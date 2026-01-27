Tomato Seeds Market Report 2026: $2.34 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tomato Seeds Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global tomato seeds market has exhibited robust growth, expanding from $1.51 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $1.65 billion in 2026, signaling a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This upward trend stems from traditional tomato breeding advancements, heightened demand for fresh tomatoes, the increasing adoption of hybrid seeds, and the expansion of farmland tomato cultivation. Additionally, the surge in demand for nutrient-rich vegetables is a key driver behind this market expansion.

Looking forward, the tomato seeds market is poised for continued growth, reaching an estimated $2.34 billion by 2030 with a projected CAGR of 9%. Several factors contribute to this forecast, including a growing demand for high-yield crops, increasing adoption of protected cultivation, rising organic tomato production, and the expanding popularity of cherry tomatoes. Moreover, the proliferation of commercial greenhouse farming significantly boosts market prospects.

The demand for fresh vegetables is a significant catalyst for the tomato seeds market. A growing consumer focus on health consciousness and plant-based diets, coupled with increased awareness about the nutritional benefits of fresh produce, supports this trend. For instance, in 2024, data from the UK's Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs indicated that vegetable imports surged to £3.1 billion, reflecting a 13% increase from the previous year. This growing demand for fresh produce directly propels the tomato seeds market forward.

Leading companies in the sector are innovating with hybrid tomato seed varieties to boost crop productivity and curtail post-harvest losses. East-West Seed's launch of Tomato Harmony F1 in July 2024 exemplifies this trend, highlighting enhanced resistance to diseases, improved fruit firmness, and extended shelf life, ultimately helping reduce waste and increase profitability for farmers, particularly in regions like Kenya.

An industry shift is underscored by DENSO Corporation's acquisition of Axia Vegetable Seeds B.V. in July 2025. By integrating advanced breeding techniques with AgriTech, DENSO aims to foster sustainable farming solutions. This acquisition accentuates strategic movements within the market toward technological integration and sustainability initiatives.

The tomato seeds market features prominent players such as BASF SE, Bayer CropScience LP, Limagrain Holding SA, and Syngenta AG, among others. However, global trade tensions and tariffs on agricultural inputs pose challenges, potentially increasing production costs for seeds and impacting adoption in regions dependent on imports such as Asia-Pacific and Africa. Nonetheless, these pressures also drive domestic seed production and investment in local breeding programs.

The tomato seeds market research report provides comprehensive insights into global market size, regional shares, market trends, and opportunities. It equips stakeholders with necessary data to navigate industry dynamics and maximize growth potential. Notably, North America leads the market as of 2025, while Asia-Pacific is quickly emerging as the fastest-growing region.

The market comprises hybrid tomato seeds, open-pollinated, or heirloom seeds, catering to diverse agricultural needs through open field and protected cultivation methods. The global tomato seeds market promises robust growth trajectory bolstered by increasing demand for innovative, yield-optimizing seed varieties.

