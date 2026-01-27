Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) today reported net income attributable to common shareowners of $13.7 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $16.0 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025, and $13.1 million, or $0.77 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024.

For 2025, net income attributable to common shareowners totaled $61.6 million, or $3.60 per diluted share, compared to net income of $52.9 million, or $3.12 per diluted share, for 2024.

QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS (4th Quarter 2025 versus 3rd Quarter 2025)

Income Statement

  • Tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $43.4 million compared to $43.6 million for the prior quarter
    • Net interest margin decreased by 8 basis points to 4.26% (decrease in earning asset yield of 4 basis points and increase in cost of funds of 4 basis points)
  • Stable credit quality metrics and credit loss provision – net loan charge-offs were 18 basis points (annualized) of average loans – allowance coverage ratio was 1.22% at December 31, 2025
  • Noninterest income decreased $2.2 million, or 10.0%, due to lower other income of $0.8 million (third quarter gain from sale of insurance subsidiary), mortgage revenues of $0.6 million, and wealth management fees of $0.6 million
  • Noninterest expense was comparable to the third quarter of 2025 and reflected higher performance-based pay that was significantly offset by a pension plan settlement gain of $1.5 million

Balance Sheet

  • Loan balances decreased $38.1 million, or 1.5% (average), and decreased $35.9 million, or 1.4% (end of period)
  • Deposit balances increased $35.2 million, or 1.0% (average), and increased $47.4 million, or 1.3% (end of period) due to the normal seasonal inflow of public fund balances
  • Tangible book value per diluted share (non-GAAP financial measure) increased by $0.65, or 2.5%

FULL YEAR 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Income Statement

  • Tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $171.8 million compared to $159.2 million for 2024
    • Net interest margin increased by 20 basis points to 4.28% (increase in earning asset yield of 10 basis points and decrease in cost of funds of 10 basis points)
  • Credit quality metrics remained strong throughout the year – allowance coverage ratio increased to 1.22% in 2025 compared to 1.10% in 2024 – net loan charge-offs were 14 basis points of average loans for 2025 compared to 21 basis points for 2024
  • Noninterest income increased by $6.4 million, or 8.4%, due to higher mortgage banking revenues of $2.6 million, wealth management fees of $1.6 million, other income of $1.5 million, and deposit fees of $0.7 million
  • Noninterest expense increased $1.7 million, or 1.0%, primarily due to higher compensation expense (primarily performance-based pay and health care cost) partially offset by lower pension expense and higher gains from sale of banking facilities

Balance Sheet

  • Loan balances decreased $83.6 million, or 3.1% (average), and decreased $105.4 million, or 4.0% (end of period)
  • Average deposit balances increased $53.9 million, or 1.5% driven by strong core deposit growth
  • Tangible book value per diluted share (non-GAAP financial measure) increased by $3.38, or 14.3%

“2025 was an exceptional year for Capital City Bank,” said William G. Smith, Jr., Capital City Bank Group Chairman and CEO. “Another record year of earnings generated strong shareholder returns, highlighted by a 14.3% increase in tangible book value per share and a 13.6% increase in the dividend. Our results were driven by our long-time commitment to the fundamentals – core deposits, disciplined credit management and healthy liquidity and capital. I want to congratulate and thank our associates for their outstanding results and unwavering commitment to our clients and communities. I look forward to another successful year in 2026.”

Discussion of Operating Results

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $43.4 million compared to $43.6 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $41.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, the decrease was due to a $0.7 million decrease in loan income and a $0.5 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by a $0.6 million increase in investment securities income and a $0.4 million increase in overnight funds income. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, the increase was due to a $3.1 million increase in investment securities income, a $0.8 million increase in overnight funds income, and a $0.3 million decrease in interest expense, partially offset by a decrease of $1.8 million in loan income.

For 2025, tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $171.8 million compared to $159.2 million for 2024 with the increase attributable to a $10.3 million increase in investment securities income, a $3.1 million increase in overnight funds income, and a $2.6 million decrease in deposit interest expense, partially offset by a $3.5 million decrease in loan income. New investment purchases at higher yields drove the increase in investment securities income. Higher average deposit balances contributed to the increase in overnight funds income. The decrease in deposit interest expense reflected the decrease in our deposit rates throughout 2025. The decrease in loan income was due to lower loan balances that were partially offset by favorable rate repricing.

Our net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 4.26%, a decrease of 8 basis points from the third quarter of 2025 and an increase of 9 basis points over the fourth quarter of 2024. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, the decrease in the margin reflected a lower yield on earning assets due to an unfavorable shift in mix and lower interest rates. For 2025, our net interest margin of 4.28% reflected a 20 basis point increase over 2024. The improvement in the net interest margin compared to both prior year periods was primarily due to a higher yield for investment securities driven by new purchases at higher yields, favorable loan repricing, and lower deposit cost. For the fourth quarter of 2025, our cost of funds was 82 basis points, an increase of 4 basis points over the third quarter of 2025 and a 6 basis point decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024. Our cost of deposits (including noninterest bearing accounts) was 82 basis points, 80 basis points, and 86 basis points, respectively, for the same periods.

Provision for Credit Losses 

We recorded a provision expense for credit losses of $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. For 2025, we recorded a provision expense for credit losses of $5.3 million compared to $4.0 million in 2024. Activity within the components of the provision (loans held for investment (“HFI”) and unfunded loan commitments) for each reported period is provided in the table on page 14. We discuss the various factors that impacted our provision expense for Loans HFI in further detail below under the heading Allowance for Credit Losses.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $20.1 million compared to $22.3 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $18.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, the $2.2 million, or 10.0%, decrease was primarily attributable to a $0.8 million decrease in other income, a $0.6 million decrease in mortgage banking revenues and a $0.6 million decrease in wealth management fees. The decline in other income reflected the $0.7 million gain from the sale of our insurance subsidiary in the third quarter of 2025. The decline in mortgage banking revenues was due to a lower gain on sale margin. The decrease in wealth management fees was attributable to lower retail brokerage fees. The $1.3 million, or 7.2%, increase over the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $1.0 million increase in mortgage banking revenues which reflected higher production volume and gain on sale margin.

For 2025, noninterest income totaled $82.4 million compared to $76.0 million for 2024, attributable to increases in mortgage banking revenues of $2.6 million, wealth management fees of $1.6 million, other income of $1.5 million, and deposit fees of $0.7 million. Higher production volume and gain on sale margin drove the improvement in mortgage banking revenues. The increase in wealth management fees was due to higher trust fees and reflected a combination of new business, higher account valuations, and fee adjustments. The increase in other income reflected the aforementioned $0.7 million gain from the sale of our insurance subsidiary in 2025. Fee adjustments implemented in mid-2025 contributed to the increase in deposit fees and other income.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $42.9 million comparable to the third quarter of 2025 and $41.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, a $2.3 million increase in compensation expense was offset by a $2.4 million decrease in other expense. The increase in compensation was driven by higher performance-based pay and the decrease in other expense was primarily attributable to a $1.5 million pension settlement gain and to a lesser extent lower professional fees and processing fees. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, the $1.1 million increase was primarily attributable to a $2.3 million increase in compensation expense partially offset by a $1.3 million decrease in other expense. The increase in compensation reflected higher performance-based pay and to a lesser extent higher health insurance cost. The decrease in other expense was primarily due to the aforementioned pension settlement gain of $1.5 million and a $0.8 million decrease in professional fees, partially offset by a $1.1 million increase in other real estate expense which reflected gains from the sale of banking facilities in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For 2025, noninterest expense totaled $167.0 million compared to $165.3 million for 2024 with the $1.7 million, or 1.0%, increase primarily due to a $6.5 million increase in compensation expense that was partially offset by a $4.7 million decrease in other expense. The increase in compensation was driven by higher performance-based pay and health insurance cost, and to a lesser extent an increase in 401k matching expense. The decrease in other expense was primarily due to a $3.4 million decrease in other real estate expense due to higher gains from the sale of banking facilities in 2025 and a $3.7 million decrease in pension expense (non-service component), partially offset by increases in processing expense of $1.2 million (outsource of core processing system) and charitable contribution expense of $0.9 million. The variance in pension expense included the aforementioned $1.5 million pension settlement gain that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Income Taxes

We realized income tax expense of $4.9 million (effective rate of 26.3%) for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $5.1 million (effective rate of 24.4%) for the third quarter of 2025 and $4.2 million (effective rate of 24.3%) for the fourth quarter of 2024. For 2025, we realized income tax expense of $20.2 million (effective rate of 24.7%) compared to $13.9 million (effective rate of 21.2%) for 2024. The increase in the effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2025 was attributable to a higher than projected Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”) Section 162(m) limitation related to current and future compensation. A lower level of tax benefit accrued from a solar tax credit equity fund drove the increase in our effective tax rate compared to 2024. Absent discrete items or new tax credit investments, we expect our annual effective tax rate to approximate 24% for 2026.

Discussion of Financial Condition

Earning Assets

Average earning assets totaled $4.036 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $54.4 million, or 1.4%, over the third quarter of 2025, and an increase of $114.0 million, or 2.9%, over the fourth quarter of 2024. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, the change in the earning asset mix reflected an $81.4 million increase in overnight funds sold and a $12.2 million increase in investment securities, partially offset by a $38.1 million decrease in loans HFI and a $1.0 million decrease in loans held for sale (“HFS”). Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, the change in earning asset mix reflected a $139.3 million increase in overnight funds sold and a $90.8 million increase in investment securities, partially offset by a $109.3 million decrease in loans HFI and a $6.8 million decrease in loans HFS.

