Agricultural Commodity Industry Research Report 2026: $8.67 Trillion Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Commodity Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global agricultural commodity market is projected to expand significantly, from $6.06 trillion in 2025 to $8.67 trillion by 2030, showcasing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. Factors driving this growth include climate-driven production shifts, increased sustainable sourcing, and rising demand from emerging economies. Additionally, the expansion of online commodity trading and improved supply chain transparency are key contributors to this upward trend.

Market trends for the forecast period highlight a growing global demand for staple agricultural commodities and a shift towards commodity diversification in emerging markets. Emphasis on quality grading and standardization, along with a surge in organic and non-GMO commodity production and cross-border trading volumes, are set to shape the market landscape. The drive for healthier diets and an increasing demand for protein-rich foods further underpin the market's expansion.

Leading companies are innovating by developing high-yield and high-protein seed varieties to enhance crop yield and nutritional value. For instance, in March 2024, Belgium-based Protealis launched the PRO Vesuvio, PRO Helicon, PRO Taranaki, and PRO Jacinto soy seed varieties, catering to Northern Europe's colder climates to bolster local protein production. These strains promise sustainability and greater agricultural output, aligning with the industry's shift towards environmentally friendly practices.

The acquisition activity within the industry is also noteworthy, such as Rovensa Group's acquisition of Agro-K Corporation in December 2023. This Portugal-based company aims to enhance its presence in the biostimulant market and expand its US agricultural portfolio, supporting sustainable agricultural growth.

Despite the promising growth trajectory, the market faces challenges due to global trade changes and tariffs, especially affecting major crops like soybeans, corn, wheat, and rice. While tariffs can increase import and export costs, they also offer opportunities for domestic producers by enhancing regional competitiveness and encouraging investments in local processing. North America, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America are the regions most impacted by these dynamics, experiencing notable volatility in grains, oilseeds, and coffee segments.

Key players in this market include Glencore plc, Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Limited, and Louis Dreyfus Company B.V., among others. These companies are actively adapting to evolving market conditions to sustain growth and leverage opportunities as presented by the dynamic international agriculture environment.

The comprehensive agricultural commodity market research report offers an in-depth analysis, covering market statistics, regional shares, competitive landscape, segment trends, and future opportunities. Aimed at providing complete market insight, this report serves as an invaluable tool for stakeholders to navigate the industry's current and future scenarios effectively.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $6.51 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.67 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Agricultural Commodity Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Agricultural Commodity Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis



3. Agricultural Commodity Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Agricultural Commodity Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.2. Major Trends



5. Agricultural Commodity Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Food & Beverage Manufacturers

5.2 Traders & Commodity Brokers

5.3 Retailers

5.4 Agribusiness Companies



6. Agricultural Commodity Market - Macro Economic Scenario



7. Global Agricultural Commodity Strategic Analysis Framework

7.1. Global Agricultural Commodity PESTEL Analysis

7.2. Global Agricultural Commodity Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Agricultural Commodity Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025

7.4. Global Agricultural Commodity Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F



8. Global Agricultural Commodity Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis



9. Agricultural Commodity Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Agricultural Commodity Market, Segmentation by Product

9.2. Global Agricultural Commodity Market, Segmentation by Trading

9.3. Global Agricultural Commodity Market, Segmentation by End User



10. Agricultural Commodity Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Agricultural Commodity Market, Split by Region

10.2. Global Agricultural Commodity Market, Split by Country

Companies Featured

Glencore plc

Cargill Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bunge Limited

Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.

Smithfield Foods Inc.

Wilmar International Limited

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Olam International Limited

Adecoagro S.A.

BrasilAgro

Devex S.A.

CHS Inc.

COFCO International

Nidera B.V.

Richardson International Ltd.

Viterra Ltd.

Gunvor Group

Sucafina S.A.

Ecom Agroindustrial Corp.

Oetker Group

Barry Callebaut

Grupo Bimbo

Marubeni Corporation

Itochu Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/14qnl5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment