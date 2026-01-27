Soybean Market Analysis Report 2026: $204.19 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soybean Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report serves as an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management aiming to assess and capitalize on the robust growth of the global soybean market. This comprehensive report provides in-depth insights into market trends that will shape the future landscape over the next decade and beyond.





The global soybean market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from $166.7 billion in 2025 to $173.94 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. This growth is driven by increased livestock feed demand, expansion in soybean cultivation, and rising utilization of soybeans in both traditional foods and the food processing industry. The market is expected to reach $204.19 billion in 2030, maintaining a 4.1% CAGR, fueled by the surging demand for plant-based proteins, biofuel production, and organic farming practices.

Market trends highlight a growing preference for soybean varieties with higher protein content and the incorporation of soybeans in plant-based and health foods. The industry is also witnessing an upward trend in sustainable farming practices and industrial applications of soybeans. A key growth factor is the rising consumption of soy-based animal feed, driven by the global population boom and increased meat and dairy consumption. As soybeans are a rich source of protein and essential nutrients, their value in animal nutrition amplifies their market demand. For instance, the UK Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board reported a production surge to 7.81 million tonnes in integrated poultry units in the 2024 season, signaling rising feed demand.

Leading companies are investing in innovative soybean solutions; for example, in March 2024, Protealis introduced four new soybean varieties in Europe, bred specifically for shorter growing seasons and favorable to colder climates. These varieties aim to enhance local protein production and provide sustainable alternatives for incumbent crops. Similarly, Cargill Inc. acquired Owensboro Grain Company in January 2023, with plans to expand North American operations, boosting its oilseeds network to cater to the growing demands in food, feed, and renewable energy sectors.

Key players operating in the soybean market include industry giants such as Glencore plc, Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland, Wilmar International, and Bunge Limited, among others. These companies are increasingly navigating a complex global trading environment marked by tariff fluctuations, which have been influencing soybean prices and trade patterns, prompting regions to explore local production and alternative protein crops.

The soybean market consists of sales of soymeal, soy-based foods, biofuels, and industrial materials, valued as factory gate values. These include related services provided by the manufacturers. The market report offers comprehensive insights into the soybean industry's size, regional shares, competitor strategies, and future trends, suggesting strategic approaches for stakeholders to navigate amid evolving trade dynamics. As soybeans continue to play an essential role in global agriculture, the focus on sustainable practices and high-value varieties is expected to shape its market trajectory significantly.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $173.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $204.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Soybean Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Soybean Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis



3. Soybean Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Soybean Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.2. Major Trends



5. Soybean Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1. Food Manufacturers

5.2. Animal Feed Producers

5.3. Edible Oil Processors

5.4. Plant-Based Food Companies

5.5. Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Companies



6. Soybean Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Soybean Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Soybean PESTEL Analysis

7.2. Global Soybean Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Soybean Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Soybean Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Soybean Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Soybean Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Soybean Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.2. Global Soybean Market, Segmentation by Form, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.3. Global Soybean Market, Segmentation by End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.4. Global Soybean Market, Sub-Segmentation of Conventional, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.5. Global Soybean Market, Sub-Segmentation of Organic, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



10. Soybean Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Soybean Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Soybean Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



Companies Featured

Glencore plc

Cargill Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland

Wilmar International Limited

Bunge Limited

COFCO International

Louis Dreyfus Company

CHS Inc.

Corteva Agriscience

Scoular

AG Processing Inc.

Fuji Oil Co. Ltd.

House Foods Corporation

SLC Agricola

Olam Group

Clarkson Grain Company

Nordic Soya Oy

Denofa AS

Noble Ecotech

Protealis