Average loans HFI decreased by $38.1 million, or 1.5%, from the third quarter of 2025 and decreased by $109.3 million, or 4.1%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, the decline was primarily attributable to decreases in commercial real estate loans of $15.9 million, residential real estate loans of $12.9 million, and consumer loans (primarily indirect auto) of $8.8 million. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, the decline was driven by decreases in construction loans of $61.2 million, consumer loans (primarily auto indirect loans) of $23.3 million, and commercial real estate loans of $22.7 million.

Loans HFI at December 31, 2025, decreased by $35.9 million, or 1.4%, from September 30, 2025, and decreased by $105.4 million, or 4.0%, from December 31, 2024. Compared to September 30, 2025, the decline was primarily due to decreases in commercial real estate loans of $16.6 million, residential real estate loans of $16.4 million, and construction loans of $9.8 million. Compared to December 31, 2024, the decline was driven by decreases in construction loans of $73.1 million, consumer loans (primarily indirect auto) of $17.2 million, and commercial real estate loans of $10.4 million.

Allowance for Credit Losses

At December 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses for loans HFI totaled $31.0 million compared to $30.2 million at September 30, 2025 and $29.3 million at December 31, 2024. Activity within the allowance is provided on Page 14. The increase in the allowance over both prior periods was primarily attributable to qualitative factor adjustments that were partially offset by lower loan balances. Net loan charge-offs were 18 basis points of average loans for the fourth quarter of 2025 comparable to the third quarter of 2025 and 25 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2024. For 2025, net loan charge-offs were 14 basis points compared to 21 basis points for 2024. At December 31, 2025, the allowance represented 1.22% of loans HFI compared to 1.17% at September 30, 2025, and 1.10% at December 31, 2024.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and other real estate) totaled $10.6 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $10.0 million at September 30, 2025, and $6.7 million at December 31, 2024. At December 31, 2025, nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.24%, compared to 0.23% at September 30, 2025 and 0.15% at December 31, 2024. Nonaccrual loans totaled $8.7 million at December 31, 2025, a $0.5 million increase over September 30, 2025 and a $2.4 million increase over December 31, 2024. Classified loans totaled $14.3 million at December 31, 2025, a $12.2 million decrease from September 30, 2025, and a $5.6 million decrease from December 31, 2024.

Deposits

Average total deposits were $3.648 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $35.2 million, or 1.0%, over the third quarter of 2025 and an increase of $47.1 million, or 1.3%, over the fourth quarter of 2024. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, the increase was primarily attributable to higher public funds balances (primarily NOW accounts) due to the seasonal inflow of funds from municipal clients as they receive their tax receipts beginning in late November. The increase over the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to growth in core deposit balances (primarily business NOW accounts).

At December 31, 2025, total deposits were $3.662 billion, an increase of $47.4 million, or 1.3%, over September 30 2025, and a decrease of $9.7 million, or 0.3%, from December 31, 2024. The decrease compared to September 30, 2025 reflected the aforementioned seasonal inflow of public funds partially offset by lower core deposit balances, primarily noninterest bearing and NOW business accounts. Public funds totaled $654.7 million at December 31, 2025, $497.9 million at September 30, 2025, and $660.9 million at December 31, 2024.

Liquidity

We maintained an average net overnight funds (i.e., deposits with banks plus FED funds sold less FED funds purchased) sold position of $437.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $356.2 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $298.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, the increase reflected growth in average public fund deposit balances and lower average loan balances. The increase over the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to higher average core deposit balances and lower average loan balances, partially offset by higher average investment security balances.

At December 31, 2025, we had the ability to generate approximately $1.523 billion (excludes overnight funds position of $467.8 million) in additional liquidity through various sources including various federal funds purchased lines, Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings, the Federal Reserve Discount Window, and brokered deposits.

We also view our investment portfolio as a liquidity source, as we have the option to pledge securities in our portfolio as collateral for borrowings or deposits and/or to sell selected securities in our portfolio. Our portfolio consists of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury, U.S. governmental agencies, municipal governments, and corporate entities. At December 31, 2025, the weighted-average maturity and duration of our portfolio were 2.57 years and 2.12 years, respectively, and the available-for-sale portfolio had a net unrealized after-tax loss of $9.4 million.

Capital

Shareowners’ equity was $552.9 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $540.6 million at September 30, 2025, and $495.3 million at December 31, 2024. For the full year 2025, shareowners’ equity was positively impacted by net income attributable to shareowners of $61.6 million, a net $9.1 million decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss, the issuance of common stock of $3.5 million, and stock compensation accretion of $2.4 million. The net favorable change in accumulated other comprehensive loss reflected a $10.7 million decrease in the investment securities loss that was partially offset by a $1.3 million decrease in the fair value of the interest rate swap related to subordinated debt and a $0.3 million decrease in the pension plan loss from the year-end re-measurement of the plan. Shareowners’ equity was reduced by common stock dividends of $17.1 million ($1.00 per share) and net adjustments totaling $1.9 million related to transactions under our stock compensation plans.

