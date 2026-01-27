Automotive LED Lighting Market Report 2026: $28.89 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive LED Lighting Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The automotive LED lighting market is experiencing robust expansion, anticipated to grow from $21.04 billion in 2025 to $22.46 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 6.7%. Historically, growth has been driven by the early adoption of halogen replacement LEDs, xenon-to-LED transitions, expansion in basic automotive exterior lighting, and broader installation in passenger vehicles, including early light commercial vehicle (LCV) models.

Looking forward, the market is projected to reach $28.89 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.5%. This growth is fueled by rising demand for advanced LED headlamps, growing EV-based lighting integration, and energy-efficient interior lighting advancements. Emerging trends include the adoption of adaptive automotive lighting systems, development of sustainable high-efficiency LED modules, and integration of AI-driven vehicle lighting technologies, alongside IoT-enabled smart lighting functions.

With electric vehicles (EVs) becoming increasingly popular, the demand for automotive LED lighting is rising, as LEDs offer less power consumption and enhanced functionality compared to traditional lighting. The International Energy Agency noted a leap in global EV sales from 10 million in 2022 to a projected 14 million in 2023, making this a critical driver of market growth.

In the competitive landscape, companies are innovating to maintain market dominance, notably through intelligent automotive LED lights which offer adaptive brightness, automated beam adjustments, and advanced connectivity for boosted vehicle safety and efficiency. For instance, Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd. launched the h-Digi microLED in July 2023, a compact, energy-efficient, intelligent LED module aimed at enhancing headlight operations.

Strategic acquisitions are shaping the market, evident in Advanced Lighting Technologies LLC's acquisition of Cree Lighting Inc. in September 2023, strengthening its foothold in the LED lighting sector. This follows ADLT's 2022 acquisition of Cree Italy, underscoring its expansion ambitions.

Leading companies in this sector include Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Osram Licht AG, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Valeo, and others, operating across key regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe.

The global trade landscape is influencing the market, with tariffs impacting costs for imported LED components, thus affecting production costs and timelines. However, this challenge is driving regional manufacturing and innovation in cost-effective lighting technologies, fortifying supply chain resilience.

This automotive LED lighting market research report is part of a series providing detailed statistics, trends, and opportunities, delivering comprehensive insights into the global market landscape. It highlights the significant advancements in LED technology catering to various vehicle types and sales channels, encompassing both OEM and aftermarket segments. The report further delves into regional dynamics across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and more, offering a panoramic view of the market's trajectory and competitive spectrum.

Scope:

Propulsion Type: Internal Combustion Engine (ICE); Electric; Other Types.

Vehicle Type: Passenger Car; Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV); Bus; Others.

Sales Channel: OEM; Aftermarket.

Application: Exterior and Interior Lighting.

Companies Mentioned: Key players such as Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., among others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $22.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $28.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. / Magneti Marelli S.p.A

Osram Licht AG

Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.

Valeo

ZKW Group

Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting System Co. Ltd.

Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.

Nichia Corporation

Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

SL Corporation

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

Denso Corporation

Varroc Lighting Systems

DEPO Auto Parts Ind Co. Ltd.

Flex-N-Gate Corporation

Lumax

Guangzhou Loyo Electronic Factory

TYC Brother Industrial

