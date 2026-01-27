Lexeo Therapeutics Announces Key Leadership Appointments Strengthening Cardiovascular Expertise Alongside Updates to Strategic Partnership for Novel Cardiac RNA Therapeutics

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXEO), a clinical stage genetic medicine company dedicated to pioneering novel treatments for cardiovascular diseases, today announced a series of key senior leadership appointments that underscore the company’s continued and growing expertise in cardiovascular medicine and late-stage clinical development. The company also provided an update on the strategic partnership announced in June 2025 with Perceptive Xontogeny Venture Funds and venBio Partners to develop therapies for genetic cardiac diseases utilizing a novel non-viral RNA platform.

Narinder Bhalla, MD has been appointed Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately. With more than two decades of experience as an interventional cardiologist and nearly a decade in biopharma leadership, Dr. Bhalla is a seasoned physician-executive who has held senior roles at AstraZeneca and, most recently, at Bristol Myers Squibb, where he served as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Medical, Immunology & Cardiovascular. He is widely recognized for building and scaling high-impact medical and clinical development organizations as well as leading successful global product launches that deliver meaningful outcomes for patients.

In connection with Dr. Bhalla’s appointment, Eric Adler, MD, currently Head of Research at Lexeo Therapeutics, will serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of cardiac precision medicines company, Myoventive, Inc. Lexeo co-founded Myoventive in June 2025 with Perceptive Xontogeny Venture Funds and venBio Partners, with subsequent participation by MRL Ventures Fund (the therapeutics-focused venture group of Merck & Co., Inc.) and Alexandria Venture Investments. Myoventive is utilizing a novel platform designed to enable targeted RNA modulation in the heart, addressing genetic cardiac diseases that existing AAV platforms are unable to treat. Dr. Adler will remain a senior clinical and scientific advisor to Lexeo.

“As we advance LX2006 development and prepare for the next phase of Lexeo’s growth, Dr. Bhalla’s global medical leadership, commercial launch experience, and deep cardiovascular expertise will help us translate our scientific potential into meaningful patient impact,” said R. Nolan Townsend, Chief Executive Officer of Lexeo Therapeutics. “Dr. Adler will continue to drive industry‑leading innovation in the discovery of cardiac genetic medicines, and as a member of Myoventive’s board of directors, I look forward to partnering with him to build a high-impact organization for patients, investors, and Lexeo shareholders. Together, these leadership appointments strengthen our ability to execute on Lexeo’s late-stage clinical and commercial objectives while continuing to invest in high-quality discovery and early cardiac development, both internally and through our involvement with Myoventive.”

“I’m honored to join Lexeo at such a pivotal moment,” added Dr. Bhalla. “The company’s mission to transform care for genetically mediated cardiovascular diseases aligns closely to where I see the greatest unmet medical need, and we share a deep commitment to improving outcomes for those impacted by devastating cardiac conditions. I look forward to working with this talented team to advance LX2006 and the broader pipeline with urgency, rigor, and an unwavering focus on patients.”

In addition to Dr. Bhalla’s appointment, Lexeo announced the following updates:

José Manuel Otero, PhD has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, transitioning from his role as Chief Technical Officer, effective immediately. Under Dr. Otero’s leadership, Lexeo has achieved industry-leading cost of goods, executed a major manufacturing platform transition under high regulatory standards, and delivered consistent, timely clinical supply across programs. His new role underscores his significant contributions and positions him to further elevate performance across Lexeo’s operations, preclinical R&D and manufacturing functions.

has joined Lexeo as Vice President, Late-Stage Cardiology Development. A cardiologist and physician-scientist with 20 years of research and development experience, Dr. Dansky has led multiple clinical studies across a broad range of cardiovascular assets including Xarelto®, CETP inhibitor anacetrapib, and an ANGPTL3 antagonist antibody for hyperlipidemia. Dr. Dansky has also worked on clinical studies in obesity, pulmonary arterial hypertension and sarcoidosis, and on cellular and gene therapies for sickle cell disease and cystic fibrosis. He most recently served as Vice President of Innovation at Novo Nordisk’s Bio Innovation Hub, supporting cardiometabolic disease initiatives, and previously served as Head of Clinical Development at Roivant and Sumitovant. Greg Aubert, MD, PhD has been named Vice President, Early-Stage Cardiology Development and Translational Science. Dr. Aubert is a cardiologist and physician-scientist specializing in cardiovascular genetics, gene therapy, and cardiometabolic research. He previously served as the Director of the Clinical and Translational Research Division at the Loyola University Cardiovascular Research Institute, where he founded the institution’s Cardiovascular Genetics Clinic, and later led late-stage clinical trials at CSL Vifor. Dr. Aubert has been instrumental in advancing Lexeo’s cardiac programs to date and will now oversee the company’s Phase I/II and preclinical programs while continuing to support work in Friedreich ataxia cardiomyopathy.





About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics is a New York City-based, clinical stage genetic medicine company dedicated to reshaping heart health by applying pioneering science to fundamentally change how cardiovascular diseases are treated. The company is advancing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that take aim at the underlying genetic causes of conditions, including LX2006 in Friedreich ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy, LX2020 in plakophilin-2 (PKP2) arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy, and others in devastating diseases with high unmet need.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

