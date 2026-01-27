Pet Butler Expands to Northwest Philadelphia with New Franchise Owners

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet Butler, a trusted provider in pet waste removal and pet care services, is proud to welcome new franchise owners Todd Bingnear and Kelley Simon. The pair will serve the Northwest Philadelphia area with a full suite of pet services, including residential and commercial pet waste removal, pet sitting, dog walking, and pet shuttle service.



Todd and Kelley spent more than 30 combined years leading teams and building operational systems, often in challenging environments where success depended on clear communication, strong leadership, and a deep commitment to people. After years in corporate leadership, both were ready for a change. Their shared passion for animals, along with a home full of two dogs and six cats, made Pet Butler the perfect next step.





“We were looking for something community-focused where we could still lead but make a more personal impact,” said Todd. “Pet Butler’s people-first culture and strong support system made the decision easy.”



Kelley, who has volunteered with animal rescues for over 20 years, added, “We’re excited to be part of the local pet community, partnering with shelters, groomers, and pet parents to make a difference.”



Their immediate focus is building a strong operational foundation and establishing trust in the community. With Pet Butler’s proven systems, national call center, and full-service marketing support, they’re set up to grow a sustainable, service-driven business.

About Pet Butler

Pet Butler is a franchise opportunity owned by SpringGreen Enterprises, the parent company of SpringGreen and SGE Marketing Services. The company operates more than 100 territories across the United States with over 40 franchise owners. Pet Butler gives pet lovers a chance to turn their passion for pets into a business built on recurring revenue and strong support.