At December 31, 2025, our total risk-based capital ratio was 21.45% compared to 20.59% at September 30, 2025, and 18.64% at December 31, 2024. Our common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 18.54%, 17.73%, and 15.54%, respectively, on these dates. Our leverage ratio was 11.77%, 11.64%, and 11.05%, respectively, on these dates. At December 31, 2025, all our regulatory capital ratios exceeded the thresholds to be designated as “well-capitalized” under the Basel III capital standards. Further, our tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP financial measure) was 10.79% at December 31, 2025, compared to 10.66% and 9.51% at September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.4 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, and securities brokerage services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and has 62 banking offices and 108 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit https://www.ccbg.com/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements in this Press Release are based on current plans and expectations that are subject to uncertainties and risks, which could cause our future results to differ materially. The words “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “vision,” “goal,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause our actual results to differ: the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our clients and our assessment of that impact; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the outcomes of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance) and their application with which we and our subsidiaries must comply; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as other accounting standard setters; the accuracy of our financial statement estimates and assumptions; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs; changes in estimates of future credit loss reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; changes in our liquidity position; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; changes in consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business; technological changes, including the impact of generative artificial intelligence; the costs and effects of cyber incidents or other failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our systems or those of our customers or third-party providers; dispositions (including the impact from the sale of our insurance subsidiary); acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets; changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems, or information systems; our ability to increase market share and control expenses; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; changes in our organization, compensation, and benefit plans; the soundness of other financial institutions; volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets; changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; action or inaction by the federal government, including tariffs or trade wars (including potential resulting reduced consumer spending, lower economic growth or recession, reduced demand for U.S. exports, disruptions to supply chains, and decreased demand for other banking products and services), government intervention in the U.S. financial system; policies related to credit card interest rates, and legislative, regulatory or supervisory actions related to so‑called “de‑banking,” including any new prohibitions, requirements or enforcement priorities that could affect customer relationships, compliance obligations, or operational practices; the effects of natural disasters (including hurricanes), widespread health emergencies (including pandemics), military conflict, terrorism, civil unrest, climate change or other geopolitical events; our ability to declare and pay dividends; structural changes in the markets for origination, sale and servicing of residential mortgages; any inability to implement and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and/or disclosure control; negative publicity and the impact on our reputation; and the limited trading activity and concentration of ownership of our common stock. Additional factors can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s internet site (https://www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements in this Press Release speak only as of the date of the Press Release, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements or the reasons why actual results could differ, except as may be required by law.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Unaudited

We present a tangible common equity ratio and a tangible book value per diluted share that removes the effect of goodwill and other intangibles resulting from merger and acquisition activity. We believe these measures are useful to investors because they allow investors to more easily compare our capital adequacy to other companies in the industry. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently.

The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are provided below.

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024
Shareowners' Equity (GAAP) $552,851  $540,635  $526,423  $512,575  $495,317 
Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP)  89,095   89,095   92,693   92,733   92,773 
Tangible Shareowners' Equity (non-GAAP)A 463,756   451,540   433,730   419,842   402,544 
Total Assets (GAAP)  4,385,765   4,323,774   4,391,753   4,461,233   4,324,932 
Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP)  89,095   89,095   92,693   92,733   92,773 
Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)B$4,296,670  $4,234,679  $4,299,060  $4,368,500  $4,232,159 
Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)A/B 10.79%   10.66%   10.09%   9.61%   9.51% 
Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding (GAAP)C 17,154,586   17,115,336   17,097,986   17,072,330   17,018,122 
Tangible Book Value per Diluted Share (non-GAAP)A/C$27.03  $26.38  $25.37  $24.59  $23.65 


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
 
EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS
 
Unaudited
 
                     
  Three Months Ended
 Twelve Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31, 2025
 Sep 30, 2025
 Dec 31, 2024
 Dec 31, 2025
 Dec 31, 2024
EARNINGS                    
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareowners $13,705  $15,950  $13,090  $61,557  $52,915 
Diluted Net Income Per Share $0.80  $0.93  $0.77  $3.60  $3.12 
PERFORMANCE                    
Return on Average Assets (annualized)  1.25%   1.47%   1.22%   1.42%   1.25% 
Return on Average Equity (annualized)  9.78   11.67   10.60   11.51   11.18 
Net Interest Margin  4.26   4.34   4.17   4.28   4.08 
Noninterest Income as % of Operating Revenue  31.68   33.89   31.34   32.42   32.34 
Efficiency Ratio  67.50%   65.09%   69.74%   65.71%   70.30% 
CAPITAL ADEQUACY                    
Tier 1 Capital  20.20%   19.33%   17.46%   20.20%   17.46% 
Total Capital  21.45   20.59   18.64   21.45   18.64 
Leverage  11.77   11.64   11.05   11.77   11.05 
Common Equity Tier 1  18.54   17.73   15.54   18.54   15.54 
Tangible Common Equity(1)  10.79   10.66   9.51   10.79   9.51 
Equity to Assets  12.61%   12.50%   11.45%   12.61%   11.45% 
ASSET QUALITY                    
Allowance as % of Non-Performing Loans  360.69%   368.54%   464.14%   360.69%   464.14% 
Allowance as a % of Loans HFI  1.22   1.17   1.10   1.22   1.10 
Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans HFI  0.18   0.18   0.25   0.14   0.21 
Nonperforming Assets as % of Loans HFI and OREO  0.41   0.39   0.25   0.41   0.25 
Nonperforming Assets as % of Total Assets  0.24%   0.23%   0.15%   0.24%   0.15% 
STOCK PERFORMANCE                    
High $45.63  $44.69  $40.86  $45.63  $40.86 
Low  38.27   38.00   33.00   32.38   25.45 
Close $42.57  $41.79  $36.65  $42.57  $36.65 
Average Daily Trading Volume  54,533   42,187   27,484   37,371   31,390 
                     
