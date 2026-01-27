Construction Equipment Diagnostics Market Analysis Report 2026: $4.34 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Equipment Diagnostics Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The construction equipment diagnostics market is on a robust growth trajectory, projected to advance from $2.65 billion in 2025 to $2.93 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The historic growth can be accredited to the rising implementation of telematics systems, expansions in equipment fleets, and increased adoption of real-time monitoring platforms.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $4.34 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.3%. This growth is driven by the integration of AI-based diagnostics, cloud-driven solutions, and the demand for precise equipment health analysis. Key trends include AI-driven predictive systems, IoT-enabled monitoring, and the proliferation of smart mobility solutions.

Infrastructure expansion fuels the market, demanding reliability and efficiency in construction machinery. As urbanization necessitates enhanced transportation and communication networks, construction diagnostics facilitate these projects through early fault detection. For instance, the UK reported a significant increase in infrastructure investments in 2023, which directly boosts the diagnostics market.

Companies are innovating with technological advancements such as fleet management systems to optimize performance and maintenance schedules. In April 2025, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. introduced the LANDCROS Connect Insight solution, enhancing mining operations through real-time data analysis to increase productivity and safety.

Moreover, Trackunit partnered with Bosch Rexroth to enhance diagnostic capabilities in April 2025, integrating hydraulic and automation technologies to improve equipment performance.

Prominent players in the industry include Volvo Construction Equipment, Cummins Inc., Cojali SL, and Robert Bosch GmbH, among others. The market's outlook is influenced by global trade dynamics, with tariffs affecting the cost of imported components. However, this has spurred domestic production and strengthened regional supply chains.

According to a comprehensive research report, the market encompasses various components such as hardware and software. It serves multiple end-users including construction firms and equipment manufacturers. The report offers extensive insights into trends, regional analysis, and opportunities, providing a valuable resource for stakeholders.

The market includes revenues from services like real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance alerts, as well as sales of telematics units, GPS trackers, and engine control modules. The figures represent 'factory gate' values, indicating the total worth of goods and related services created by the manufacturers, regardless of the end customers' location.

Regional analysis identifies North America as a leading area in 2025, with coverage extending to major global markets, including Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and Africa. Countries such as the USA, China, Germany, and India are key contributors, aligning with growing demand for enhanced construction diagnostics solutions worldwide.

Scope

Markets Covered:

By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

By Diagnostic Type: Onboard Diagnostics, Remote Monitoring Solutions, and more

By End Use: Construction Companies, Equipment Rental, OEMs, Fleet Managers

Subsegments:

Hardware: Sensors, Control Units, Diagnostic Tools

Software: Diagnostic Platforms, Predictive Maintenance

Services: Installation, Maintenance, Data Analysis

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Technologies & Future Trends

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Integration of AI-Based Predictive Equipment Health Systems

Advancement of Automated Diagnostics in Construction Machinery

Expansion of IoT-Enabled Machine Monitoring

Growth of Robotic and Smart Mobility Maintenance Solutions

Development of Cloud-Based Fault Analysis Platforms

Companies Featured

Volvo Construction Equipment

Cummins Inc.

Cojali SL

Robert Bosch GmbH

TEXA S.p.A.

Autel Intelligent Technology Corp.

Launch Tech Co. Ltd.

Noregon Systems Inc.

Diesel Laptops LLC

Actia Corp.

Giatec Scientific Inc.

Cando International Inc.

Heavy Diagnostics

Balticdiag

Foley Inc.

Met-Pro Technologies LLC

Jaltest Diagnostics (Cojali Group)

McCann Industries Inc.

Infra Junction

Baumer Group.

