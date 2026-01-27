Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Report 2026: Total Revenues to Grow by $62 Billion Over the Next 5 Years

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides comprehensive statistics, industry forecasts, and trend analysis. It covers global market size, regional shares, and key competitors, offering insights into opportunities and strategies to thrive in this dynamic landscape.





The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market has experienced notable growth and is projected to expand from $122.22 billion in 2025 to $134.21 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. This growth can be attributed to increasing global semiconductor demand, advancements in wafer fabrication technologies, and the rising production of consumer electronics. Furthermore, the market is forecasted to reach $196.07 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.9%, driven by the growing demand for AI chips, advanced packaging technologies, and increased automation.

The surge in IoT-connected devices has significantly impacted the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. These devices rely on semiconductor-based microchips produced using advanced equipment. According to Ericsson, there were 1.3 billion broadband IoT connections in 2022, with Northeast Asia expected to surpass 2 billion connections by 2023, further bolstering market growth.

Companies in the sector are innovating to enhance their product offerings. In June 2023, Lam Research Corporation launched the Coronus DX, an innovative bevel deposition solution, targeting next-gen logic, 3D NAND, and advanced packaging applications. This innovation aids in overcoming manufacturing challenges, improving yield rates, and facilitating the adoption of cutting-edge processes.

Acquisitions are also reshaping the market. In January 2023, Cohu Inc. acquired MCT Worldwide LLC to expand its semiconductor test handling portfolio. This strategic acquisition enhances Cohu's position in the thermal handler market by leveraging MCT's advanced solutions and global client base.

Key players in the market include Panasonic Corporation, Canon Machinery Inc., Applied Materials Inc., ASML Holding N.V., and Lam Research Corporation, among others. These companies are navigating challenges posed by global trade relations and tariffs, which have increased operational costs and slowed equipment deployment, primarily in Asia Pacific and North America.

Despite these challenges, there has been a positive impact on regional equipment production and innovation. Tariffs have promoted the reshoring of semiconductor manufacturing and the development of localized component sourcing to mitigate tariff exposure.

Market Scope:

By Product Type: Memory, Foundry, Logic, MPU (Microprocessors), Discrete, Analog, MEMS.

By Equipment Type: Front End, Back End.

By Dimension: 2D, 2.5D, 3D.

By Application: Semiconductor Fabrication, Electronics Manufacturing, Test Home.

Featured Companies: Panasonic Corporation, Canon Machinery Inc., Applied Materials Inc., ASML Holding N.V., among others.

Regions Covered: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and more. The report includes comprehensive historical and forecast data, benchmarking, and market segmentation to furnish actionable insights.

Report Formats: Available in Word, PDF, and Interactive Report with Excel Dashboard.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $134.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $196.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market report include:

Panasonic Corporation

Canon Machinery Inc.

Applied Materials Inc.

ASML Holding N.V.

Lam Research Corporation

Tokyo Electron Ltd.

KLA Corporation

Advantest Corporation

MKS Instruments Inc.

Teradyne Inc.

Oerlikon Group

ASM International

Onto Innovation Inc.

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation

Tokyo Seimitsu Co. Ltd.

FormFactor Inc.

AMEC plc

Veeco Instruments Inc.

Plasma-Therm LLC

Hitachi High-Tech Group

Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co. Ltd.

SVXR LLC

DNSO SAS

SPTS Technologies Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kputmq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment