AI in Food Retail and e-Commerce to Grow 30.8% Annually Through 2030

Boston, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “AI in Food Retail and E-commerce: Global Markets,” the market is projected to grow from $3.5 billion in 2025 and reach $13.4 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.8% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global AI market in food retail and e-commerce, highlighting key trends, growth drivers, and challenges shaping the industry. It includes market revenue estimates in US$ million and forecasts for future growth. The market is segmented by offering (hardware, software, services), technology (ML, NLP, computer vision, robotics and automation), application (personalized recommendations, inventory and demand forecasting, customer service automation, supply chain optimization), end user (online grocery platforms, quick commerce apps, supermarkets, hypermarkets), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Additionally, the report examines market dynamics such as regulatory factors and technology roadmaps, along with competitive intelligence. It includes market share rankings of leading players, their innovation strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and ESG initiatives. Country-level insights within each region and vendor profiles provide a comprehensive view of how companies are shaping the AI landscape in food retail and e-commerce.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Expansion of Online Grocery Platforms and Quick Commerce: The rapid growth of online grocery services and quick commerce (10–30-minute delivery) is driving AI adoption. AI enables demand forecasting, inventory optimization, and route planning, ensuring faster deliveries and reduced operational costs.

Consumer Demand for Personalized Shopping Experiences: Shoppers expect tailored recommendations and dynamic offers. AI powers recommendation engines, personalized promotions, and virtual assistants, creating a more engaging and customized shopping experience that boosts loyalty.

Consumer Demand for Autonomous and Last-Mile Deliveries: Customers want faster, convenient delivery options like drones and robots. AI supports autonomous navigation, real-time tracking, and last-mile optimization, reducing delivery time and improving transparency.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $2.7 billion Market size forecast $13.4 billion Growth rate CAGR of 30.8% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Technology, Application, End User, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA Countries covered The U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, GCC, South Africa, Brazil, and Argentina Market Drivers Expansion of online grocery platforms and quick commerce.

Consumer demand for personalized shopping experiences.

Consumer demand for autonomous and last-mile deliveries.

Innovations:

AI-powered, receipt-less exits at scale, computer vision at the door verifies baskets in seconds, removing manual receipt checks and shrinking queues. Sam’s Club rolled out its AI exit system in 120+ clubs and reported members leave 23% faster; announced at CES and updated in April 30, 2024.

Driverless middle-mile for grocery, autonomous box trucks cut labor and improve on-time flows between distribution centers, dark stores and retail hubs. Loblaw × Gatik announced an expansion to 50 autonomous trucks serving the Greater Toronto Area, with deployments beginning in 2025 and scaling through 2026 (news September 23, 2025).

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected market size and growth rate?

The global market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in food retail and e-commerce was valued at $2.7 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $13.4 billion by the end of 2030 at a CAGR of 30.8%.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

Increased digitalization in the food industry.

Expansion of online grocery platforms and quick commerce.

Rising consumer demand for personalized shopping experiences.

What are the challenges and opportunities of the market?

Key challenges include:

High initial investment and integration complexities.

Data privacy, security, and ethical concerns.

Lack of standardization and interoperability.

Smart checkout systems and autonomous stores.

Key opportunities include:

Growing consumer demand for autonomous and last-mile deliveries.

Voice-based commerce and conversational AI-powered smart checkout systems and autonomous stores.

Which market segments are covered in the report?

Technology, application, end-user, and region.

Which technology segment will be dominant through 2030?

The machine learning (ML) segment will continue to lead the market by the end of 2030. This reflects widespread use in personalization, forecasting, and dynamic pricing. Furthermore, ML is vital for fraud detection, spotting suspicious transactions or activities in e-commerce and brick-and-mortar stores.

Which region has the largest market share?

North America is a leading region in terms of demand contribution to the global AI in food retail and e-commerce market. North America's leadership in AI adoption, especially within the food retail sector, stems from its economic size and a unique combination of factors, such as a strong AI ecosystem, substantial venture capital inflows and proactive government support. This dominance is driven by mature retail ecosystems, high digital adoption, and aggressive AI investment by major players.

Market leaders include:

ACCENTURE

AFRESH TECHNOLOGIES INC.

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD.

ALPHABET INC. (GOOGLE INC.)

AMAZON.COM INC.

IBM CORP.

INTEL CORP.

MICROSOFT

NVIDIA CORP.

ORACLE

RELEX SOLUTION

SALESFORCE INC.

SAP SE

UPSHOP

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

