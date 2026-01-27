Will Forte Teams Up with Teva to Get Real About Huntington’s Disease with ‘Honestly HD’

Actor and comedian, Will Forte, opens up about his brother-in-law's journey with Huntington’s disease (HD) and chorea through Teva’s Honestly HD program

HD is a rare, progressive genetic disorder often described as a combination of ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, which manifests in motor, cognitive, and emotional symptoms 1

Teva’s Honestly HD program provides educational information about HD chorea, a symptom occurring in up to 90% of people with HD,2 to help those living with the condition and their care partners better navigate its challenges



PARSIPPANY, N.J., and TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced a partnership with actor, comedian and advocate, Will Forte, to increase awareness of Huntington’s disease (HD). HD, a rare, progressive neurological disorder, affects more than 41,000 people in the U.S. and causes cognitive, behavioral and physical challenges, including HD chorea, which are involuntary movements that often impact daily life.1,3 As Teva’s new Honestly HD ambassador, Will is sharing his own family’s story with HD to help connect people navigating the disease with educational resources and inspiration.

Will's introduction to the world of HD came through his wife, Olivia. They met when Olivia’s father, Dr. Douglas Modling Jr., was experiencing progression in his HD symptoms and about to enter an assisted living facility for additional care. Her brother, Douglas III (known as Doug), was diagnosed in 2022 and has found comfort in connecting with others living with HD. Inspired by their strength, Will began learning more about the disease, supporting his brother-in-law and joining Olivia’s family in advocating for the HD community.

“Seeing firsthand the challenges my brother-in-law faces, and his enduring hope despite it all, I'm incredibly inspired by the resilience of everyone I’ve met from the HD community. That’s why I’m sharing our story — to help raise awareness of this disease and let people know they are not alone, and that there are resources available to support them," said Will. "It's a hope I share with Teva — that we can empower people with stories like my family’s, or those beginning to experience symptoms like chorea, to connect with resources like Honestly HD and help preserve their independence for as long as possible."

HD is characterized by uncoordinated and uncontrollable movements, cognitive deterioration, and behavioral and/or psychological challenges.1 About 90% of people with HD will develop chorea, which manifests as involuntary body movements such as fidgeting, squirming or jerking that can affect the hands, face, limbs, torso, speech, and mobility.2 While it’s not the only symptom of HD, chorea can have a significant impact on daily activities and progressively limit peoples’ lives, which is why Teva is committed to supporting this community.

“We believe that progress starts with understanding, and that means listening to the real relationships and experiences that define the HD community every day,” said Heather DeMyers, Vice President, U.S. Innovative Medicines Marketing at Teva. “Will and Doug’s story captures the perseverance of so many families impacted by this disease. Their experience is one of inspiration, hope, and the importance of community — embodying the values of Teva’s work with Honestly HD as we strive to bring greater empathy and awareness to those navigating this disease.”

Visit HonestlyHD.com to learn more about HD and hear directly from Will and Doug about their HD story.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company, enabled by a world-class generics business. For over 120 years, Teva’s commitment to bettering health has never wavered. From innovating in the fields of neuroscience and immunology to providing complex generic medicines, biosimilars and pharmacy brands worldwide, Teva is dedicated to addressing patients’ needs, now and in the future. At Teva, We Are All In For Better Health. To learn more about how, visit www.tevapharm.com.

About Chorea Associated with Huntington’s Disease (HD)

Huntington’s disease (HD) is a fatal neurodegenerative disease characterized by uncoordinated and uncontrollable movements, cognitive deterioration and behavioral and/or psychological problems. Chorea – involuntary, random and sudden, twisting and/or writhing movements – is one of the most striking physical manifestations of Huntington’s disease and occurs in approximately 90% of patients. Chorea can have a significant impact on daily activities and progressively limit peoples’ lives.1,2



