Central Bancompany, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

  • GAAP net income of $107.6 million, or $0.47 per fully diluted share, compared to $97.1 million and $0.44 in the prior quarter
  • GAAP net interest margin 1 (“NIM”) of 4.38%, quarterly increase of 2 basis points
  • End-of-period total loans held for investment of $11.4 billion, quarterly increase of $0.1 billion, or 1.0% growth from the prior quarter
  • Return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 2.17%, compared to 2.02% in the prior quarter
  • Efficiency ratio 2 of 47.6%, compared to 49.6% in the prior quarter

Full-Year 2025 Financial Highlights:

  • GAAP net income of $390.9 million, or $1.75 per fully diluted share, compared to $305.8 million and $1.39 in the prior year
  • Adjusted net income 2 of $402.6 million, or $1.81 per fully diluted share, compared to $333.7 million and $1.51 per fully diluted share in the prior year
  • End-of-period total deposits of $15.9 billion, an increase of approximately $0.9 billion or 5.9% growth from the prior year
  • ROAA of 2.03%; Adjusted ROAA 2 of 2.09%, compared to ROAA of 1.63% and Adjusted ROAA 2 of 1.78% in the prior year
  • Efficiency ratio 2 of 49.5%; Adjusted efficiency ratio 2 of 47.9%, compared to 54.5% and 51.7% respectively in the prior year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Bancompany, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBC) (“Central Bancompany”, “the Company”, or “CBC”), the bank holding company for The Central Trust Bank (the “Bank”), today announced preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025.

John “JR” Ross, President and Chief Executive Officer of Central Bancompany, commented "We are pleased to announce record profitability in 2025, as our employees continued to deliver for our customers, our communities and our shareholders. Our retail net promoter score rose to 74 and our wealth net promoter score to 83, reflecting the quality of the service we deliver to our customers. Our employees spent over 28 thousand hours volunteering in the communities we serve. The drivers of our financial performance were broad-based, reflecting efforts across our organizations and in all our markets. I want to thank our teammates for their outstanding efforts in delivering these outcomes.”

“We have a lot to accomplish in 2026, including delivering on the expectations set by our shareholders on the heels of a successful 2025,” Ross continued. “As we look to 2026, we remain focused on prudently growing the business, continuing our technology build out, and thoughtfully deploying our excess capital. We feel ready to meet those challenges and will continue to dedicate ourselves to our customers, communities and shareholders.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin 1

The Company reported net interest income of $206.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting a GAAP net interest margin of 4.38% (4.41% on an FTE basis 1, 2). Earning assets averaged $18.7 billion during the quarter. The increase of $7.6 million in net interest income from the third quarter 2025 reflected the investment of $403.1 million of net IPO proceeds and a 2 basis point increase in net interest margin from last quarter.

Average earning assets for the quarter totaled $18.7 billion, an increase of $0.6 billion, or 3.4% from the prior quarter’s average earning assets, driven by $0.5 billion of higher short-term earning assets primarily resulting from the net IPO proceeds. Earning assets ended the quarter at $19.7 billion, $1.0 billion higher than the average during the quarter as we saw seasonally driven deposit growth the end of the year and loan growth across several loan categories.

The increase in FTE net interest margin to 4.41% from 4.39% reflects an FTE loan yield of 6.27% this quarter, relatively flat from the prior quarter despite a full quarter of the September rate cut and two further rate cuts during the quarter. The cost of deposits fell 5 basis points to 1.14% for the fourth quarter 2025.

For the full year of 2025, net interest income was $789.7 million, an increase of $102.3 million from the prior year. Earning assets averaged $18.4 billion in 2025, an increase of $0.5 billion from 2024, driven by higher investment securities. Average deposits grew $0.2 billion, or 1.2%, while average loans declined slightly by $0.1 billion, or 1.1%. Full year net interest margin was 4.30% for 2025, up 46 basis points from the 3.84% net interest margin in 2024.

Total loans held for investment were $11.4 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $0.1 billion or 1.0% from September 30, 2025. Loan growth in the quarter was driven by increases in construction and development, commercial, financial & agricultural, residential mortgage and home equity lines of credit partially offset by declines in commercial real estate and other consumer loans.

Total deposits were $15.9 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of approximately $1.1 billion or 7.3% from September 30, 2025. The increase from the prior quarter was largely due to seasonality, as our public funds customers typically see significant inflows at the end of the year. Average non-public fund deposits increased by 1.7%. On a year-over-year basis, total deposits were up approximately $0.9 billion, or 5.9%. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased by $0.4 billion and savings and interest-bearing demand deposits grew by $0.6 billion, $0.3 billion of which are increases in public funds. Time deposits decreased slightly. Seven of our eleven primary markets grew deposits in 2025.
1 All references to net interest income and net interest margin are presented on a fully-tax equivalent basis unless otherwise noted.
2 This is a non-GAAP financial measure management believes is helpful to understanding trends in our business that may not be fully apparent based only on the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Further information on this financial measure and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is provided at the end of this release.

Provision for credit losses

The provision for credit losses was $3.0 million for the fourth quarter 2025, relatively flat to the prior quarter. The allowance for credit losses at the end of the quarter was $149.7 million, which was 1.31% of loans held for investment. The allowance for credit losses was $149.5 million (1.32% of loans held for investment) at the end of the prior quarter.

For the full year 2025, the provision for credit losses was $9.3 million, down $5.3 million from the prior year. The provision for 2025 included a $5.0 million release of allowance associated with the decision in Q2 of 2025 to sell the consumer leasing portfolio.

