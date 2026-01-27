Electrical and Electronics Materials Market Trends and Investment Potential 2026-2030: 3M Company, DuPont, Nitto Denko Corporation, and Illinois Tool Works Lead the $3.33 Billion Industry

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrical and Electronics Materials Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report meticulously outlines the market's characteristics, size, segmentation, and growth forecasts, while offering detailed regional and country analyses. It provides a comprehensive overview of the total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring, shedding light on investment potential.





The electrical and electronics materials market is experiencing significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from $3.02 billion in 2025 to $3.33 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. This growth has been propelled by pioneering developments in semiconductor wafer fabrication, pcb laminates, communication cables, and microelectronics. The market is forecasted to rise further, reaching $4.92 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.2%. Key drivers include rising demands for advanced semiconductor materials, growth in pcb substrates, and increased applications in electric vehicles (EV) and energy storage technologies.

The consumer electronics sector is a major catalyst for this growth, as it extensively employs electrical and electronic materials for functionality and miniaturization. According to the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association, the production of electronic equipment has soared, with consumer electronics production value climbing to $280 million in May 2023, up from $230.9 million in May 2022. This surge in demand bodes well for the market's trajectory.

Market players are innovating with high-shear, non-pressure sinter pastes for die-attach purposes in power devices, offering enhanced efficiency and reliability. Heraeus Electronics, for instance, launched the mAgic DA320, a non-pressure dispensing sinter paste ideal for SiC and GaN-based devices used in EV inverters. Similarly, acquisitions like Prysmian Group's purchase of Encore Wire Corporation for $4.2 billion are strengthening market positions in North America, enhancing product portfolios, and improving manufacturing capacities.

Key companies in the sector include 3M Company, DuPont, Nitto Denko Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc., and others who are actively pursuing innovations to meet market demands. However, the market's outlook faces challenges from fluctuating trade relations and tariffs, impacting costs for imported materials. Tariffs, although increasing production costs, are prompting regional production boosts and supply chain localization.

Asia-Pacific, the leading region in 2025, continues to expand rapidly within this market. The electrical and electronic materials market encompasses a range of products, such as silicon wafers and PCB laminates, pivotal for semiconductors and electronic devices across industries.The market report provides comprehensive statistics, trends, and opportunities for stakeholders to navigate the current and future industry landscapes.

Markets Covered:

By Product: Silicon Wafer, PCB Laminate, Photoresist, and more.

By Voltage: Low, Medium, High Voltage.

By Application: Semiconductors and Integrated Circuits, Printed Circuit Boards, others.

Leading Companies: 3M Company, DuPont, Nitto Denko Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc., among others.

Geographical Coverage: Detailed analysis across regions including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, and more, with expanded coverage in Southeast Asia and Taiwan reflecting recent manufacturing realignments.

Time Series & Data: Offers a five-year historical and ten-year forecast timeframe with extensive data on market sizes, growth rates, and related economic indicators.

Delivery Formats: Customizable Word, PDF, and Interactive Report formats accompanied by an Excel dashboard.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Electrical and Electronics Materials market report include:

3M Company

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont)

Nitto Denko Corporation

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

KREMPEL GmbH & Co. KG

Elantas GmbH

Dow Inc.

CMC Materials Inc.

Von Roll Holding AG

Kanto Chemical Co. Inc.

Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd.

Weidmann Holding AG

BASF SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

AZ Electronic Materials S.A.

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

Hitachi Chemicals Co. Ltd.

JSR Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical Group Corporation

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

