Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market Trends and Investment Opportunities 2026-2030: Revenues to Grow by $7.1 Billion

The IGBT market research report provides comprehensive insights, including market statistics, regional shares, competitor analysis, and trends. It explores the segments of discrete and modular IGBTs across power ratings, with applications spanning EVs, renewables, motor drives, and industrial uses. Asia-Pacific leads the market, followed by regions like Western Europe and North America.





The insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) market is experiencing significant growth, with projections estimating an increase from $10.37 billion in 2025 to $11.69 billion in 2026, at a 12.7% CAGR. Looking further, the market is expected to reach $18.8 billion by 2030, driven by increased adoption in AI-driven semiconductor control, high-voltage module use, and integration with EV and renewable systems. Key market trends include the rise of AI-powered switching optimization, smart IGBT monitoring systems, and advanced semiconductor solutions.

A major driver of IGBT market expansion is the surging production of electric vehicles (EVs). IGBTs, essential in converting DC to the high-power AC needed for motor operation, benefit from fast-switching capabilities that enhance EV performance. For instance, the International Energy Agency reported an 8.1 million increase in new electric car registrations in China in 2023, a 35% rise from the previous year, underscoring the growing demand for IGBTs driven by EV production.

Innovation and strategic partnerships are central to growth within the IGBT sector. For example, in July 2023, Nexperia launched the NGW30T60 IGBT, optimized for applications like power inverters and EV charging. Furthermore, in October 2023, Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation partnered with Infineon Technologies AG to enhance power semiconductor supply, including IGBTs, for their EV lineup.

The market's landscape is influenced by global trade policies, with shifts in trade relations and tariffs increasing costs for imported components necessary for high-efficiency switching applications. Regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America are adjusting by promoting local assembly and regional sourcing, fostering supply chain resilience and broader power electronics adoption.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: By Type: Discrete; Modular. By Power Rating: High Power; Medium Power; Low Power. By End-User: EV/HEV; Renewables; UPS; Rail; Motor Drives; Industrial; Commercial.

Subsegments: Discrete: Standard; High and Low Voltage. Modular: IGBT Power Modules; Multi-chip; Integrated Power Modules (IPM).

Discrete: Standard; High and Low Voltage. Modular: IGBT Power Modules; Multi-chip; Integrated Power Modules (IPM). Companies Mentioned: Key players include Renesas Electronics, Infineon Technologies, Fuji Electric, STMicroelectronics, and Toshiba, among others.

Key players include Renesas Electronics, Infineon Technologies, Fuji Electric, STMicroelectronics, and Toshiba, among others. Regions: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries: Covered countries include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, the USA, and more.

Covered countries include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, the USA, and more. Time Series: Data spans five years historically and forecasts for ten years.

Data spans five years historically and forecasts for ten years. Data: Includes ratios of market size to related markets, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $11.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.6% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) market report include:

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

ROHM Co. Ltd.

SEMIKRON International GmbH

ABB Group

Advanced Power Electronics Corporation

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Inc.

Applied Power Systems Inc.

C&H Technology Inc.

Darrah Electric Company

Dynex Semiconductor Ltd.

Jameco Electronics Co.

Littelfuse Inc.

Microsemi Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Powerex Inc.

Sensitron Semiconductor Co.

Silan Microelectronics Co. Ltd.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Toshiba Corporation

Transphorm Inc.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

WeEn Semiconductors Co. Ltd.

Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