(1) Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 10.
 


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.               
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION         
Unaudited               
                
  2025
 2024
(Dollars in thousands) Fourth Quarter Third Quarter
 Second Quarter
 First Quarter
 Fourth Quarter
ASSETS               
Cash and Due From Banks $62,189  $68,397  $78,485  $78,521  $70,543 
Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits  467,782   397,502   394,917   446,042   321,311 
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents  529,971   465,899   473,402   524,563   391,854 
                
Investment Securities Available for Sale  643,922   577,333   533,457   461,224   403,345 
Investment Securities Held to Maturity  377,446   404,659   462,599   517,176   567,155 
Other Equity Securities  2,069   2,145   3,242   2,315   2,399 
Total Investment Securities  1,023,437   984,137   999,298   980,715   972,899 
                
Loans Held for Sale ("HFS"):  21,695   24,204   19,181   21,441   28,672 
                
Loans Held for Investment ("HFI"):               
Commercial, Financial, & Agricultural  180,341   179,018   180,008   184,393   189,208 
Real Estate – Construction  146,920   156,756   174,115   192,282   219,994 
Real Estate – Commercial  768,731   785,290   802,504   806,942   779,095 
Real Estate – Residential  1,020,942   1,037,324   1,046,368   1,040,594   1,028,498 
Real Estate – Home Equity  240,897   234,111   228,201   225,987   220,064 
Consumer  182,327   185,847   197,483   206,191   199,479 
Other Loans  4,748   2,283   1,552   3,227   14,006 
Overdrafts  1,212   1,378   1,259   1,154   1,206 
Total Loans Held for Investment  2,546,118   2,582,007   2,631,490   2,660,770   2,651,550 
Allowance for Credit Losses  (31,001)  (30,202)  (29,862)  (29,734)  (29,251)
Loans Held for Investment, Net  2,515,117   2,551,805   2,601,628   2,631,036   2,622,299 
                
Premises and Equipment, Net  79,457   79,748   79,906   80,043   81,952 
Goodwill and Other Intangibles  89,095   89,095   92,693   92,733   92,773 
Other Real Estate Owned  1,936   1,831   132   132   367 
Other Assets  125,057   127,055   125,513   130,570   134,116 
Total Other Assets  295,545   297,729   298,244   303,478   309,208 
Total Assets $4,385,765  $4,323,774  $4,391,753  $4,461,233  $4,324,932 
LIABILITIES               
Deposits:               
Noninterest Bearing Deposits $1,251,886  $1,303,786  $1,332,080  $1,363,739  $1,306,254 
NOW Accounts  1,322,114   1,222,861   1,284,137   1,292,654   1,285,281 
Money Market Accounts  390,888   405,846   408,666   445,999   404,396 
Savings Accounts  503,485   500,323   504,331   511,265   506,766 
Certificates of Deposit  193,939   182,096   175,639   170,233   169,280 
Total Deposits  3,662,312   3,614,912   3,704,853   3,783,890   3,671,977 
                
Repurchase Agreements  22,018   25,629   21,800   22,799   26,240 
Other Short-Term Borrowings  28,074   14,615   12,741   14,401   2,064 
Subordinated Notes Payable  42,582   42,582   42,582   52,887   52,887 
Other Long-Term Borrowings  680   680   680   794   794 
Other Liabilities  77,248   84,721   82,674   73,887   75,653 
Total Liabilities  3,832,914   3,783,139   3,865,330   3,948,658   3,829,615 
                
SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY               
Common Stock  171   171   171   171   170 
Additional Paid-In Capital  41,650   40,067   39,527   38,576   37,684 
Retained Earnings  508,443   499,176   487,665   476,715   463,949 
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax  2,587   1,221   (940)  (2,887)  (6,486)
Total Shareowners' Equity  552,851   540,635   526,423   512,575   495,317 
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity $4,385,765  $4,323,774  $4,391,753  $4,461,233  $4,324,932 
OTHER BALANCE SHEET DATA               
Earning Assets $4,059,032  $3,987,850  $4,044,886  $4,108,969  $3,974,431 
Interest Bearing Liabilities  2,503,780   2,394,632   2,450,576   2,511,032   2,447,708 
Book Value Per Diluted Share $32.23  $31.59  $30.79  $30.02  $29.11 
Tangible Book Value Per Diluted Share(1)  27.03   26.38   25.37   24.59   23.65 
Actual Basic Shares Outstanding  17,084   17,069   17,066   17,055   16,975 
Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding  17,155   17,115   17,098   17,072   17,018 

(1) Tangible book value per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 10.


