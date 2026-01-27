Silicon EPI Wafers Market to Grow by 26% During 2026-2030 Driven by AI and 5G Expansion - Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Siltronic, GlobalWafers Co., and SK Siltron Co. Dominate

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicon EPI Wafer Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The silicon EPI wafer market is experiencing robust growth, with projections indicating a rise from $1.89 billion in 2025 to $2 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2%. This expansion is fueled by the increasing demand for consumer electronics chips, traditional silicon wafer manufacturing, and the early adoption of epitaxial wafers in automotive electronics. Additionally, the market benefits from the expansion in industrial and healthcare semiconductors and advancements in epitaxy processes.

Looking ahead, the silicon EPI wafer market is anticipated to further grow, reaching $2.52 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.9%. Key drivers include the increasing need for high-performance computing wafers, expanded applications in automotive and industrial sectors, and rising investment in cutting-edge epitaxy equipment. Developments in next-generation heteroepitaxy solutions and the growth of smart device manufacturing ecosystems are also vital drivers. Notably, trends in this period include the evolution of semiconductor manufacturing processes, the adoption of epitaxial technologies for AI and high-performance chips, and advances in automated deposition and process control systems.

The rise of 5G infrastructure is significantly boosting the silicon EPI wafer market. Silicon EPI wafers are crucial for 5G as they facilitate the production of high-frequency semiconductor devices essential for efficient signal transmission. According to Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, global 5G subscriptions are set to climb from 1.481 billion in 2023 to 4.624 billion by 2028, underscoring a substantial growth opportunity for the market.

Leading companies in the sector are focusing on innovation, exemplified by Coherent Corp.'s launch of 200 mm silicon carbide epitaxial wafers, which offer ultra-high thickness uniformity and precise doping, catering to next-gen high-efficiency power devices. Similarly, Veeco Instruments Inc.'s acquisition of Epiluvac AB enhances its position in the silicone carbide epitaxy equipment segment, strengthening its technological capabilities and market standing.

