Carbon Credit for Agriculture, Forestry, and Land Use Market Report 2026: $26.35 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The global carbon credit market for agriculture, forestry, and land use is witnessing remarkable growth, projected to escalate from $7.51 billion in 2025 to $9.67 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 28.8%. This growth is underpinned by early initiatives promoting reforestation and awareness of climate change impacts, alongside the emergence of voluntary carbon markets and government-led programs supporting afforestation and sustainable agriculture practices.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to surge to $26.35 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 28.5%. This anticipated expansion is driven by increasing corporate commitments to net-zero emissions, a rising demand for high-quality removal credits, and advancements in digital measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) tools. Key trends include heightened adoption of nature-based carbon removal projects, such as regenerative agriculture for soil carbon sequestration, and the increasing role of farmers and landowners in carbon credit programs.

The drive to reduce carbon emissions significantly contributes to the market's growth. With a focus on CO2 mitigation, carbon credits incentivize activities that either remove CO2 or prevent its release, balancing carbon footprints across agriculture, forestry, and land use sectors. As of September 2023, according to the United Nations Environment Programme, a substantial 97 Parties representing 81% of global GHG emissions have committed to net-zero targets, with plans extending into 2050 and beyond.

Leading companies are proactively developing innovative technological solutions to enhance their offerings. For instance, in September 2023, CERO Technologies launched a carbon credit generation SaaS platform utilizing a digital MRV approach, aiming to address market supply constraints and inefficiencies, while providing real-time, high-quality carbon credits.

Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions are shaping the industry landscape. In March 2024, TUV SUD acquired FRST Corp, enhancing its expertise in validating and verifying climate protection and forestry sustainability projects, thus striving to offer comprehensive support for clients' sustainability objectives.

Prominent players in this dynamic market include Cargill Incorporated, Bayer AG, WGL Holdings Inc., Conservation International, and many more, as global trade relations and tariffs impact market dynamics. Tariffs on imported equipment and technologies may pose challenges in some regions, yet they also stimulate innovation in local environmental monitoring systems and certification capacities.

Furthermore, detailed market research reports offer comprehensive insights and analyses, covering market statistics, regional shares, competitor landscapes, and emerging opportunities. These reports provide a full perspective on current and future industry scenarios, assisting stakeholders in navigating the rapidly evolving carbon credit sector for agriculture, forestry, and land use.

The market comprises both voluntary and compliance carbon credits, each addressing various project types such as forestry, land use, and agriculture, across diverse global regions. With Asia-Pacific leading in 2025, the report covers an extensive geographical scope, including regions like North America, Europe, and Africa, among others.

Revenue streams in this market arise from a range of services, including carbon accounting, verification, and project management, emphasizing the value of goods and services traded between entities. The economic outlook, impacted by evolving trade dynamics, requires adaptable strategies for companies to leverage opportunities and surmount challenges in this high-growth sector.

Markets Covered: By Type (Voluntary; Compliance), By Project Type (Forestry And Land Use; Agriculture), By Application (Avoidance Projects; Removal Projects; Combination Projects).

By Type (Voluntary; Compliance), By Project Type (Forestry And Land Use; Agriculture), By Application (Avoidance Projects; Removal Projects; Combination Projects). Subsegments: By Voluntary (Carbon Offset Projects; Carbon Credit Trading), By Compliance (Cap-And-Trade Systems; Emission Reduction Programs).

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $9.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $26.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Technologies & Future Trends

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Growing Adoption of Nature-Based Carbon Removal Projects

Expansion of Regenerative Agriculture for Soil Carbon Sequestration

Rising Participation of Farmers and Landowners in Carbon Credit Programs

Increasing Development of Standardized Measurement and Verification Protocols

Growing Integration of Carbon Credits Into Corporate Sustainability Strategies

