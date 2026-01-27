Sharp Therapeutics Appoints Co-Founder Of National Gaucher Foundation And Clinical Researcher Robin Ely, M.D., To Advisory Board

PITTSBURGH and TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharp Therapeutics Corp. ("Sharp" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SHRX) (OTCQB: SHRXF), a biotechnology company developing small-molecule therapeutics for genetic diseases, announced today the appointment of Robin Ely, M.D., the Clinical Director and co-founder of the National Gaucher Foundation (NGF), to its Advisory Board.

Dr. Ely co-founded NGF in 1984 after her son was diagnosed with Gaucher disease. Dr. Ely played a pivotal role in facilitating the U.S. FDA studies and approval of Ceredase, the first enzyme replacement therapy for Gaucher disease. Beyond her leadership at NGF, she directs the Foundation's Global Diagnostic and Treatment Initiative, bringing diagnostic capabilities and treatment access to underserved regions worldwide. Additionally, her clinical research on the management of Gaucher disease is internationally recognized. Dr. Ely earned an M.D. from the Georgetown University School of Medicine.

“We invited Dr. Ely to join our Advisory Board because her clinical experience and patient advocacy background align directly with Sharp’s efforts in orphan diseases, especially Gaucher disease,” said Scott Sneddon, Ph.D., J.D., Chief Executive Officer of Sharp Therapeutics. “Our mission is to develop medicines that restore function and meaningfully improve the lives of patients with genetic diseases. With ‘901 for Gaucher disease and a growing pipeline of programs in other high-need genetically defined indications, we aim to deliver transformative therapies for patients. As we prepare to initiate clinical studies later this year, Dr. Ely will bring unparalleled insights to our upcoming Phase 1 study and our anticipated future registrational development activities.”

Dr. Ely joins the Sharp Advisory Board along with other distinguished advisors, including:

Mark Goldberg, M.D., is an expert in developing and commercializing therapies for rare diseases. He has served as SVP of Clinical Development at Genzyme where he played a central role in the development and regulatory approval of benchmark enzyme replacement therapies, including Fabrazyme® for Fabry disease, Aldurazyme® for MPS I, and Myozyme® and Lumizyme® for Pompe disease. Following Genzyme, Dr. Goldberg served as Senior Vice President and then Executive Vice President of Global Medical and Regulatory Strategy at Synageva BioPharma, where he played a key role in the development and approval of Kanuma® (sebelipase alfa), an enzyme replacement therapy for lysosomal acid lipase deficiency (LALD), leading to the acquisition of Synageva by Alexion for $8.4B. He has also served on the executive team and board of multiple biopharma companies, including ImmunoGen, GlycoMimetics, Blueprint Medicines, Avacta Group, and Walden Biosciences. Dr. Goldberg received his BA from Harvard College and MD from Harvard Medical School.

Blaine McKee, Ph.D., is President and Chief Executive Officer of Walden Biosciences. Dr. McKee has over 25 years of experience with expertise in corporate strategy and business development. He previously served as EVP and Chief Business Officer at ImmunoGen, where he led corporate development, alliance management, commercial assessment, and valuation functions. Before ImmunoGen, Dr. McKee was Head of Corporate Development at Shire, leading corporate strategy, M&A, and licensing. At Shire, he oversaw numerous transactions bringing key therapies into the Shire portfolio. His earlier career included a 15-year tenure at Genzyme, where he rose to SVP of Strategic Development for Transplant, Oncology, and Multiple Sclerosis, leading business development and strategic transactions across multiple therapeutic areas. Dr. McKee received his B.S. in chemistry from Colorado State University, his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from MIT, and his MBA in Finance from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

About Sharp Therapeutics Corp.

First-Choice Therapies for Genetic Diseases

Sharp Therapeutics is a preclinical-stage company developing first-choice small-molecule therapeutics for genetic diseases. The Company’s discovery platform produces small molecule compounds that restore activity in mutated proteins giving the potential to treat genetic disorders with conventional pill-based medicines.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect Sharp's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to Sharp, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Should any factor affect Sharp in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Sharp does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and Sharp undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For additional information on Sharp, please visit: www.sharptx.com.