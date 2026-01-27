Aurora Mobile Announces Strategic Partnership with Shenzhen Stock Exchange to Power Critical Market Information Delivery

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced a strategic partnership with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (“SZSE”). Leveraging its intelligent push notification solution, JPush, Aurora Mobile will strengthen SZSE’s digital infrastructure to ensure the stable, high-speed delivery of critical market information.

As a core hub of China’s capital markets and one of the world’s leading stock exchanges, SZSE manages and distributes massive volumes of trading data to maintain market transparency and ensure fair disclosure. In the current digital landscape, SZSE’s official mobile platform has become a critical touchpoint, connecting listed companies, member institutions, and investors. Beyond facilitating transactions, the platform serves as a vital channel for the timely delivery of regulatory updates, corporate filings, and investor education content across the market.

Prior to integrating JPush, SZSE faced two primary challenges in mobile messaging delivery. First, during periods of high traffic, such as major policy announcements or market volatility, millions of concurrent requests often strained the system. Traditional single-channel delivery methods were prone to congestion and delays, creating significant gaps in information access. Second, device fragmentation and restrictive background power management policies on Android devices frequently led to message delivery failures. Such issues are vital for capital markets which rely on information symmetry to ensure fairness and efficiency.

To address these issues, Aurora Mobile will deploy a customized “network-wide aggregation + intelligent distribution” solution for SZSE. JPush offers comprehensive support across multiple operating systems including Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, QuickApp, and Web. It integrates seamlessly with JPush channels, FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging), APNs (Apple Push Notification Service), and native push channels for major device manufacturers such as Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, VIVO, Meizu, ASUS, and NIO Phone. This robust architecture ensures that SZSE's notifications are not tethered to app background activity. Even when the app is inactive, regulatory notices, risk alerts, and IPO calendars will be able to bypass system restrictions and appear directly in notification bars.

Powered by JPush’s proven infrastructure which is capable of handling tens of billions of daily requests, SZSE will now benefit from millisecond-level message throughput. Whether delivering routine market updates or urgent, system-wide alerts, the system automatically selects the most efficient transmission path to guarantee speed and stability. This upgrade will significantly improve message delivery rates and user engagement, providing a resilient technical foundation for SZSE’s mission of building a transparent, fair, and open market.

Aurora Mobile’s exceptional high-concurrency capabilities allow SZSE to seamlessly serve tens of millions of users, leveraging technology to uphold regulatory standards and data disclosure to empower market activity. This collaboration highlights Aurora Mobile’s deep expertise in technical and financial infrastructure and affirms its role as a key technology partner in SZSE’s ongoing digital transformation into a world-class exchange.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

