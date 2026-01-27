Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market Report 2026: $193.38 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The industrial and commercial LED lighting market has been experiencing substantial growth, with forecasts predicting it will expand from $77.39 billion in 2025 to $93.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.4%. This growth is driven by an increase in industrial and commercial construction, a rising demand for durable lighting solutions, and the transition from traditional lighting to cost-effective LED systems. Factors such as the expansion of warehouse and storage facilities further contribute to this trend.

Looking ahead, the market size is expected to burgeon to $193.38 billion by 2030, maintaining a strong growth trajectory at a CAGR of 20%. The adoption of smart connected lighting, a focus on energy-saving initiatives, and the increase of retrofit installation projects will propel this growth. Key trends in the forecast period include the integration of energy-efficient LED solutions, the advancement of smart connected lighting systems, and the innovation in automated LED manufacturing technologies. These advancements are paired with the growing use of AI-enabled lighting optimization and automation.

The surge in construction activities, both new and renovations, significantly drives demand for LED lighting in industrial and commercial sectors. For example, Eurostat reported a 3% increase in construction production in the euro area as of April 2025 compared to the previous year, highlighting ongoing growth in the sector. Similarly, the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University projected a 2.6% increase in national remodeling and repair spending in 2023, reaching $485 billion.

Leading market players are pioneering advanced LED products, such as smart lighting systems, enhancing energy efficiency and user control. For instance, in May 2023, URC (Universal Remote Control) launched the URC Lighting LT-3300, featuring dimmer or switch configuration options and IoT technology for user-specific settings, streamlining installation processes.

Mergers and acquisitions highlight strategic positioning within the market. In September 2023, Advanced Lighting Technologies acquired Cree Lighting USA, enhancing its indoor and outdoor LED luminaires portfolio and extending its global footprint. Such developments amplify the competitive landscape, involving significant players like Samsung Electronics, General Electric, Panasonic, and Philips, among others.

Global trade dynamics, including tariffs, are affecting the market by escalating costs of LED components, impacting manufacturing and installation expenses, especially in regions like Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe. These challenges, however, spur local production and innovation to mitigate long-term supply chain risks.

The market report provides detailed insights into global market size, regional shares, and competitive analysis, offering a comprehensive perspective on the industry's current and future outlook. It covers LED lamps and fixtures, detailing their usage across various sectors such as retail, manufacturing, and hospitality.

Asia-Pacific leads in this market, with the report covering regions including Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, among others. It emphasizes the market's value as revenues earned from sales within specified geographies, excluding resales.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $93.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $193.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.0% Regions Covered Global