Noninterest income

Noninterest income was $65.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, higher by $8.7 million from the prior quarter. The prior quarter included $6.9 million of losses from the sales of investment securities, as we accelerated the reinvestment of nearer-term maturities in the securities portfolio to reduce our asset sensitivity to rates in the 2 to 5-year section of the yield curve. Excluding these losses in the prior quarter, current quarter noninterest income was $1.8 million higher than the prior quarter’s adjusted noninterest income2. The increase was driven by our Wealth Management segment where both brokerage services and fees for fiduciary services increased by $0.4 million and $1.2 million, respectively. Fees for fiduciary services benefited from strong investment inflows and investment performance. Assets under advice grew approximately 3.5% from the prior quarter to $16.0 billion as of December 31, 2025. The fee income ratio for the quarter was 24.2%, relatively flat to the adjusted fee income ratio 2 in the prior quarter, despite the higher levels of net interest income, reflecting that fee income continued to keep pace with growth in net interest income.

For the year, noninterest income was $231.7 million, up $21.3 million from the prior year. Net losses from the sales of investment securities in both years and the loss from the expected sale of the consumer leasing portfolio in Q2 of 2025 affected comparability between both periods. Adjusting for both items, adjusted noninterest income 2 was $252.1 million in 2025, an increase of $5.1 million from the prior year. The higher level of noninterest income in 2025 reflects an increase in fees for fiduciary services of $6.1 million and an increase of $3.0 million in brokerage services, offset partially by a decline in mortgage banking revenues of $2.5 million and a gain on the sale of equipment totaling $3.6 million, included in the prior year’s other noninterest income which did not recur. The adjusted fee income ratio2 for 2025 was 24.2%, down from the adjusted fee income ratio2 for 2024 of 26.4%.

Noninterest expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter 2025 was $129.5 million, a $2.6 million increase from the third quarter 2025. Salaries and benefits expense increased $1.5 million from the prior quarter due to higher incentives as a result of year-end performance and other expenses were higher by $1.9 million, spread across a number of categories. Our efficiency ratio (FTE) 2 of 47.0% improved from the 47.7% efficiency ratio (FTE) of the prior quarter.

For the full year 2025, noninterest expense was $505.5 million, an increase of $16.1 million, or 3.3%. Higher salaries and benefits of $17.0 million drove this change. A decrease in legal and professional fees of $3.9 million partially offset this increase, due to anticipated progression in our core modernization project. Our efficiency ratio (FTE)2 of 47.9% for 2025 improved from the 51.7% efficiency ratio (FTE) of the prior year.

Provision for income taxes

The fourth quarter 2025 provision for income taxes was $32.1 million, $3.6 million higher than the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter 2025 was 23.0% compared to 22.7% in the prior quarter. The current quarter reflected a 40 bps impact of certain costs that are no longer deductible as a result of being a public company.

For the full year 2025, the provision for income taxes was $115.7 million, up $27.8 million from the prior year, driven by higher levels of pre-tax income. The effective tax rate for the current year was 22.8%, which was up from 22.3% in the prior year due primarily to a reduction year over year in the amount of state tax credits received from tax credit partnerships.

Asset quality

Asset quality remained strong. Nonperforming loans at December 31, 2025 were $46.0 million, or 40 bps of loans held for investment, down from 45 bps at the end of the prior quarter. Net charge-offs were $2.8 million for the quarter, 10 bps (annualized) of average total loans. Our allowance for credit losses of $149.7 million represented 131 bps of loans held for investment.

Compared to the prior year end, nonperforming loans at December 31, 2025 were up $6.5 million and the allowance was down 2 basis points as a percent of loans held for investment from the prior year.

Delinquent loans at December 31, 2025 were $36.4 million, or 32 bps of loans held for investment, as compared to 21 bps at the end of the prior quarter and 55 bps at the end of the prior year. Delinquency levels at December 31, 2025 remain aligned with historical, pre-COVID seasonal patterns. Delinquency increased on a linked quarter basis at the end of the fourth quarter, driven by increases in consumer installment and consumer credit card delinquency.

Capital

Capital levels at December 31, 2025 remained very strong. Our CET1 ratio was 28.1% and represented $1.8 billion of excess capital when compared to our long-term CET1 target of 13.5%. The Bank’s CET1 ratio was 12.9% at December 31, 2025. The difference in the consolidated capital ratio and the capital ratio at the Bank represents earnings that have already been upstreamed to the holding company.

Compared to the prior year end, our CET1 increased 443 bps, the result of the net IPO proceeds and earnings retention.

Our book value per share at December 31, 2025 was $15.69 per share, whereas our tangible book value was $14.24 per share.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. The call may include discussion of Company developments, forward-looking statements and other material information about business and financial matters. This press release and a related slide presentation will be accessible on the Company’s investor relations website https://investor.centralbank.net. The call can be accessed via this same website or by using the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wujracdi. A recorded replay of the conference call will be available on the website after the call’s completion.

About Central Bancompany, Inc.

Central Bancompany, Inc. is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri. Its banking subsidiary, The Central Trust Bank, has been serving businesses and customers since 1902. The bank is built on a strong foundation of people, community service, and technology. As of December 31, 2025, The Central Trust Bank is a $20.8 billion Missouri state-chartered trust company with banking powers and a Federal Reserve state member bank, serving consumers and businesses in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Florida. Divisions of The Central Trust Bank include Central Trust Company and Central Investment Advisors.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In this release, we provide information about certain non-GAAP financial measures. This information supplements the results that are reported according to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP results. The differences between the non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest comparable GAAP financial measures are reconciled later in this release. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe, when taken collectively, they may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations or outlook. The non-GAAP measures as defined by the Company may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries       
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets(unaudited)       
          
 Q4Q3Q4 Q vs PQ Q vs PYQ
 FY25FY25FY24 $VAR%VAR $VAR%VAR
 (dollars in thousands, except per common share data)
Assets         
Cash and due from banks$258,588 $217,621 $265,209  $40,967 18.8 %
 $(6,621)(2.5) %
Short-term earning assets 1,806,594  812,449  977,298   994,145 122.4 %
  829,296 84.9 %
Investment securities 6,422,352  6,017,738  5,656,384   404,614 6.7 %
  765,968 13.5 %
Loans held for investment:         
Construction and development 570,749  534,852  552,676   35,897 6.7 %
  18,073 3.3 %
Commercial, financial & agricultural 1,761,287  1,736,276  1,874,906   25,011 1.4 %
  (113,619)(6.1) %
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate1 3,150,269  3,156,493  3,197,765   (6,224)(0.2) %  (47,496)(1.5) %
Owner-occupied commercial real estate 1,580,260  1,583,150  1,572,955   (2,890)(0.2) %  7,305 0.5 %
Commercial real estate 4,730,529  4,739,643  4,770,720   (9,114)(0.2) %  (40,191)(0.8) %
Total commercial loans 7,062,565  7,010,771  7,198,302   51,794 0.7 %
  (135,737)(1.9) %
Residential mortgage loans2 3,321,101  3,250,731  3,105,760   70,370 2.2 %
  215,341 6.9 %
Home equity lines of credit 410,845  390,777  349,011   20,068 5.1 %
  61,834 17.7 %
Consumer credit card 98,310  92,881  93,825   5,429 5.8 %
  4,485 4.8 %
Other consumer loans 551,395  588,192  903,452   (36,797)(6.3) %  (352,057)(39.0) %
Total residential and consumer loans 4,381,651  4,322,581  4,452,048   59,070 1.4 %
  (70,397)(1.6) %
Total unpaid principal balance 11,444,216  11,333,352  11,650,350   110,864 1.0 %
  (206,134)(1.8) %
Add: Unearned income (9,611) (10,034) (26,259)  423 (4.2) %  16,648 (63.4) %
Loans held for investment 11,434,605  11,323,318  11,624,091   111,287 1.0 %
  (189,486)(1.6) %
Less: Allowance for credit losses (149,674) (149,459) (154,279)  (215)0.1 %
  4,605 (3.0) %
Net loans 11,284,931  11,173,859  11,469,812   111,072 1.0 %
  (184,881)(1.6) %
Loans held for sale 54,119  21,830  34,264   32,289 147.9 %
  19,855 57.9 %
Land, buildings, and equipment, net 215,931  214,550  215,316   1,381 0.6 %
  615 0.3 %
Goodwill and intangibles 351,664  352,470  354,890   (806)(0.2) %  (3,226)(0.9) %
Other assets 357,799  373,088  269,370   (15,289)(4.1) %  88,429 32.8 %
Total assets$20,751,978 $19,183,605 $19,242,543  $1,568,373 8.2 %
 $1,509,435 7.8 %
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity         
Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing demand$5,615,652 $5,317,961 $5,245,705  $297,691 5.6 %
 $369,947 7.1 %
Savings and interest-bearing demand 8,611,895  7,767,084  8,043,244   844,811 10.9 %
  568,651 7.1 %
Time 1,635,078  1,704,182  1,696,899   (69,104)(4.1) %  (61,821)(3.6) %
Total deposits 15,862,625  14,789,227  14,985,848   1,073,398 7.3 %
  876,777 5.9 %
Federal funds purchased and customer repurchase agreements 1,011,851  958,766  1,007,295   53,085 5.5 %
  4,556 0.5 %
Total customer funds 16,874,476  15,747,993  15,993,143   1,126,483 7.2 %
  881,333 5.5 %
Other liabilities 93,525  151,198  138,739   (57,673)(38.1) %  (45,214)(32.6) %
Total liabilities 16,968,001  15,899,191  16,131,882   1,068,810 6.7 %
  836,119 5.2 %
Stockholders' equity:         
Common equity 3,900,011  3,422,555  3,349,966   477,456 14.0 %
  550,045 16.4 %
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (16,872) (38,983) (139,925)  22,111 (56.7) %  123,053 (87.9) %
Less: Treasury stock (99,162) (99,158) (99,380)  (4)- %
  218 (0.2) %
Total stockholders' equity 3,783,977  3,284,414  3,110,661   499,563 15.2 %
  673,316 21.6 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$20,751,978 $19,183,605 $19,242,543  $1,568,373 8.2 %
 $1,509,435 7.8 %
1Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans updated presentation to include multi-family loans
2Residential mortgage loans updated presentation to include residential construction and development


Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries       
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income(unaudited)       
          