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
 
Unaudited
 
                            
  2025
 2024
 Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Fourth Quarter
 Third Quarter
 Second Quarter
 First Quarter
 Fourth Quarter
 2025
 2024
INTEREST INCOME                           
Loans, including Fees $39,565  $40,279  $40,872  $40,478  $41,453  $161,194  $164,933 
Investment Securities  7,768   7,188   6,678   5,808   4,694   27,442   17,097 
Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits  4,382   3,964   3,909   3,496   3,596   15,751   12,627 
Total Interest Income  51,715   51,431   51,459   49,782   49,743   204,387   194,657 
INTEREST EXPENSE                           
Deposits  7,544   7,265   7,405   7,383   7,766   29,597   32,162 
Repurchase Agreements  134   158   156   164   199   612   838 
Other Short-Term Borrowings  217   58   179   117   83   571   242 
Subordinated Notes Payable  451   383   530   560   581   1,924   2,449 
Other Long-Term Borrowings  9   10   5   11   11   35   28 
Total Interest Expense  8,355   7,874   8,275   8,235   8,640   32,739   35,719 
Net Interest Income  43,360   43,557   43,184   41,547   41,103   171,648   158,938 
Provision for Credit Losses  1,995   1,881   620   768   701   5,264   4,031 
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses  41,365   41,676   42,564   40,779   40,402   166,384   154,907 
NONINTEREST INCOME                           
Deposit Fees  5,811   5,877   5,320   5,061   5,207   22,069   21,346 
Bank Card Fees  3,684   3,733   3,774   3,514   3,697   14,705   14,707 
Wealth Management Fees  4,525   5,173   5,206   5,763   5,222   20,667   19,113 
Mortgage Banking Revenues  4,155   4,794   4,190   3,820   3,118   16,959   14,343 
Other  1,928   2,754   1,524   1,749   1,516   7,955   6,467 
Total Noninterest Income  20,103   22,331   20,014   19,907   18,760   82,355   75,976 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                           
Compensation  28,384   26,056   26,490   26,248   26,108   107,178   100,721 
Occupancy, Net  7,052   7,037   7,071   6,793   6,893   27,953   27,982 
Other  7,431   9,823   8,977   5,660   8,781   31,891   36,612 
Total Noninterest Expense  42,867   42,916   42,538   38,701   41,782   167,022   165,315 
OPERATING PROFIT  18,601   21,091   20,040   21,985   17,380   81,717   65,568 
Income Tax Expense  4,896   5,141   4,996   5,127   4,219   20,160   13,924 
Net Income  13,705   15,950   15,044   16,858   13,161   61,557   51,644 
Pre-Tax (Income) Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest              (71)     1,271 
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
COMMON SHAREOWNERS		 $13,705  $15,950  $15,044  $16,858  $13,090  $61,557  $52,915 
PER COMMON SHARE                           
Basic Net Income $0.80  $0.93  $0.88  $0.99  $0.77  $3.61  $3.12 
Diluted Net Income  0.80   0.93   0.88   0.99   0.77   3.60   3.12 
Cash Dividend $0.26  $0.26  $0.24  $0.24  $0.23  $1.00  $0.88 
AVERAGE SHARES                           
Basic  17,070   17,068   17,056   17,027   16,946   17,055   16,943 
Diluted  17,140   17,114   17,088   17,044   16,990   17,102   16,969 


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ("ACL")
AND CREDIT QUALITY
Unaudited
                      
