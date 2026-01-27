Building Management System Market Report 2026: $60.75+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Management System Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The building management system (BMS) market is witnessing significant growth, projecting an expansion from $22.95 billion in 2025 to $28.61 billion in 2026, at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.7%. This surge is driven by the growing adoption of centralized building controls, the enhancement of energy management systems, and the increased demand for integrated security solutions. Additionally, the sector anticipates a remarkable growth trajectory, forecasted to reach $60.76 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 20.7%. Key drivers include the integration of AI-enabled optimization, the rise in IoT-connected automation devices, and expanding energy-efficient retrofitting initiatives.

The anticipated growth is propelled by burgeoning building and construction-related activities, encompassing installation, repair, and maintenance. For example, data from the United States Census Bureau highlighted a 6.1% rise in construction spending in the first four months of 2023 compared to the same span in 2022, totaling $566.7 billion. This increase underscores the need for efficient BMS solutions, which enable centralized control over HVAC, lighting, and security systems, thereby improving energy usage and occupant comfort.

Innovations in the BMS sector are marked by leading companies focusing on automation to enhance efficiency and occupant experience. Honeywell International Inc. showcased its commitment with the introduction of Advance Control for Buildings, fusing automation and machine learning to optimize operations. Meanwhile, strategic acquisitions, such as Learnd's acquisition of BGES Group in March 2024, illustrate industry efforts to broaden capabilities and market presence, aiding in energy management and sustainability solutions.

Prominent industry players include Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International plc, and Schneider Electric SE, among others. However, global trade dynamics and tariffs are influencing market conditions, affecting costs related to sensors and automation hardware. Although tariffs pose challenges, they also encourage domestic production of automation technologies, fostering innovation and regional growth.

Market research reports provide vital insights into the BMS industry, covering global market size, regional shares, and comprehensive analysis of market trends and opportunities. In 2025, Europe emerged as the largest BMS market region, while the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing area moving forward.

The BMS market is characterized by the sales of energy management solutions, fire detection systems, and security devices, among others. Market valuation includes factory gate values, representing the worth of goods sold directly to customers or through a supply chain. For companies aiming to thrive in this dynamic sector, understanding these market metrics is crucial.

Components: Hardware, Software, and Service.

Technologies: Wireless and Wired.

End-Users: Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Government, and Public Buildings.

Hardware: Includes temperature sensors, controllers, actuators, and security hardware.

Software: Comprises BEMS, facility management, and surveillance software.

Services: Ranges from installation and integration to cloud-based monitoring.

Prominent Companies: Siemens AG, IBM, Cisco Systems Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Mitsubishi Electric, Honeywell International, ABB Group, and others.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $28.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $60.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Increasing Adoption of Smart Building Automation

Expansion of Integrated Facility Monitoring

Rising Deployment of Intelligent HVAC Optimization

Growth in Energy-Efficient Building Operations

Increased Use of Centralized Access and Security Controls

