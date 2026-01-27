Light Emitting Diode (LED) Driver Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Analysis Report 2026: $10+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Light Emitting Diode (LED) Driver Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report emphasizes strategies for navigating the rapidly changing international environment, influenced by trade dynamics, to optimize growth in the LED driver IC sector. The outlook remains positive, driven by sustained demand for innovative, energy-efficient lighting solutions across residential, commercial, industrial, and automotive applications.





The light-emitting diode (LED) driver integrated circuit (IC) market is experiencing robust growth, projected to surge from $5.18 billion in 2025 to $10.09 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. This expansion is driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs in general lighting, energy-efficient solutions, advancements in semiconductor technology, and the rise of automotive LED lighting and IoT-enabled lighting systems.

The automotive sector is pivotal in propelling this market growth. As the automotive industry expands, driven by consumer demands for technologically advanced and fuel-efficient vehicles, LED driver ICs enhance vehicle lighting systems. These ICs improve energy efficiency, offer stable operation, and integrate features like dimming and adaptive lighting, significantly boosting vehicle safety and performance. For instance, global car production saw a 10.2% increase in 2023, underscoring the automotive sector's vital role in expanding the LED driver IC market.

Major industry players are focusing on innovation to capitalize on this growth. Companies like Suzhou Novosense Microelectronics have introduced highly integrated automotive LED drivers, such as the NSL21916/24, offering advanced dimming capabilities and robust diagnostics for enhanced vehicle lighting systems. Similarly, Infineon Technologies AG's acquisition of GaN Systems Inc. for $830 million aims to strengthen its GaN power semiconductor portfolio, enhancing energy-efficient solutions across various sectors.

Trade relations and global tariffs remain a crucial factor impacting the LED driver IC market. Tariffs have increased production costs in key manufacturing regions like China and Taiwan but have simultaneously spurred local innovation and manufacturing, providing new opportunities for domestic manufacturers to gain market share.

The LED driver IC market report offers comprehensive insights into industry statistics, including market size, regional shares, and detailed market segments. It highlights major trends, such as energy-efficient drivers and advanced dimming technologies, and identifies key geographic growth areas, with Asia-Pacific expected to lead. Key players include Toshiba Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, and others.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Report Highlights

Comprehensive market analysis, including size, segmentation, and growth forecasts.

In-depth supply chain and competitive landscape evaluation.

Latest trend insights, focusing on digital transformation, automation, and AI-driven innovations.

Review of regulatory and investment landscapes impacting market innovation and growth.

Geographical insights emphasizing the significance of Taiwan and Southeast Asia in global supply chains.

Leading Companies:Toshiba Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and more.

Market Scope

By Product Type:Buck-Boost, Step-Down (Buck), Step-Up (Boost), Inductorless, Multi-Topology, etc.

By Supply Voltage:Low, Medium, and High Voltage

By Application:General Lighting, Automotive, Display Backlighting, etc.

By End-User:Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Automotive, and others