 Q4Q3Q4 Q vs PQ Q vs PYQ
 FY25FY25FY24 $VAR%VAR $VAR%VAR
 (dollars in thousands, except per common share data)
Interest income:         
Loans$178,961$179,351 $179,835  $(390)(0.2)% $(874)(0.5)%
Investment securities 64,582 62,343  45,132   2,239 3.6%  19,450 43.1%
Short-term earning assets 11,741 7,081  7,730   4,660 65.8%  4,011 51.9%
Total interest income 255,284 248,775  232,697   6,509 2.6%  22,587 9.7%
Interest expense:         
Deposits 43,133 44,066  43,813   (933)(2.1)%  (680)(1.6)%
Federal funds purchased and customer repurchase agreements 5,688 5,837  6,474   (149)(2.6)%  (786)(12.1)%
Total interest expense 48,821 49,903  50,287   (1,082)(2.2)%  (1,466)(2.9)%
Net interest income 206,463 198,872  182,410   7,591 3.8%  24,053 13.2%
Provision for credit losses 3,016 3,382  2,618   (366)(10.8)%
  398 15.2%
Noninterest income:         
Service charges and commissions 14,553 14,955  14,296   (402)(2.7)%  257 1.8%
Payment services revenue 17,063 17,111  17,063   (48)(0.3)%  - %
Brokerage services 7,701 7,266  6,629   435 6.0%  1,072 16.2%
Fees for fiduciary services 14,214 12,973  12,300   1,241 9.6%  1,914 15.6%
Mortgage banking revenues, net 9,408 10,297  10,366   (889)(8.6)%  (958)(9.2)%
Investment securities (losses), net - (6,920) (39,257)  6,920 (100.0)%  39,257 (100.0)%
Other income 2,832 1,388  2,648   1,444 104.0%  184 6.9%
Total noninterest income 65,771 57,070  24,045   8,701 15.2%  41,726 173.5%
Less: Investment securities (losses), net - (6,920) (39,257)  6,920 (100.0)%  39,257 (100.0)%
Total adjusted noninterest income1 65,771 63,990  63,302   1,781 2.8%  2,469 3.9%
Noninterest expenses:         
Salaries and employee benefits 76,799 75,298  70,938   1,501 2.0%  5,861 8.3%
Net occupancy and equipment 12,731 12,748  11,999   (17)(0.1)%  732 6.1%
Computer software and maintenance 5,241 6,032  4,800   (791)(13.1)%  441 9.2%
Marketing and business development 5,476 4,818  5,372   658 13.7%  104 1.9%
Legal and professional fees 5,923 6,125  8,505   (202)(3.3)%  (2,582)(30.4)%
Bankcard processing, rewards and related cost 7,595 8,040  6,254   (445)(5.5)%  1,341 21.4%
Other expenses 15,749 13,884  17,005   1,865 13.4%  (1,256)(7.4)%
Total noninterest expenses 129,514 126,945  124,873   2,569 2.0%  4,641 3.7%
Income before income taxes 139,704 125,615  78,964   14,089 11.2%  60,740 76.9%
Income taxes 32,113 28,516  17,079   3,597 12.6%  15,034 88.0%
Net income$107,591$97,099 $61,885  $10,492 10.8% $45,706 73.9%
Less: Investment securities (losses), net of taxes - (5,270) (29,898)  5,270 (100.0)%  29,898 (100.0)%
Adjusted net income1$107,591$102,369 $91,783  $5,222 5.1% $15,808 17.2%
          
End of period shares 241,106 220,665  220,385   20,441 9.3%  20,721 9.4%
Weighted average fully diluted shares 229,267 220,059  220,234   9,208 4.2%  9,033 4.1%
Net income per common share - diluted$0.47$0.44 $0.28  $0.03 6.3% $0.19 67.0%
Adjusted net income1per common share - diluted$0.47$0.47 $0.42  $- 0.8% $0.05 12.6%
Dividends / share$0.155$0.055 $0.125  $0.100 181.8% $0.030 24.0%
1This is a non-GAAP financial measure management believes is helpful to understanding trends in our business that may not be fully apparent based only on the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Further information on this financial measure and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is provided at the end of this release.


Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries         
Quarterly Summary of Financial Results(unaudited)         
             
 Q4 Q3 Q4 Q vs PQ Q vs PYQ
 FY25 FY25 FY24 $VAR%VAR $VAR %VAR
 (dollars in thousands, except per common share data and other information)
Financial Ratios (GAAP)            
Net interest margin 4.38%  4.36%  4.05% 0.02
%0.42%  0.33% 8.05%
Return on average total assets 2.17%  2.02%  1.31% 0.15
%7.53%  0.86% 65.58%
Return on average common equity 12.1%  11.9%  8.0% 0.2
%1.8%  4.1% 52.0%
Fee income ratio 24.2%  22.3%  11.6% 1.9
%8.3%  12.5% 107.4%
Efficiency ratio 47.6%  49.6%  60.5% (2.0)
%(4.1)% (12.9)
% (21.3)%
Effective tax rate 23.0%  22.7%  21.6% 0.3
%1.3%  1.4% 6.3%
Financial Ratios (Non-GAAP1)            
Net interest margin (FTE)2, 3 4.41%  4.39%  4.08% 0.02
%0.50%  0.33% 8.11%
Adjusted return on average total assets2 2.17%  2.13%  1.94% 0.04
%1.99%  0.23% 11.64%
Adjusted return on average common equity2 12.1%  11.9%  8.0% 0.2
%1.8%  4.1% 52.0%
Return on average tangible common equity2 13.5%  13.4%  9.1% 0.1
%0.8%  4.4% 48.8%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 13.5%  14.2%  13.4%  (0.6)
%(4.4)%  0.1% 0.7%
Adjusted fee income ratio 24.2%  24.3%  25.8% (0.2)
%(0.8)%  (1.6)% (6.2)%
Efficiency ratio (FTE)2,3 47.0%  47.7%  50.2% (0.7)
%(1.5)% (3.2)
% (6.4)%
Net Interest Margin & Yields            
Interest-earning cash yield3 4.11%  4.64%  4.97% (0.53)
%(11.5)% (0.87)
% (17.4)%
Investment securities yield3 4.19%  4.09%  3.20% 0.10
%2.4%  0.99% 30.8%
Loan yield3 6.27%  6.28%  6.19% (0.01)
%(0.2)%  0.09% 1.4%
Cost of deposits 1.14%  1.19%  1.20% (0.05)
%(3.9)% (0.06)
% (5.0)%
Cost of funds 1.21%  1.26%  1.29% (0.05)
%(4.1)% (0.08)
% (6.1)%
Loan to deposit ratio 72.4%  76.7%  77.8% (4.3)
%(5.6)% (5.4)
% (6.9)%
Interest-free funds ratio 43.1%  42.2%  42.3% 0.9
%2.2%  0.8% 1.9%
Interest-earning asset yield3 5.45%  5.49%  5.20% (0.04)
%(0.7)%  0.25% 4.8%
Cost of total interest-bearing liabilities 1.82%  1.89%  1.94% (0.07)
%(3.8)% (0.12)
% (6.0)%
Net interest spread 3.63%  3.59%  3.26% 0.04
%1.0%  0.37% 11.2%
Benefit of interest-free funds 0.79%  0.80%  0.82% (0.01)
%(1.8)% (0.04)
% (4.3)%
Net interest margin (FTE) 4.41%  4.39%  4.08% 0.02
%0.5%  0.33% 8.1%
Other Information            
Number of full service offices 155   155   153  
 %  2  1.3%
Full-time equivalent employees 2,905   2,911   2,938  (7
)(0.2)%  (34) (1.2)%
Consolidated Capital Ratios            
Tier 1 capital ratio 28.1%  24.6%  23.6% 3.5
%14.0%  4.4% 18.8%
Total risk-based capital ratio 29.3%  25.8%  24.9%  3.4%13.3%  4.4% 17.6%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 17.9%  15.9%  15.7%  2.0%12.6%  2.2% 14.2%
Common equity tier 1 ratio 28.1%  24.6%  23.6%  3.5%14.0%  4.4% 18.8%
Total stockholders' equity to total assets 18.2%  17.1%  16.2%  1.1%6.5%  2.1% 12.8%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)1 16.8%  15.6%  14.6%  1.3%8.1%  2.2% 15.3%
Risk-weighted assets$12,414  $12,212  $12,397  $203 1.7% $17  0.1%
Book value per share$15.69  $14.88  $14.11  $0.81 5.4% $1.58  11.2%
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)$14.24  $13.29  $12.50  $0.95 7.1% $1.73  13.8%
Bank-Level Ratios            
Tier 1 capital ratio 12.9%  13.6%  12.6%  (0.7)%(5.2)%  0.3% 2.5%
Total risk-based capital ratio 14.1%  14.8%  13.8%  (0.7)%(4.8)%  0.3% 2.0%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.2%  8.8%  8.3%  (0.6)%(6.4)%  (0.1)% (1.4)%
Common equity Tier 1 ratio 12.9%  13.6%  12.6%  (0.7)%(5.2)%  0.3% 2.5%
1This is a non-GAAP financial measure management believes is helpful to understanding trends in our business that may not be fully apparent based only on the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Further information on this financial measure and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is provided at the end of this release.
2Annualized for all partial-year periods.
3Fully-tax equivalent basis.
 
Asset Quality            
Allowance for credit losses / loans held for investment 1.31%  1.32%  1.33% (0.01)
%(0.8)% (0.02)
% (1.4)%
Allowance for credit losses$149,674  $149,459  $154,279  $215 0.1% $(4,605) (3.0)%
Allowance for unfunded loan commitments$349  $384  $484  $(35)(9.2)% $(135) (27.9)%
Allowance for investment securities$10  $16  $21  $(6)(37.7)% $(11) (51.2)%
Nonperforming loans / loans held for investment 0.40%  0.45%  0.34% (0.05)
%(10.3)%  0.06% 18.4%
Nonperforming loans$45,977  $50,774  $39,473  $(4,797)(9.4)% $6,504  16.5%
Nonperforming commercial loans$17,245  $18,265  $14,490  $(1,020)(5.6)% $2,755  19.0%
Nonperforming consumer loans$28,732  $32,509  $24,983  $(3,777)(11.6)% $3,749  15.0%
Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.25%  0.30%  0.23% (0.05)
%(16.4)%  0.02% 7.6%
Nonperforming assets$51,931  $57,416  $44,748  $(5,485)(9.6)% $7,183  16.1%
Net charge-offs / average loans 0.10%  0.12%  0.12% (0.02)
%(17.6)% (0.02)
% (16.9)%
Net charge-offs$2,841  $3,450  $3,483  $(608)(17.6)% $(641) (18.4)%
Commercial net charge-offs$386  $1,275  $1,077  $(889)(69.7)% $(691) (64.2)%
Consumer net charge-offs$2,455  $2,175  $2,405  $280 12.9% $50  2.1%


Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries       
Quarterly Average Consolidated Balance Sheets(unaudited)       
          
 Q4Q3Q4 Q vs PQ Q vs PYQ
 FY25FY25FY24 $VAR%VAR $VAR%VAR
 (dollars in thousands)
Average Assets         
Cash and due from banks$187,628 $183,429 $188,541  $4,199 2.3% $(913)(0.5)%
Short-term earning assets 1,180,781  630,929  643,919   549,852 87.1%  536,862 83.4%
Investment securities 6,154,552  6,087,403  5,650,572   67,149 1.1%  503,980 8.9%
Loans held for investment 11,335,992  11,345,544  11,576,521   (9,552)(0.1)%  (240,529)(2.1)%
Less allowance for credit losses (149,126) (149,072) (154,643)  (54)%  5,517 (3.6)%
Net loans 11,186,866  11,196,472  11,421,878   (9,606)(0.1)%  (235,012)(2.1)%
Loans held for sale 33,068  28,884  33,433   4,184 14.5%  (365)(1.1)%
Land, buildings, and equipment, net 216,211  215,218  215,703   993 0.5%  508 0.2%
Goodwill and intangibles 352,186  352,996  355,421   (810)(0.2)%  (3,235)(0.9)%
Other assets 354,945  389,106  271,873   (34,161)(8.8)%  83,072 30.6%
Total assets$19,666,237 $19,084,437 $18,781,340  $581,800 3.0% $884,897 4.7%
Average Liabilities         
Noninterest-bearing demand$5,375,187 $5,237,939 $5,198,795  $137,248 2.6% $176,392 3.4%
Savings and interest-bearing demand 7,962,083  7,788,117  7,610,231   173,966 2.2%  351,852 4.6%
Time 1,671,731  1,709,401  1,710,605   (37,670)(2.2)%  (38,874)(2.3)%
Total deposits 15,009,001  14,735,457  14,519,631   273,544 1.9%  489,370 3.4%
Federal funds purchased and customer 1,004,520  957,951  1,004,321   46,569 4.9%  199 %
Total customer funds 16,013,521  15,693,408  15,523,952   320,113 2.0%  489,569 3.2%
Other liabilities 129,327  152,491  168,638   (23,164)(15.2)%  (39,311)(23.3)%
Total liabilities 16,142,848  15,845,899  15,692,590   296,949 1.9%  450,258 2.9%
Average Stockholders' Equity         
Common equity 3,650,132  3,393,916  3,353,654   256,216 7.5%  296,478 8.8%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27,585) (56,220) (175,573)  28,635 (50.9)%  147,988 (84.3)%
Treasury stock (99,158) (99,158) (92,309)   %  (6,849)7.4%
Total stockholders' equity 3,523,389  3,238,538  3,088,750   284,851 8.8%  434,639 14.1%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$19,666,237 $19,084,437 $18,781,340  $581,800 3.0% $884,897 4.7%
          
Average interest-earning assets$18,704,393 $18,092,760 $17,904,445  $611,633 3.4% $799,948 4.5%
Average interest-bearing liabilities 10,638,334  10,455,469  10,325,157   182,865 1.7%  313,177 3.0%
Average interest-free funds 8,066,059  7,637,291  7,579,288   428,768 5.6%  486,771 6.4%

Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries    
Fiscal Year Consolidated Balance Sheets(unaudited)    
      
 YTDYTD YTD YoY
 FY25FY24 $VAR%VAR
 (dollars in thousands, except per common share data)
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$258,588 $265,209  $(6,621)(2.5)%
Short-term earning assets 1,806,594  977,298   829,296 84.9%
Investment securities 6,422,352  5,656,384   765,968 13.5%
Loans held for investment:     
Construction and development 570,749  552,676   18,073 3.3%
Commercial, financial & agricultural 1,761,287  1,874,906   (113,619)(6.1)%
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate1 3,150,269  3,197,765   (47,496)(1.5)%
Owner-occupied commercial real estate 1,580,260  1,572,955   7,305 0.5%
Commercial real estate 4,730,529  4,770,720   (40,191)(0.8)%
Total commercial loans 7,062,565  7,198,302   (135,737)(1.9)%
Residential mortgage loans2 3,321,101  3,105,760   215,341 6.9%
Home equity lines of credit 410,845  349,011   61,834 17.7%
Consumer credit card 98,310  93,825   4,485 4.8%
Other consumer loans 551,395  903,452   (352,057)(39.0)%
Total residential and consumer loans 4,381,651  4,452,048   (70,397)(1.6)%
Total unpaid principal balance 11,444,216  11,650,350   (206,134)(1.8)%
Add: Unearned income (9,611) (26,259)  16,648 (63.4)%
Loans held for investment 11,434,605  11,624,091   (189,486)(1.6)%
Less: Allowance for credit losses (149,674) (154,279)  4,605 (3.0)%
Net loans 11,284,931  11,469,812   (184,881)(1.6)%
Loans held for sale 54,119  34,264   19,855 57.9%
Land, buildings, and equipment, net 215,931  215,316   615 0.3%
Goodwill and intangibles 351,664  354,890   (3,226)(0.9)%
Other assets 357,799  269,370   88,429 32.8%
Total assets$20,751,978 $19,242,543  $1,509,435 7.8%
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity     
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing demand$5,615,652 $5,245,705  $369,947 7.1%
Savings and interest-bearing demand 8,611,895  8,043,244   568,651 7.1%
Time 1,635,078  1,696,899   (61,821)(3.6)%
Total deposits 15,862,625  14,985,848   876,777 5.9%
Federal funds purchased and customer repurchase agreements 1,011,851  1,007,295   4,556 0.5%
Total customer funds 16,874,476  15,993,143   881,333 5.5%
Other liabilities 93,525  138,739   (45,214)(32.6)%
Total liabilities 16,968,001  16,131,882   836,119 5.2%
Stockholders' equity:     
Common equity 3,900,011  3,349,966   550,045 16.4%
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (16,872) (139,925)  123,053 (87.9)%
Less: Treasury stock (99,162) (99,380)  218 (0.2)%
Total stockholders' equity 3,783,977  3,110,661   673,316 21.6%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$20,751,978 $19,242,543  $1,509,435 7.8%
1Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans updated presentation to include multi-family loans
2Residential mortgage loans updated presentation to include residential construction and development


Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries   
Fiscal Year Consolidated Statements of Income(unaudited)   
      
 YTDYTD YTD YoY
 FY25FY24 $VAR%VAR
 (dollars in thousands, except per common share data)
Interest income:     
Loans$712,377 $708,386  $3,991 0.6%
Investment securities 237,258  151,489   85,769 56.6%
Short-term earning assets 40,313  45,102   (4,789)(10.6)%
Total interest income 989,948  904,977   84,971 9.4%
Interest expense:     
Deposits 175,200  190,432   (15,232)(8.0)%
Federal funds purchased and customer repurchase agreements 25,083  27,221   (2,138)(7.9)%
Total interest expense 200,283  217,653   (17,370)(8.0)%
Net interest income 789,665  687,324   102,341 14.9%
Provision for credit losses 9,311  14,587   (5,276)(36.2)%
Noninterest income:     
Service charges and commissions 57,631  56,137   1,494 2.7%
Payment services revenue 67,570  67,531   39 0.1%
Brokerage services 28,696  25,739   2,957 11.5%
Fees for fiduciary services 51,954  45,897   6,057 13.2%
Mortgage banking revenues, net 39,571  42,080   (2,509)(6.0)%
Investment securities (losses), net (6,811) (36,661)  29,850 (81.4)%
Other (loss) income (6,917) 9,667   (16,584)(171.6)%
Total noninterest income 231,694  210,390   21,304 10.1%
Less: Investment securities (losses), net (6,811) (36,661)  29,850 (81.4)%
Less: (Loss) on expected sale of consumer lease portfolio (13,612) -   (13,612)%
Total adjusted noninterest income1 252,117  247,051   5,066 2.1%
Noninterest expenses:     
Salaries and employee benefits 298,080  281,087   16,993 6.0%
Net occupancy and equipment 48,990  47,131   1,859 3.9%
Computer software and maintenance 22,556  20,318   2,238 11.0%
Marketing and business development 20,670  19,990   680 3.4%
Legal and professional fees 22,403  26,290   (3,887)(14.8)%
Bankcard processing, rewards and related cost 30,747  32,002   (1,255)(3.9)%
Other expenses 62,044  62,589   (545)(0.9)%
Total noninterest expenses 505,490  489,407   16,083 3.3%
Income before income taxes 506,558  393,720   112,838 28.7%
Income taxes 115,705  87,910   27,795 31.6%
Net income$390,853 $305,810  $85,043 27.8%
Less: Investment securities (losses), net of taxes (5,187) (27,921)  22,734 (81.4)%
Less: (Loss) on expected sale of consumer lease portfolio, net of taxes (6,563) -   (6,563)%
Adjusted net income1$402,603 $333,731  $68,872 20.6%
      
End of period shares 241,106  220,385   20,721 9.4%
Weighted average fully diluted shares 222,352  220,587   1,765 0.8%
Net income per common share - diluted$1.75 $1.39  $0.37 26.6%
Adjusted net income1per common share - diluted$1.81 $1.51  $0.30 19.5%
Dividends / share$1.120 $0.260  $0.860 330.8%
1This is a non-GAAP financial measure management believes is helpful to understanding trends in our business that may not be fully apparent based only on the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Further information on this financial measure and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is provided at the end of this release.


Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries   
Fiscal Year Summary of Financial Results(unaudited)   
       
