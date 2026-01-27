Global Dental Market Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Zimmer, Straumann, Dentsply, 3M, and Heartland | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent data from Astute Analytica, the global dental market was valued at US$ 37.91 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 67.86 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 7.55% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The increasing prevalence of dental disorders has significantly influenced demand patterns within the global dental market. According to the American College of Prosthodontists, an alarming 36 million Americans currently live without any natural teeth, highlighting an urgent need for effective implant and denture solutions. This large population segment underscores the critical importance of restorative dental treatments to improve oral function and quality of life for millions affected by tooth loss.

Beyond complete tooth loss, the issue of partial edentulism is equally widespread. An additional 120 million people in the United States are missing at least one tooth, which has fueled a surge in demand for crowns, bridges, and implant restorations. These treatments serve as essential solutions to restore aesthetics, chewing ability, and oral health, driving increased clinical adoption and innovation in restorative materials and technologies.

CAD/CAM Milling: A Revolution in Dental Restoration Fabrication

CAD/CAM milling has emerged as a pivotal technology in modern dentistry, transforming how crowns, bridges, and veneers are fabricated. This digital fabrication technique enables dental practitioners to produce restorations with exceptional precision and consistency, setting new standards for quality and patient care. By automating complex processes, CAD/CAM milling streamlines workflows and significantly reduces turnaround times, making it a cornerstone of contemporary dental practice.

In 2023, more than 90,000 dental clinics worldwide integrated chairside milling stations into their operations. This widespread adoption reflects the growing emphasis on efficiency and patient convenience, as these stations allow restorations to be fabricated and fitted within the same appointment. The ability to expedite workflows not only enhances clinical productivity but also improves the patient experience by minimizing the need for multiple visits.

The rapid expansion of CAD/CAM technology has been supported by extensive professional training. Approximately 600,000 dentists globally completed comprehensive CAD/CAM training modules, equipping them with the skills required to master digital fabrication techniques. This widespread expertise ensures that practitioners can fully leverage the benefits of CAD/CAM systems, resulting in consistently high-quality restorations and optimized treatment outcomes.

Adhesives and Bonding Agents: Cornerstones of Modern Dentistry

Adhesives and bonding agents have firmly established themselves as essential materials within the dental market, commanding a significant 35% share across a wide range of clinical procedures. Their pivotal role lies in their ability to create durable, long-lasting restorations that enhance patient outcomes by improving the strength and stability of dental treatments. This broad applicability, combined with continuous innovation, has made adhesives indispensable in both restorative and preventive dental care.

A 2021 study published in Operative Dentistry highlighted the remarkable improvements universal bonding agents bring to dental restorations. The research demonstrated that bond strength can increase dramatically, from as low as 8 megapascals to nearly 30, when these agents are properly utilized. This substantial enhancement in bond strength translates into restorations that better withstand daily wear and tear, reducing the likelihood of failure and the need for retreatment.

The American Dental Association reports that adhesives are a fundamental component in most composite restorations, which alone account for over 60 million procedures annually in the United States. These materials ensure that composites adhere securely to tooth structures, providing not only aesthetic results but also functional longevity. The high volume of composite procedures underscores the critical demand for reliable adhesives to support the success of these widely performed treatments.

Digital Dentistry: Revolutionizing the Dental Market

Digital dentistry has rapidly established itself as a dominant force in the dental industry, capturing more than 34% of the market share. Its rise is largely attributed to its remarkable ability to streamline clinical workflows and significantly enhance the patient experience. By integrating advanced digital technologies into everyday dental practices, providers are able to improve diagnostic accuracy, reduce treatment times, and deliver superior outcomes that meet the evolving expectations of patients worldwide.

A clear indicator of this technological shift is the widespread adoption of digital scanners in dental practices across the United States. According to the American Dental Association, approximately 40,000 digital scanners were in operation as of 2021. This robust uptake illustrates dentists’ growing confidence in technology-driven diagnostics and their commitment to leveraging digital tools for more precise and efficient patient care.

The benefits of digital dentistry extend beyond diagnostics. Research published in the International Journal of Computerized Dentistry highlights that digital impression systems markedly improve the fit of dental restorations. This precision reduces the need for chairside adjustments and retakes, streamlining the treatment process and enhancing clinical efficiency. By minimizing errors and improving the fit of crowns, bridges, and other restorations, digital impressions contribute to better long-term patient outcomes.

North America: The Powerhouse of the Dental Market

North America wields formidable control over the global dental market, commanding over 40% of the market share. This dominance is primarily driven by the United States and Canada, with both countries contributing significantly to the region’s overall revenue. The U.S., in particular, stands out for its deep insurance penetration and steady investments in modernizing dental practices, which together create a fertile environment for growth and innovation in oral healthcare services.

Supporting North America’s dental market is a robust professional network, especially in the United States. A recent survey by the American Dental Association revealed that there are over 200,000 practicing dentists nationwide. This extensive network focuses on a broad spectrum of services that emphasize both preventive and restorative care, ensuring that millions of Americans have access to essential oral health interventions. The availability of skilled dental professionals is a cornerstone of the market’s ongoing strength and resilience.

The economic impact of dental disorders extends far beyond individual health. More than 164 million work hours are lost annually in the U.S. due to oral health issues, reflecting the broader societal costs associated with untreated conditions. These lost hours translate into reduced productivity and increased healthcare expenses, emphasizing the vital role that effective dental care plays in supporting both personal well-being and economic stability.

