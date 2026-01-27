Brunswick Shines at Düsseldorf Boat Show with Award-Winning New Products, Strong Sales, and Market Leadership

METTAWA, Ill., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC), the world’s largest marine technology company, delivered an award-winning performance at the 2026 Düsseldorf Boat Show, highlighting its continued leadership in the global marine industry with strong retail boat sales, unrivaled market share in outboard, and new product introductions, in addition to being the recipient of two prestigious awards.

The Düsseldorf Boat Show, the world’s largest indoor marine event, welcomed over 200,000 attendees during its nine-day run. Key Brunswick highlights from this year’s show include:

Mercury Marine accounted for more than half of all outboard engines on display, nearly triple the number of its nearest competitor. Mercury’s share at the show for outboard engines of 300hp+ was more than 70%.

Mercury announced two more exclusive, five-year supply agreements with leading OEMs deAntonio Yachts and Technohull. Over the past year, Mercury EMEA has initiated or renewed partnerships with more than ten top European boat builders with additional strategic collaborations anticipated in 2026, consolidating its long-term commercial position as it continues to advance its market share.

Brunswick’s premium fiberglass brands, Boston Whaler and Navan both recorded year-over-year unit sales growth, while Sea Ray posted strong large boat sales. Navan’s momentum was bolstered by the successful launch of the new T30 model.

Collectively, Boston Whaler, Sea Ray, and Navan delivered a revenue increase of 15% vs. the 2025 Show while Sea Ray secured the European Power Boat of the Year Award for the SDX 270 Surf, and Navan received the coveted MotorBoat Award for the S30 in the category of Best Weekender up to 40ft.

Navico Group expanded its European reach by launching B&G Nemesis and Active Target 2XL, securing two new distribution partners, Bukh Bremen (Alliance Marine) and Lindemann, and renewing multiple key partnerships with top distributors and boat builders across Europe. Simrad’s AutoCaptain was named a finalist for the MotorBoat Award in Best Technical Development.

“The Düsseldorf Boat Show is an early-season highlight for the European marine industry and provides important insights as we look forward to the main selling season,” said Dave Foulkes, CEO of Brunswick Corporation. “Mercury Marine’s success demonstrates its continued strong momentum in Europe and the strong sales performance by our premium boat brands along with two prestigious new product awards certainly builds our confidence for the year.”

About Brunswick Corporation:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser, and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has approximately 14,500 employees operating in 26 countries. In 2025, Brunswick won more than 100 awards for the 4th consecutive year.