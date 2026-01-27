Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market Analysis Report 2026-2030: Statistics, Segmentation, Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Strategies

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers a comprehensive view of the MID market, detailing industry statistics, market segmentation, trends, and opportunities. It provides a granular analysis of the current and future market landscape, facilitating strategic planning for stakeholders operating within this dynamic environment.





The molded interconnect device (MID) market has exhibited significant growth recently, with projections showing a climb from $2 billion in 2025 to $2.31 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. This increase is driven by advancements in miniaturized electronics, early adoption within automotive and consumer devices, and the broader expansion of compact electromechanical components.

Looking forward to 2030, the MID market is slated to reach $4.08 billion, continuing at a CAGR of 15.3%. This growth trajectory is fueled by demands for high-density interconnect solutions, burgeoning wearable and medical device sectors, and expanded integration into antenna and RF modules. Additional drivers include the advancement of automated LDS and two-shot molding processes and the creation of smart connected MID components.

The surge in IoT devices represents a key market driver, as these require efficient and compact electronic designs. Over 16.6 billion IoT devices were connected by the end of 2023, marking a 15% increase from the previous year. MIDs, which integrate circuits onto 3D structures, fulfill the need for high-efficiency designs in IoT applications.

Industry leaders are focusing on innovative products like light antennas to enhance market presence. In February 2023, pureLiFi Limited introduced a DIY-ready LiFi light antenna technology, emphasizing superior integration into smartphones and connected devices. LiFi, noted for surpassing WiFi and 5G in terms of speed and security, leverages the light spectrum for wireless communications.

In a strategic move, TE Connectivity Ltd. acquired Schaffner Holding AG in October 2023, aiming to enrich its electromagnetic solutions portfolio, especially in industrial and automotive contexts. This acquisition underscores an effort to penetrate electrification and power-quality markets further.

The MID market faces challenges from fluctuating trade relations and tariffs, impacting costs for polymers and metal plating materials. Consequently, sectors across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America witness higher production costs. However, these tariffs have catalyzed a trend towards regionalized manufacturing and innovative cost-efficient technologies.

Prominent players in the MID market include Molex LLC, TE Connectivity Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, among others. Asia-Pacific is identified as the dominant region for MID market share in 2025 and is predicted to maintain its robust growth trajectory.

Research Scope:

Markets Covered: Antenna and Connectivity Modules, Connectors and Switches, Sensors, Lighting across applications such as Automotive, Consumer Products, Healthcare, Industrial, Military and Aerospace, Telecommunication, and Computing.

Antenna and Connectivity Modules, Connectors and Switches, Sensors, Lighting across applications such as Automotive, Consumer Products, Healthcare, Industrial, Military and Aerospace, Telecommunication, and Computing. Companies Mentioned: Molex LLC, TE Connectivity Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, 2E mechatronic GmbH & Co. KG, and more.

Molex LLC, TE Connectivity Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, 2E mechatronic GmbH & Co. KG, and more. Geographic Coverage: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, Middle East, Africa.

Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, Middle East, Africa. Time Series: Five-year historical data and ten-year forecast. Data: Market size and growth ratios, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.3% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Molded Interconnect Device (MID) market report include:

Molex LLC

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Amphenol Corporation

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG

2E mechatronic GmbH & Co. KG

Harting Technologiegruppe

Arlington Plating Company

MID Solutions LLC

MacDermid Inc.

JOHNAN Corporation

TactoTek Oy

Axon' Cable S.A.S

S2P Solutions

Suzhou Cicor Technology Co. Ltd

Chogori Technology Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation

Galtronics Corporation Ltd.

RTP Company

BASF SE

EMS-Chemie Holding AG

Ensinger GmbH

Zeon Corporation

SelectConnect Technologies

Multiple Dimensions AG

Cicor Group

Tesa SE

Yomura Technologies Inc.

T-Ink Inc.

ODU GmbH & Co. KG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tpqppf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment