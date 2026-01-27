INVESTOR ALERT: Ardent Health, Inc. (ARDT) Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE: ARDT) securities between July 18, 2024 and November 12, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until March 9, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Ardent Health class action lawsuit. Captioned Postiwala v. Ardent Health, Inc., No. 26-cv-00022 (M.D. Tenn.), the Ardent Health class action lawsuit charges Ardent Health as well as certain of Ardent Health’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Ardent Health class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-ardent-health-inc-class-action-lawsuit-ardt.html

You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Ardent Health owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provide a range of healthcare services.

The Ardent Health class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Ardent Health did not primarily rely on “detailed reviews of historical collections” in determining collectability of accounts receivable nor did “management determine[] [when an] account is uncollectible”; (ii) Ardent Health’s accounts receivable framework “utilized a 180-day cliff at which time an account became fully reserved,” which allowed Ardent Health to report higher amounts of accounts receivable during the Class Period, and delay recognizing losses on uncollectable accounts; (iii) consequently, Ardent Health’s reported financial position was materially false and misleading; (iv) Ardent Health did not maintain professional malpractice liability insurance in amounts “sufficient to cover claims arising out of [its] operations”; and (v) Ardent Health’s professional liability reserves were insufficient to cover “significant social inflationary pressure in medical malpractice cases the past several years,” which had been an “increasing dynamic year-over-year” in Ardent Health’s New Mexico market.

The Ardent Health class action lawsuit further alleges that on November 12, 2025, Ardent Health revealed a $43 million decrease in third quarter 2025 revenue, which resulted from revised determinations of accounts receivable collectability after Ardent Health transitioned to a new revenue accounting system and from purported “recently completed hindsight evaluations of historical collection trends.” Ardent Health also allegedly announced a cut to 2025 EBITDA guidance of $57.5 million at the midpoint, or about 9.6%, from $575 million – $615 million to $530 million – $555 million because of “persistent industry-wide cost pressures,” including “payer denials.” In addition, the complaint alleges Ardent Health recorded a $54 million increase in professional liability reserves “with respect to recent settlements and ongoing litigation arising from a limited set of claims between 2019 and 2022 in New Mexico” as well as “consideration of broader industry trends, including social inflationary pressures.” On this news, the price of Ardent Health stock fell nearly 34%, according to the Ardent Health class action lawsuit.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Ardent Health securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Ardent Health class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Ardent Health investor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Ardent Health shareholder class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Ardent Health class action lawsuit.

