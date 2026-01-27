Prefabricated Building Sealant Market Report 2026: $3+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prefabricated Building Sealant Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The prefabricated building sealant market is witnessing robust expansion, with the market size projected to grow from $2.25 billion in 2025 to $2.4 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This growth reflects an increase in the adoption of prefabricated sealants, heightened modular construction activities, and an amplified demand for high-performance, weatherproof, and fire-resistant materials.

Looking towards 2030, the market is forecasted to reach $3.06 billion, supported by advancements in AI-monitored sealant applications, IoT-enabled monitoring, and sustainable sealant solutions. Innovations such as high-performance silicone and polyurethane sealants, coupled with AI-based application monitoring, underline significant trends driving market momentum.

The rise in construction sector spending, influenced by substantial government funding targeting infrastructure, is a pivotal driver for market growth. The American Institute of Architects forecasted a moderate increase in commercial construction spending by 1.7% in 2025, with expectations to climb to 4.2% by 2026. Consequently, investments channeling into large-scale projects necessitate durable, efficient sealant solutions.

Key industry players are dedicating resources to expanding product offerings, such as hybrid adhesives and sealants. These products, like MAPEI S.p.A.'s Mapeflex MS 55, introduced in April 2024, bring enhanced performance and eco-friendliness, meeting diverse application needs. Similarly, Arkema S.A.'s acquisition of Arc Building Products in December 2023 aims to solidify its market presence in Ireland by harnessing localized expertise.

Leading companies in the space include BASF SE, Dow Inc., 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and Sika Aktiengesellschaft, among others. Their focus on evolving the prefabricated building sealant sector ensures resilience against market shifts like global trade changes and tariffs, which impact cost structures but also foster local innovation.

Geographical analysis reveals North America as the largest market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific identified as the fastest-growing region by 2030. The comprehensive regional coverage in this report spans across key markets, including Australia, China, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, and the USA.

This market analysis also touches on various products such as butyl rubber sealant tape and fire-resistant sealants, emphasizing factory gate values representing the point of sale at the manufacturer level. Embracing a forward-looking perspective, the prefabricated building sealant market report remains a critical tool for stakeholders aiming to thrive amid evolving industry dynamics.

The prefabricated building sealant research report not only provides an extensive assessment of market size, regional shares, and competitor dynamics but also delivers a strategic outlook necessary for navigating rapid market changes and leveraging emerging opportunities.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Technologies & Future Trends

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Adoption of High-Performance Silicone and Polyurethane Sealants

Integration of AI-Based Sealant Application Monitoring

Development of Weatherproof and Fire-Resistant Sealants

Expansion of IoT-Connected Prefabricated Sealant Solutions

Advancement of Sustainable Sealant Materials

Companies Featured

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

3M Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Sika Aktiengesellschaft

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Wacker Chemie AG

Mapei S.p.A.

H.B. Fuller Company

Arkema S.A.

Elkem ASA

Pidilite Industries Limited

Soudal N.V.

Tremco Incorporated

Ardex GmbH

Guangzhou Baiyun Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Nan Pao Resins Chemical Co. Ltd.

Akfix

Supex Co. Ltd.

Shandong Tengyu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Conrepair Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dsaurh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment