High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Market Report 2026: $20.75+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission system market is poised for significant growth, expanding from $12.74 billion in 2025 to $13.99 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. This expansion is propelled by the development of offshore wind farms, long-distance bulk power transmission, cross-border energy trade, and rising urban energy demand. The early adoption of line-commutated converter (LCC) HVDC systems further contributes to this growth.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $20.76 billion by 2030, with a higher CAGR of 10.4%. This forecasted surge is driven by increased deployment of voltage-source converter (VSC) HVDC systems, investments in renewable energy grids, and growth in multi-terminal HVDC projects. Key trends include the expansion of HVDC infrastructure for renewable integration, smart monitoring systems, and advances in converter technologies.

Power demand escalation worldwide fuels the HVDC transmission system market's expansion. The International Energy Agency forecasts global electricity demand to rise annually by 3.4% until 2026. Highlighting the significance of HVDC systems, electricity usage in data centers is expected to more than double, intensifying the demand for efficient and stable power transmission solutions. Consequently, this surge contributes to the market's growing trajectory.

Corporate strategies emphasize research investment to strengthen market positions. For instance, the U.S. Department of Energy announced funding in August 2023 for research into HVDC voltage-source converter systems. The goal is a 35% cost reduction by 2035, promoting widespread adoption. Similarly, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation's acquisition of Scibreak AB in February 2023 exemplifies strategic moves to leverage direct current circuit breaker technology for market leadership.

Key industry players include Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, and ABB Ltd, among others. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth, with Europe currently leading the market.

The market is not without challenges. Global trade relations and tariffs impact the HVDC sector, particularly in regions reliant on imported components such as converter valves and insulated cables. Despite these challenges, tariffs drive domestic manufacturing and innovation in cost-optimized HVDC technologies.

This market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the HVDC transmission system industry, encompassing regional shares, competitors, and market trends. It is a comprehensive resource for understanding the current landscape and future potentials in this dynamic field.

Scope:

Markets Covered: Types (Monopolar, Bipolar, Homopolar), Technologies (LCC, VSC, CCC), Capacities, Deployment (Overhead, Underground, Subsea), Applications (Grid Interconnection, Urban Infeed, Offshore Wind).

Types (Monopolar, Bipolar, Homopolar), Technologies (LCC, VSC, CCC), Capacities, Deployment (Overhead, Underground, Subsea), Applications (Grid Interconnection, Urban Infeed, Offshore Wind). Subsegments: Detailed exploration of monopolar, bipolar, homopolar, back-to-back, and multi-terminal systems.

Detailed exploration of monopolar, bipolar, homopolar, back-to-back, and multi-terminal systems. Companies Mentioned: Industry leaders like Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Ltd, and others shaping the market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $13.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Expansion of HVDC Infrastructure for Renewable Energy Integration

Increasing Use of Smart Monitoring Systems in HVDC Networks

Growth in HVDC Deployments for Long Distance Power Transmission

Advancements in High Efficiency Converter Technologies

Rising Adoption of HVDC for Cross Border Grid Interconnections

Companies Featured

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

ABB Ltd

Prysmian S.p.A.

TBEA Co. Ltd.

Nexans SA

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

China Electric Power Equipment and Technology Co. Ltd.

ATCO Ltd.

LS Electric Co. Ltd.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Jiangnan Group Limited

China XD Group

Hyosung Heavy Industries Corporation

XJ Electric Co. Ltd.

Adani Transmission

NKT A/S

NR Electric Co. Ltd.

Rongxin Power Electronic Co. Ltd.

American Superconductor Corporation

Hitachi Energy

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

TransGrid Solutions Inc.

C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering Co. Ltd.

Alstom SA

TransWest Express LLC

CTC Global Corporation

VSC Technologies AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j4ifqj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment