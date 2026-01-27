Envelope Tracking Chips Market Worth $2.65 Billion in 2026 is Set to Reach $3.81 Billion by 2030: New Report Highlights Emerging Revenue and Investment Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Envelope Tracking Chip Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers comprehensive insights, detailing market size, regional shares, competitors, trends, and opportunities. It provides an extensive analysis of current conditions and forecasts, vital for entities aiming to thrive amid rapid changes on the international stage.





The envelope tracking chip market continues its robust growth, with projections increasing from $2.43 billion in 2025 to $2.65 billion in 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.9%. The surge can be attributed to factors such as the widespread adoption of smartphones, early deployment of 4G LTE technologies, and the ever-increasing demand for battery-efficient mobile devices. Additionally, expansions in wireless communication standards and RF component integration further fuel this growth.

Ahead, the market is expected to reach $3.81 billion in 2030, driven by a 9.6% CAGR, owing to ongoing 5G rollouts, advanced PMIC solutions, and the rise of high-efficiency RF front-end modules. Important trends include the development of cloud-connected envelope tracking architectures, IoT-enabled RF power management, AI-enhanced signal optimization, and automated chip manufacturing technologies. High-efficiency smart amplification systems are also propelling the market forward.

The electronics industry's growth is a significant driver for the envelope tracking chip market, encompassing diverse categories like consumer electronics and telecommunications equipment. For instance, in May 2023, Japan's electronic equipment production reached approximately $5.6 billion, with consumer electronics increasing to $233 million, underscoring the upward trajectory that supports envelope tracking chip expansion.

Key players in the market are pioneering inventive solutions such as Qualcomm's Snapdragon X35 5G Modem-RF System with the QET5100 Envelope Tracking. These technologies improve power amplifier efficiency in mobile devices, exemplified by Qualcomm's integration of the QET5100 technology in their Snapdragon X35, marking a milestone in power-efficient 5G NR-Light modem-RF systems. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation's acquisition of Halo Microelectronics for $20 million in February 2023 further bolsters its PMIC portfolio with advanced capabilities for sectors like electric vehicles and data centers.

Major companies operating in the envelope tracking chip market include Analog Devices, Broadcom, Efficient Power Conversion, MediaTek, Qorvo, Qualcomm, R2 Semiconductor, Skyworks Solutions, Texas Instruments, among others. Regions like North America currently lead the market, while Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region.

The report offers extensive coverage of technologies in cellular, wireless, and satellite communications, applications in smart devices, and diverse industries including telecommunications, healthcare, consumer electronics, and more. Highlighted companies include tech giants like Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Qualcomm Inc., and more, across several countries and regions. Historical data comparisons, trends, and future forecasts are included for crucial decision-making, with convenient delivery formats enhancing user experience.