  2025
 2024
 Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Fourth Quarter
 Third Quarter
 Second Quarter
 First Quarter
 Fourth Quarter
 2025
 2024
ACL – HELD FOR INVESTMENT LOANS                     
Balance at Beginning of Period $30,202  $29,862  $29,734  $29,251  $29,836  $29,251  $29,941 
Transfer from Other (Assets) Liabilities                    (50)
Provision for Credit Losses  1,984   1,550   718   1,083   1,085   5,335   5,025 
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)  1,185   1,210   590   600   1,670   3,585   5,665 
Balance at End of Period $31,001  $30,202  $29,862  $29,734  $29,251  $31,001  $29,251 
As a % of Loans HFI  1.22%   1.17%   1.13%   1.12%   1.10%   1.22%   1.10% 
As a % of Nonperforming Loans  360.69%   368.54%   463.01%   692.10%   464.14%   360.69%   464.14% 
ACL – UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS                     
Balance at Beginning of Period  2,095  $1,738  $1,832  $2,155  $2,522  $2,155  $3,191 
Provision for Credit Losses  12   357   (94)  (323)  (367)  (48)  (1,036)
Balance at End of Period(1)  2,107   2,095   1,738   1,832   2,155   2,107   2,155 
ACL – DEBT SECURITIES                     
Provision for Credit Losses $(1) $(26) $(4) $8  $(17) $(23) $42 
CHARGE-OFFS                     
Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $167  $373  $74  $168  $499  $782  $1,512 
Real Estate – Construction              47      47 
Real Estate – Commercial  4               4   3 
Real Estate – Residential  67   12   49   8   44   136   61 
Real Estate – Home Equity  10   10   24      33   44   132 
Consumer  925   954   914   865   1,307   3,658   5,233 
Overdrafts  670   619   437   570   574   2,296   2,394 
Total Charge-Offs $1,843  $1,968  $1,498  $1,611  $2,504  $6,920  $9,382 
RECOVERIES                     
Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $44  $95  $117  $75  $103  $331  $379 
Real Estate – Construction              3      3 
Real Estate – Commercial  29   8   6   3   33   46   261 
Real Estate – Residential  8   13   65   119   28   205   176 
Real Estate – Home Equity  6   10   42   9   17   67   137 
Consumer  246   369   456   481   352   1,552   1,480 
Overdrafts  325   263   222   324   298   1,134   1,281 
Total Recoveries $658  $758  $908  $1,011  $834  $3,335  $3,717 
NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) $1,185  $1,210  $590  $600  $1,670  $3,585  $5,665 
Net Charge-Offs as a % of Average Loans HFI(2)  0.18%   0.18%   0.09%   0.09%   0.25%   0.14%   0.21% 
CREDIT QUALITY                     
Nonaccruing Loans $8,595  $8,195  $6,449  $4,296  $6,302       
Other Real Estate Owned  1,936   1,831   132   132   367       
Total Nonperforming Assets ("NPAs") $10,531  $10,026  $6,581  $4,428  $6,669       
                      
Past Due Loans 30-89 Days $7,017  $5,468  $4,523  $3,735  $4,311       
Classified Loans  14,334   26,512   28,623   19,194   19,896       
                      
Nonperforming Loans as a % of Loans HFI  0.34%   0.32%   0.25%   0.16%   0.24%       
NPAs as a % of Loans HFI and Other Real Estate  0.41%   0.39%   0.25%   0.17%   0.25%       
NPAs as a % of Total Assets  0.24%   0.23%   0.15%   0.10%   0.15%       
                      
(1) Recorded in other liabilities                     
(2) Annualized                     


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCE AND INTEREST RATES
Unaudited
                                                   
  Fourth Quarter 2025  Third Quarter 2025  Second Quarter 2025  First Quarter 2025  Fourth Quarter 2024   December 2025 YTD  December 2024 YTD 
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		  Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		  Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		  Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		  Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		   Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		  Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		 
ASSETS:                                                  
Loans Held for Sale$24,261 $374 6.11%$25,276 $425 6.68%$22,668 $475 8.40%$24,726  490 8.04%$31,047 $976 7.89% $24,234 $1,764 7.28%$27,306 $2,776 6.72%
Loans Held for Investment(1) 2,568,073  39,230 6.06  2,606,213  39,894 6.07  2,652,572  40,436 6.11  2,665,910  40,029 6.09  2,677,396  40,521 6.07   2,622,877  159,589 6.08  2,706,461  162,385 6.03 
                                                   
Investment Securities                                                  
Taxable Investment Securities 1,004,420  7,756 3.07  992,260  7,175 2.88  1,006,514  6,666 2.65  981,485  5,802 2.38  914,353  4,688 2.04   996,222  27,399 2.75  923,253  17,073 1.85 
Tax-Exempt Investment Securities(1) 1,620  17 4.30  1,620  18 4.44  1,467  17 4.50  845  9 4.32  849  9 4.31   1,391  61 4.39  848  37 4.34 
                                                   
Total Investment Securities 1,006,040  7,773 3.08  993,880  7,193 2.88  1,007,981  6,683 2.65  982,330  5,811 2.38  915,202  4,697 2.04   997,613  27,460 2.75  924,101  17,110 1.85 
                                                   
Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits 437,536  4,382 3.97  356,161  3,964 4.42  348,787  3,909 4.49  320,948  3,496 4.42  298,255  3,596 4.80   366,151  15,751 4.30  239,712  12,627 5.27 
                                                   
Total Earning Assets 4,035,910 $51,759 5.08% 3,981,530 $51,476 5.12% 4,032,008 $51,503 5.12% 3,993,914 $49,826 5.06% 3,921,900 $49,790 5.05%  4,010,875 $204,564 5.10% 3,897,580 $194,898 5.00%
                                                   
