users

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Topcon Corporation

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Deere & Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Syngenta Group

Yara International ASA

CNH Industrial

Kubota Corporation

Corteva Agriscience

AGCO Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Trimble Inc.

FLIR Systems Inc.

Raven Industries

The Climate Corporation

Parrot SA

Ag Leader Technology

Taranis

Sentera Inc.

Farmers Edge Inc.

PrecisionHawk

MicaSense Inc.

Agribotix LLC

Slantrange Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qfv1xt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment