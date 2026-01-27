ALD Equipment Market Outlook Report 2026-2030: Intelligent Deposition and Sustainable Coatings Take Center Stage

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ALD Equipment Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current and future industry outlook. The report details market statistics, major competitor shares, and emerging opportunities, offering a holistic perspective for industry stakeholders.





The atomic layer deposition (ALD) equipment market has experienced robust growth, driven by advances in semiconductor thin-film coating and early adoption in diverse sectors such as research laboratories and medical device manufacturing. In 2025, the market was valued at $3.63 billion and is projected to rise to $3.93 billion in 2026, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This growth reflects expansion in photovoltaic coating processes and the development of protective coatings for enhanced corrosion resistance.

Looking forward, the ALD equipment market is anticipated to achieve $5.39 billion by 2030, fueled by a 8.2% CAGR. Factors contributing to this forecast include increasing demand for advanced semiconductor nodes, the growing adoption of battery and fuel cell coatings, and the expansion of flexible electronics manufacturing. Furthermore, the market is witnessing trends like the integration of AI-enabled equipment control, sustainable low-waste coating technologies, and the advancement of IoT-connected ALD manufacturing systems.

The burgeoning electronics and semiconductor sector will continue to propel the ALD equipment market. The increased production of microelectronics and nanotechnology substrates has catalyzed the market growth, alongside the demand for corrosion-resistant coatings in fuel cells. A significant projection, according to ROI Revolution, indicates consumer electronics online revenue is set to surpass $88.3 billion by 2025, which will boost ALD equipment sales.

Industry leaders in the ALD market, such as ASM International N.V., Tokyo Electron Limited, and Applied Materials Inc, are pioneering developments in energy-efficient technologies-highlighted by Kalpana Systems' roll-to-roll spatial ALD tools that cater to industries like solar PV and OLEDs. Such innovations underscore ALD's capability to deliver high-performance nano-layer coatings efficiently.

In a strategic move, Finland-based Beneq collaborates with Taiwan's Lung Pien Vacuum Industry Co. Ltd. to enhance ALD product solutions for optical coatings, accelerating technology adoption in premium optical applications such as camera lenses.

Market Scope:

Deposition Methods: Plasma-Enhanced, Thermal, Spatial, Roll-To-Roll, Powder, and others.

Film Types: Oxide, Metal, Sulfide, Nitride, and Fluoride Films.

Applications: R&D facilities, semiconductor and electronics, solar devices, medical equipment.

Companies Mentioned: Include industry leaders such as ASM International N.V., Tokyo Electron Limited, Applied Materials Inc., Lam Research Corporation, and more.

Geographical Coverage: Regions include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Time Series & Data: Includes historical and projected data, ratios of market size to related markets, and expenditure per capita, provided in interactive formats for ease of use.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

