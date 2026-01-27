Irvington Relatives of Haitian Asylum-seeker Jean Wilson Brutus, Who Died Last Month in a Local ICE Detention Center, Retain Civil Rights Counsel to Investigate His Mysterious Death

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Irvington, N.J. relatives of Haitian asylum-seeker Jean Wilson Brutus (‘Wilson’ to family and friends), are turning to two New Jersey civil rights law firms to determine how the “remarkably healthy” 41-year-old died last month within less than 24 hours of his incarceration at ICE’s privately-operated Delaney Hall, the controversial detention center operated by the GEO Group, according to counsel-of-record Oliver T. Barry, of Barry Corrado & Grassi, P.C. , and Joseph M. Champagne, Jr. , Champagne Law Group, LLC.





Jean Wilson Brutus: Family Photo

According to ICE accounts, Mr. Brutus was transported to Delaney Hall on December 11th and just the following day was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The press release by the Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement stated – without elaboration - that he suffered a ‘medical emergency”.

Evans Belony, Mr. Brutus's cousin, said after the retention of the attorneys, “Before Wilson became a shocking headline, tied without a factual basis to investigations and unanswered questions, he was known by all as a kind and gentle soul who was always there when someone needed help. Wilson left Haiti for America because he was living in fear, in a a war zone. He came in search of safety, stability, and the American Dream, believing that hard work, decency, and compassion still mattered. We are overcome with grief. His story cannot end here. His life mattered. And we are committed to finding out what happened to him, not just for our family but for everyone in our country living in fear of masked federal agents coming to take them or their loved ones away from their homes and families.”

Attorneys Barry and Champagne, Jr., said Mr. Brutus’s family was “shocked by the callous, heartless” press release issued by ICE under the headline: “Criminal Illegal Alien Passes Away". and is turning to our firms because they have been unable to get answers from ICE regarding Mr. Brutus’ death. What they do know is that a perfectly healthy 41-year-old does not enter a safe, properly and professionally run detention facility and within less than a day is in a body bag.” With the assistance of state and federal officials, including congressional offices, they are conducting a preliminary investigation into the policies and practices – including the levels of hiring, personnel training and supervision - at Delaney Hall that may have contributed to the sudden and inexplicable death of Mr. Brutus.

Attorney Barry, after meeting with the North Jersey relatives of Mr. Brutus, said, “At this early stage, our primary focus is preserving and gathering evidence to piece together what happened to Mr. Brutus. While still early in our investigation, there are serious concerns about the conduct of ICE and the private prisons with which they collaborate. The family wants to know what happened to their loved one. And that is a desire that I believe everyone regardless of race, creed, religion, or ideological disposition must acknowledge.”

Attorney Champagne, Jr., the first Haitian-American elected mayor in New Jersey (South Toms River) and the first African-descended popularly elected mayor in Ocean County, added, “One of the things that makes this country great is that every individual, no matter how mighty or meek, is entitled to basic human rights. While the behavior and attitude disregarding these foundational aspects of our great nation of many individuals in government are deeply troubling, we are committed to pursuing the truth about what happened to Mr. Brutus."

Coverage Note: In response to widespread community concern for timely, factual information about Mr. Brutus’ mysterious death, and support for his life and legacy, the family, under the supervision of Mr. Belony, has created a GoFundMe page. All donations to the site will be used to help cover the cost of funeral and related expenses. Anyone with any information regarding the circumstances of Mr. Brutus's passing is urged to immediately contact counsel at 609-729-1333

Contacts:

Oliver T. Barry / obarry@capelegal.com / 609 -729-1333

Joseph M. Champagne, Jr. / champagnelaws@gmail.com / 732-240-0030

Steph Rosenfeld / steph@idadvisors.com / 215-514-4101

