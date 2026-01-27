Schneider Electric to become the Official Energy Technology Partner of McLaren Racing

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McLaren Racing and Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, today announced that Schneider Electric will become the Official Energy Technology Partner of McLaren Racing, including the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team, the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team, McLaren F1 Academy, as well as the McLaren United Autosports WEC Hypercar Team.

Together, Schneider and McLaren Racing will develop and deploy energy technology that enables peak performance in the most demanding environments, whether it’s delivering robust power solutions trackside at race circuits around the world or back at base at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, UK. At the heart of the partnership is a shared culture rooted in data intelligence, accelerated innovation, and engineering excellence.

Schneider and McLaren Racing will build on their supplier relationship spanning more than 20 years, solving hard energy problems where performance and consistent running are non-negotiable. This will include optimizing existing assets in and around the wind tunnel, manufacturing facilities, IT data centers, and beyond with resilient systems to reduce energy consumption, enabling electrification through advanced energy technologies, and leveraging digital twin technology to create data insights to enhance efficiency and sustainability.

Zak Brown, CEO McLaren Racing, said:

"We’re proud to welcome Schneider Electric as our Official Energy Technology Partner. This partnership builds on a strong foundation and reflects our shared commitment to innovation and energy efficiency. By combining Schneider’s expertise in energy technology with McLaren’s pursuit of performance, we’ll explore new ways to make our operations smarter and more efficient."

Olivier Blum, CEO Schneider Electric, said:

“Racing is one of the most challenging environments to demonstrate the value of advanced energy and digital technology. McLaren Racing pushes every system to its limits, which is exactly where our expertise in performance, reliability, and efficiency makes the difference. We’re proud to become the Official Energy Tech Partner of McLaren, providing energy intelligence they depend on, both on and off the track.”

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world’s most sustainable companies.