Cash and Due From Banks 67,291       65,085       65,761       73,467       73,992        67,876       73,881      
Allowance for Credit Losses (30,922)      (30,342)      (30,492)      (30,008)      (30,107)       (30,443)      (29,902)     
Other Assets 294,757       301,678       302,984       297,660       293,884        299,269       293,044      
                                                   
Total Assets$4,367,036      $4,317,951      $4,370,261      $4,335,033      $4,259,669       $4,347,577      $4,234,603      
                                                   
LIABILITIES:                                                  
Noninterest Bearing Deposits$1,303,266      $1,314,560      $1,342,304      $1,317,425      $1,323,556       $1,319,336      $1,336,601      
NOW Accounts 1,235,961 $4,055 1.30% 1,198,124 $3,782 1.25% 1,225,697 $3,750 1.23% 1,249,955 $3,854 1.25% 1,182,073 $3,826 1.29%  1,227,316 $15,441 1.26% 1,183,962 $16,835 1.42%
Money Market Accounts 415,577  1,977 1.89  416,656  2,090 1.99  431,774  2,340 2.17  420,059  2,187 2.11  422,615  2,526 2.38   420,992  8,594 2.04  400,664  9,957 2.49 
Savings Accounts 501,080  157 0.12  503,189  159 0.13  507,950  174 0.14  507,676  176 0.14  504,859  179 0.14   504,951  666 0.13  518,869  723 0.14 
Time Deposits 191,626  1,355 2.80  179,802  1,234 2.72  172,982  1,141 2.65  170,367  1,166 2.78  167,321  1,235 2.94   178,756  4,896 2.74  157,342  4,647 2.95 
Total Interest Bearing Deposits 2,344,244  7,544 1.28  2,297,771  7,265 1.25  2,338,403  7,405 1.27  2,348,057  7,383 1.28  2,276,868  7,766 1.36   2,332,015  29,597 1.27  2,260,837  32,162 1.42 
Total Deposits 3,647,510  7,544 0.82  3,612,331  7,265 0.80  3,680,707  7,405 0.81  3,665,482  7,383 0.82  3,600,424  7,766 0.86   3,651,351  29,597 0.81  3,597,438  32,162 0.89 
Repurchase Agreements 20,690  134 2.57  21,966  158 2.86  22,557  156 2.78  29,821  164 2.23  28,018  199 2.82   23,728  612 2.58  26,970  838 3.11 
Other Short-Term Borrowings 20,954  217 4.09  12,753  58 1.82  10,503  179 6.82  7,437  117 6.39  6,510  83 5.06   12,949  571 4.40  4,882  242 4.94 
Subordinated Notes Payable 42,582  451 4.15  42,582  383 3.52  51,981  530 4.03  52,887  560 4.23  52,887  581 4.30   47,466  1,924 4.00  52,887  2,449 4.56 
Other Long-Term Borrowings 680  9 5.55  681  10 5.55  792  5 2.41  794  11 5.68  794  11 5.57   736  35 4.74  534  28 5.31 
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 2,429,150 $8,355 1.36% 2,375,753 $7,874 1.32% 2,424,236 $8,275 1.37% 2,438,996 $8,235 1.37% 2,365,077 $8,640 1.45%  2,416,894 $32,739 1.35% 2,346,110 $35,719 1.52%
                                                   
Other Liabilities 78,520       85,422       76,138       65,211       73,130        76,385       71,964      
                                                   
Total Liabilities 3,810,936       3,775,735       3,842,678       3,821,632       3,761,763        3,812,615       3,754,675      
Temporary Equity                             6,763               6,712      
                                                   
SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY: 556,100       542,216       527,583       513,401       491,143        534,962       473,216      
                                                   
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity$4,367,036      $4,317,951      $4,370,261      $4,335,033      $4,259,669       $4,347,577      $4,234,603      
                                                   
Interest Rate Spread  $43,404 3.72%  $43,602 3.81%  $43,228 3.75%  $41,591 3.69%  $41,150 3.59%   $171,825 3.74%  $159,179 3.47%
                                                   
Interest Income and Rate Earned(1)   51,759 5.08    51,476 5.12    51,503 5.12    49,826 5.06    49,790 5.05     204,564 5.10    194,898 5.00 
Interest Expense and Rate Paid(2)   8,355 0.82    7,874 0.78    8,275 0.82    8,235 0.84    8,640 0.88     32,739 0.82    35,719 0.92 
                                                   
Net Interest Margin  $43,404 4.26%  $43,602 4.34%  $43,228 4.30%  $41,591 4.22%  $41,150 4.17%   $171,825 4.28%  $159,179 4.08%
                                                   
(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate.
(2) Ratecalculated based on average earning assets.


For Information Contact:
Jep Larkin
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
850.402.8450


