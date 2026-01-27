Medium Voltage Cable Market Report 2026: $47.06 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medium Voltage Cable Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The medium voltage cable market is experiencing robust growth, with projections indicating expansion from $35 billion in 2025 to $37.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2%. This uptrend is driven by increasing industrial power distribution needs, metro and rail electrification, deployment of mobile substations, and the growing adoption of XLPE-based cable systems.

Looking towards the future, the market is expected to reach $47.06 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1%. The anticipated growth is linked to smart grid modernization projects, the demand for underground cable installations, renewable energy integration, and utility-scale power distribution upgrades. Key trends include sustainable cable materials, electrified transportation networks, and the rise of smart grid-compatible medium voltage cables.

Demand for electricity continues to drive this market, with the pandemic amplifying the need for electronic devices, thus increasing reliance on medium voltage cables. The International Energy Agency reports a global electricity demand growth of 3% annually from 2023 to 2025, further propelling the market.

Strategic partnerships are being leveraged by major players to enhance capabilities. For instance, in June 2023, Prysmian Group S.p.A. partnered with National Grid PLC to modernize the UK's power grid, aiding its transition to accommodate increased power distribution. This collaboration focuses on expanding and modernizing the network to address rising demands, with Prysmian's facility in Wrexham, North Wales, supplying the necessary medium voltage cables.

Further strategic movements include Prysmian Group's acquisition of Encore Wire Corporation for $4.2 billion in July 2024, aimed at strengthening its North American presence and product portfolio in electrical distribution cables.

Companies such as Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Hitachi Cable Ltd., and Nexans France SAS are key players in this dynamic market, with regions like Asia-Pacific poised for rapid growth during the forecast period. The market's expansion is increasingly influenced by global trade relations and tariffs affecting import costs, catalyzing local production and innovations in cable technology.

The in-depth medium voltage cable market research report provides comprehensive data and insights, vital for navigating the industry's evolving landscape. It covers market size, regional shares, competitive analysis, trends, and opportunities, equipping stakeholders to thrive.

With the market landscape shifting, factors such as raw material costs due to tariffs have reshaped production and procurement strategies. This push towards localized material sourcing and environmentally conscious innovations positions the medium voltage cable market for sustained growth.

Scope

Markets Covered:

Product Types: Termination Cables; Joints; Cross-Linked Polyethylene (XLPE) Cables; Other Products

Installation Types: Underground; Submarine; Overhead

Applications: Industrial; Commercial; Utility

End Users: Oil and Gas; Energy and Power; Mining; Manufacturing; Transportation; Commercial

Key Companies Mentioned: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Hitachi Cable Ltd., Jiangsu Hengtong Cable Co Ltd., Prysmian Group S.p.A., and more.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $37.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $47.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Hitachi Cable Ltd.

Jiangsu Hengtong Cable Co Ltd.

General Cable Technologies Corporation

Prysmian Group S.p.A.

Nexans France SAS

Furukawa Electric Co Ltd.

ZTT Cable Co Ltd.

Guangdong Guangyi Electric Power Co Ltd.

Pirelli S.p.A.

LEONI AG

KEI Industries Limited

Shandong Hengsheng Cable Co Ltd.

LS Cable & System Ltd.

Ducab DWC LLC

Riyadh Cables Group Company

NKT Holding A/S

Southwire Company LLC

Sterlite Technologies Limited

Brugg Kabel AG

Taihan Electric Wire Co Ltd.

Eland Cables Plc

Tratos Cavi S.p.A.

Synergy Cables Limited

Chinese Cables & Conductors Co Ltd.

Universal Cables Limited

TPC Wire & Cable Corporation

Hanwha Corporation

Jiangsu Jiangnan Cable Group Co Ltd.

Cablel S.A.

