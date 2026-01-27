Compound Semiconductors Market to Surpass $124 Billion by 2030: Gallium Nitride Leads the Charge in High-Performance Power Systems

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compound Semiconductor Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Insights include industry segmentation, trends, and opportunities. The report provides comprehensive developments across the industry, exploring compound semiconductors' applications across sectors such as telecommunications, military, aerospace, and numerous consumer applications.





The compound semiconductor market is exhibiting significant momentum, with projections indicating growth from $84.29 billion in 2025 to $91.11 billion in 2026, representing a CAGR of 8.1%. This growth trajectory is driven by rising applications in optoelectronic devices, RF electronics, early adoption in photovoltaics, and the expansion of fiber optic communication technologies. Future market expansion is expected to reach $124.06 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 8%. This growth is rooted in the burgeoning need for high-frequency semiconductors, increased demand in electric vehicle (EV) power electronics, and advancements in 5G and 6G infrastructure.

Electric vehicles are a significant catalyst for the compound semiconductor market, given their dependence on semiconductors for enhanced energy efficiency and high-performance electronics. For example, the International Energy Agency reported a sale of 17 million electric vehicles in 2024, marking a 25% increase over the previous year and driving demand for compound semiconductors.

Industry leaders are capitalizing on technologies like gallium nitride (GaN) to innovate in power systems. Navitas Semiconductor, a key player in this space, launched GaNSense Control ICs in 2023, which integrate high-speed, high-voltage GaN components with silicon system-controller chips, enhancing capabilities for electric vehicles, data centers, and consumer appliances by offering faster operations and greater power capacity.

Infineon Technologies' acquisition of GaN Systems for $830 million in March 2023 illustrates a strategic enhancement of power conversion capabilities, aligning with growing markets for electric vehicles and renewable energy. The acquisition of GaN Systems bolsters Infineon's role in energy-efficient power systems.

Leading companies in the compound semiconductor arena include Wolfspeed, Inc., IQE plc, II-VI Incorporated, and others. The market's outlook is shaped by shifting trade relations and tariffs, affecting material costs and supply chains, particularly impacting GaAs, SiC, and InP segments.

Asia-Pacific led the compound semiconductor market in 2025, while North America is poised for rapid growth during the forecast period. Global coverage within the report spans key regions and countries, offering a broad view of market dynamics.

Analysis by Type, Technology, and Application:

Types: Detailed insights into Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Silicon Carbide (SiC), Indium Phosphide (InP), Silicon Germanium (SiGe), Gallium Phosphide (GaP), among others.

Detailed insights into Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Silicon Carbide (SiC), Indium Phosphide (InP), Silicon Germanium (SiGe), Gallium Phosphide (GaP), among others. Deposition Technologies: Including Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Molecular Beam Epitaxy, and others.

Including Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Molecular Beam Epitaxy, and others. Applications: Spanning general lighting, telecommunications, military, automotive, power supplies, consumer displays, and more.

Companies and Geographies Covered

Key companies, such as Wolfspeed, Inc., AIXTRON SE, Applied Materials, Inc., among others, are featured alongside country analyses for markets like Australia, China, Germany, and regions including Asia-Pacific and North America. Five-year historical data and ten-year forecasts are included, focusing on market size, growth, and competitive positioning.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $91.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $124.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8% Regions Covered Global

