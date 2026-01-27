Cannabis Cultivation Market Analysis Report 2026: $464.91 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Cultivation Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The cannabis cultivation market is rapidly expanding, with the industry's value projected to surge from $207.46 billion in 2025 to $244.42 billion in 2026, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. This remarkable growth stems from early legalization efforts, rising medical cannabis use, and the boom in indoor cultivation technologies. An increasing consumer preference for natural therapeutics and innovations in cannabis-derived products have been pivotal in this growth.

Looking ahead, the market is slated to reach $464.91 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 17.4%. Key drivers include the global momentum for legalization, demand for premium cannabis products, investment in cultivation automation, and expansion in medical and wellness applications. Technological improvements in post-harvest processing and the popularity of controlled indoor and greenhouse cultivation will be notable trends. The development of high-potency, specialized strains and the push for organic cultivation practices also contribute to market dynamism.

Public acceptance of cannabis continues to rise, bolstering market growth. As the consumer base expands, the need for robust cultivation practices increases, stimulating production and sales. In the UK, for example, medical cannabis adoption is projected to engage around 62,960 patients by 2024, leading to an estimated $260 million in sales, underlying the growing acceptance and resultant market impact.

Industry players like Eteros Technologies USA Inc. are innovating with products such as the GMP Solutions line, offering safe cannabis-cleaning solutions for various equipment used in cultivation and processing. These products ensure compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices, promising non-toxic, biodegradable, and food-safe properties. Similarly, acquisitions like Curaleaf International's purchase of Can4Med in Poland highlight strategic moves aimed at capitalizing on burgeoning market opportunities.

The market faces challenges, particularly concerning global trade relations and tariffs. Tariffs inflate costs for essential cultivation equipment, affecting mostly indoor and greenhouse segments in high-tech-dependent regions. Despite these hurdles, they pave the way for domestic manufacturing, encourage localized supply chains, and stimulate innovations in cost-effective growing technologies.

Significant players in the market include Pacific Cannabis Growers Inc., Atlas Growers Ltd., Canntrust Holdings Inc., and Curaleaf Holdings Inc., among others. These entities are navigating a market landscape that demands constant adaptation to changes in market dynamics and global trade policies. The future of cannabis cultivation looks promising, driven by technological advancements and increasing normalization in diverse global markets.

Market Scope:

By Type: Cannabis Indica, Cannabis Sativa

By Source: Flower or Buds, Leaves

By Application: Medical, Recreational, Industrial

Subsegments include Medicinal, Recreational, and Hybrid Strains for both Indica and Sativa.

Companies Analyzed: Includes key players such as Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis Inc., and Tilray Inc.

Geographic Focus: Covers a diverse range including Australia, China, India, USA, Canada, and regions like Asia-Pacific and Western Europe.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $244.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $464.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.4% Regions Covered Global



