SOL RECYCLING SUPPORTS ONTARIO SMALL BUSINESSES FACING RECYCLING DISRUPTIONS UNDER NEW BLUE BOX RULES

Toronto, ON, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario, Canada — JAN 27 — As Ontario’s Blue Box recycling system undergoes a major transition on January 1, 2026, many small businesses across the province are discovering that their recycling is no longer being collected. Sol Recycling is stepping in to support businesses affected by these changes, offering reliable private recycling solutions at a time of widespread disruption. The benefit of working with Sol Recycling, if you’re a qualified partner, is a new potential revenue stream from your waste and recyclables.

Ontario’s move to Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) was promoted as a system that would optimize recycling, improve circularity, and strengthen end markets. In practice, however, the transition has shifted financial responsibility faster than physical infrastructure, quality control, and processing capacity could adapt.

“The new system largely optimizes for cost transfer and contract procurement,” said Bedi for Sol Recycling. “What hasn’t kept pace is material quality, end-market certainty, and on-the-ground capacity — and that’s where small businesses are feeling the impact first.”

Small Businesses Losing Access to Recycling with Ontario’s New Rollout

One of the most underappreciated consequences of the new Blue Box framework is the removal of recycling services for “non-eligible sources,” including IC&I (industrial, commercial, and institutional) properties and some multi-residential buildings.

As of January 1, 2026, many municipalities are clearly stating that these customers are no longer covered under municipal-style recycling programs.

The result: thousands of small businesses, depots, and organizations across Ontario are being told their recycling will no longer be picked up — often with little notice and limited guidance on next steps.

“This is a major disruption for businesses that have done the right thing for years,” said Sol Recycling. “But it’s also an opportunity to build a more dependable, transparent recycling system — if the right operators are in place.” Simar Bedi of Sol Recycling says, “We are here for small businesses and hope we can help everyone who is stressed out”.

A Fragmented System Creates Accountability Gaps

Under the new model, responsibility is spread across multiple layers: provincial policy, regulatory oversight, producer responsibility organizations (PROs), collection contractors, material recovery facilities, and end markets. When problems occur — such as missed pickups, contamination disputes, or rejected loads — accountability is often unclear.

“Everyone can point sideways,” said Sol Recycling. “Businesses are caught in the middle, unsure who to call when recycling simply doesn’t show up.”

Sol Recycling Provides a Clear Path Forward

Sol Recycling works directly with small businesses across Ontario to provide dependable, private recycling services tailored to the post–Blue Box landscape. With a focus on material quality, operational reliability, and clear accountability, Sol Recycling helps businesses maintain recycling continuity while navigating regulatory change.

“If your recycling has stopped — or you’ve been told you’re no longer eligible — you’re not alone,” added the company. “Sol Recycling is ready to take that volume and help businesses stay compliant and sustainable.”

For more information or to arrange recycling services www.solrecycling.com