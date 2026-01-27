One Bullion Limited Announces High Resolution Airborne Geophysical Survey to Advance Drill Targeting at Vumba and Maitengwe Projects

Engagement of Xcalibur Smart Mapping to Accelerate Exploration Momentum Following Successful Public Listing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Bullion Ltd. (“One Bullion” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OBUL), a gold exploration company holding complete ownership of three highly prospective mining areas in Botswana, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Xcalibur Smart Mapping to conduct a comprehensive high resolution Airborne Magnetic Gradiometer and Radiometrics survey over both Vumba and Maitengwe projects, in the North-East and Central Districts of Botswana, respectively. The planned surveys represent a key milestone as the Company advances toward drill-ready targets in its 2026 exploration program.

“These surveys are a critical step in systematically unlocking value across our portfolio and positioning the Company for a focused and efficient drill program later this year,” said One Bullion’s CEO, Adam Berk. “Following our successful public listing late last year, we are moving aggressively to advance our assets. High resolution geophysical data will significantly improve our ability to prioritize targets, allocate capital effectively, and accelerate exploration momentum as we enter 2026.”

The airborne geophysical program will comprise approximately 16,350 line-kilometers of survey coverage, including 2,400 line-km over the Vumba project and 13,950 line-km over Maitengwe project, inclusive of tie-lines. Surveys will be flown at a 50-meter line spacing with 500-meter tie-lines and will be conducted by Xcalibur, utilizing a horizontal magnetic gradiometer system, complemented by radiometric and sensors. This configuration will deliver high sensitivity magnetic data (0.01 nT) and fully corrected, levelled datasets suitable for advanced geological interpretation.

The resulting magnetic, radiometric and gravity products are expected to materially enhance the Company’s understanding of the subsurface stratigraphy under the project areas. This is particularly significant at Maitengwe which is a large land package, covering 580.75 km2, where geological exposure is minimal due to a veneer of young Kalahari sediments. The surveys are designed to help identify prospective structural corridors and geological features that may host mineralization, thereby reducing exploration risk ahead of planned drilling.



The surveys are expected to commence within the next few weeks and will require approximately five weeks to complete across both project areas. Preliminary geophysical results are anticipated within one week of survey completion, followed by fully processed and interpreted datasets approximately four weeks later, supporting the Company’s 2026 exploration and drill planning efforts.

Figure 1: Project Location, with Regional bedrock geology of Botswana. Mod. After Geological Survey of Botswana (1998)1.

Technical Disclosure

All scientific and technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Rory Kutluoglu, P.Geo, a "qualified person" and independent to One Bullion, as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

RSU Grant

In addition, the Company announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,000,000 restricted share units to a director and officer of the Company. The restricted share units are each convertible into one common share of the Company for no additional consideration, and vest on January 26, 2027.

Market Maker Agreement

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") for market making services with Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. ("Independent") dated January 6, 2026. Independent is an independent dealer member and market-making firm that specializes in providing liquidity and execution to publicly listed companies utilizing innovative technologies. Independent is owned and operated by experienced capital markets professionals and provides services in compliance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Independent's head office is located at 33 Yonge Street, Suite 420, Toronto, Ontario, M5E 1G4.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Independent shall effect trades in the common shares of the Company with a view to increasing liquidity. Independent will not receive any shares or options as compensation for its services and will not be provided with any funds or securities by the Company for market-making purpose. The initial term of the Agreement is one month, subject to renewal on a monthly basis for future periods. The Company may terminate the Agreement upon 30 days notice or with cause as set forth in the Agreement. In consideration of its services, the Company shall pay a fee to Independent of Cdn$5,500 per month. The Agreement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About One Bullion

One Bullion Ltd. is a Toronto-based gold exploration company focused on advancing high-quality gold assets in Botswana, one of Africa’s most stable and mining-friendly jurisdictions. Established in 2018, the company controls approximately 8,004 km² of prospective land across three greenstone belt-hosted gold projects, including Vumba, Kraaipan, and Maitengwe. One Bullion’s strategy centers on disciplined, data-driven exploration — combining modern geological methods with advanced targeting to identify and test high-priority gold targets — while maintaining a commitment to environmental stewardship, community engagement, and long-term value creation for stakeholders.