 YTD YTD YTD YoY
 FY25 FY24 $VAR%VAR
 (dollars in thousands, except per common share data and other information)
Financial Ratios (GAAP)      
Net interest margin 4.30%  3.84%  0.46%11.9%
Return on average total assets 2.03%  1.63%  0.40%24.4%
Return on average common equity 11.9%  10.4%  1.5%14.3%
Fee income ratio 22.7%  23.4%  (0.8)%(3.2)%
Efficiency ratio 49.5%  54.5%  (5.0)%(9.2)%
Effective tax rate 22.8%  22.3%  0.5%2.3%
Financial Ratios (Non-GAAP1)      
Net interest margin (FTE)2, 3 4.33%  3.88%  0.46%11.8%
Adjusted return on average total assets2 2.09%  1.78%  0.31%17.4%
Adjusted return on average common equity2 11.9%  10.4%  1.5%14.3%
Return on average tangible common equity2 13.4%  11.9%  1.5%12.3%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 13.8%  13.0%  0.8%6.0%
Adjusted fee income ratio 24.2%  26.4%  (2.2)%(8.5)%
Efficiency ratio (FTE)2,3 47.9%  51.7%  (3.8)%(7.3)%
Net Interest Margin & Yields      
Interest-earning cash yield3 4.48%  5.56%  (1.08)%(19.5)%
Investment securities yield3 4.00%  2.81%  1.19%42.5%
Loan yield3 6.24%  6.13%  0.11%1.8%
Cost of deposits 1.18%  1.30%  (0.12)%(9.1)%
Cost of funds 1.26%  1.39%  (0.13)%(9.1)%
Loan to deposit ratio 72.4%  77.8%  (5.4)%(6.9)%
Interest-free funds ratio 42.1%  41.3%  0.7%1.8%
Interest-earning asset yield3 5.42%  5.09%  0.33%6.5%
Cost of total interest-bearing liabilities 1.88%  2.07%  (0.19)%(9.3)%
Net interest spread 3.54%  3.02%  0.52%17.4%
Benefit of interest-free funds 0.79%  0.86%  (0.07)%(7.7)%
Net interest margin (FTE) 4.33%  3.88%  0.46%11.8%
Other Information      
Number of full service offices 155   153   2 1.3%
Full-time equivalent employees 2,905   2,938   (34)(1.2)%
Consolidated Capital Ratios      
Tier 1 capital ratio 28.1%  23.6%  4.4%18.8%
Total risk-based capital ratio 29.3%  24.9%  4.4%17.6%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 17.9%  15.7%  2.2%14.2%
Common equity tier 1 ratio 28.1%  23.6%  4.4%18.8%
Total stockholders' equity to total assets 18.2%  16.2%  2.1%12.8%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)1 16.8%  14.6%  2.2%15.3%
Risk-weighted assets$12,414  $12,397  $17 0.1%
Book value per share$15.69  $14.11  $1.58 11.2%
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)$14.24  $12.50  $1.73 13.8%
Bank-Level Ratios      
Tier 1 capital ratio 12.9%  12.6%  0.3%2.5%
Total risk-based capital ratio 14.1%  13.8%  0.3%2.0%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.2%  8.3%  (0.1)%(1.4)%
Common equity Tier 1 ratio 12.9%  12.6%  0.3%2.5%
1This is a non-GAAP financial measure management believes is helpful to understanding trends in our business that may not be fully apparent based only on the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Further information on this financial measure and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is provided at the end of this release.
2Annualized for all partial-year periods.
3Fully-tax equivalent basis.
Asset Quality      
Allowance for credit losses / loans held for investment 1.31%  1.33%  (0.02)%(1.4)%
Allowance for credit losses$149,674  $154,279  $(4,605)(3.0)%
Allowance for unfunded loan commitments$349  $484  $(135)(27.9)%
Allowance for investment securities$10  $21  $(11)(51.2)%
Nonperforming loans / loans held for investment 0.40%  0.34%  0.06%18.4%
Nonperforming loans$45,977  $39,473  $6,504 16.5%
Nonperforming commercial loans$17,245  $14,490  $2,755 19.0%
Nonperforming consumer loans$28,732  $24,983  $3,749 15.0%
Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.25%  0.23%  0.02%7.6%
Nonperforming assets$51,931  $44,748  $7,183 16.1%
Net charge-offs / average loans 0.12%  0.13%  (0.01)%(6.5)%
Net charge-offs$14,061  $15,206  $(1,145)(7.5)%
Commercial net charge-offs$4,238  $5,458  $(1,221)(22.4)%
Consumer net charge-offs$9,823  $9,748  $75 0.8%


Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries   
Fiscal Year Average Consolidated Balance Sheets(unaudited)   
       
 YTD YTD YTD YoY
 FY25 FY24 $VAR%VAR
 (dollars in thousands)
Average Assets      
Cash and due from banks$189,801  $191,738  $(1,937)(1.0)%
Short-term earning assets 937,455   844,259   93,196 11.0%
Investment securities 5,973,167   5,454,694   518,473 9.5%
Loans held for investment 11,425,430   11,560,066   (134,636)(1.2)%
Less allowance for credit losses (151,175)  (154,674)  3,499 (2.3)%
Net loans 11,274,255   11,405,392   (131,137)(1.1)%
Loans held for sale 27,189   26,487   702 2.7%
Land, buildings, and equipment, net 215,661   216,746   (1,085)(0.5)%
Goodwill and intangibles 353,392   356,677   (3,285)(0.9)%
Other assets 329,139   285,225   43,914 15.4%
Total assets$19,300,059  $18,781,218  $518,841 2.8%
Average Liabilities      
Noninterest-bearing demand$5,229,143  $5,180,962  $48,181 0.9%
Savings and interest-bearing demand 7,934,637   7,840,224   94,413 1.2%
Time 1,690,034   1,658,155   31,879 1.9%
Total deposits 14,853,814   14,679,341   174,473 1.2%
Federal funds purchased and customer repurchase agreements 1,013,959   993,284   20,675 2.1%
Total customer funds 15,867,773   15,672,625   195,148 1.2%
Other liabilities 147,099   170,618   (23,519)(13.8)%
Total liabilities 16,014,872   15,843,243   171,629 1.1%
Average Stockholders' Equity      
Common equity 3,458,025   3,249,359   208,666 6.4%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (74,182)  (225,501)  151,319 (67.1)%
Treasury stock (99,151)  (88,861)  (10,290)11.6%
Total stockholders' equity 3,285,187   2,937,975   347,212 11.8%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$19,300,059  $18,781,218  $518,841 2.8%
       
Average interest-earning assets$18,363,241  $17,885,506  $477,735 2.7%
Average interest-bearing liabilities 10,638,630   10,491,663   146,967 1.4%
Average interest-free funds 7,724,611   7,393,843   330,768 4.5%

Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries       
Selected Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets(unaudited)       
        
 Q2 Q1 Q3Q2Q1
 FY25 FY25 FY24FY24FY24
 (dollars in thousands, except per common share data)
Assets       
Cash and due from banks$243,927  $319,668  $256,622 $222,920 $188,099 
Short-term earning assets 663,188   1,230,602   383,132  585,328  1,313,811 
Investment securities 6,017,112   5,802,740   5,659,160  5,497,584  5,313,304 
Loans held for investment:       
Construction and development 481,940   489,243   555,941  631,559  730,773 
Commercial, financial & agricultural 1,784,298   1,767,642   1,887,934  1,901,858  1,902,348 
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate1 3,178,773   3,278,281   3,216,391  3,167,570  3,031,674 
Owner-occupied commercial real estate 1,596,915   1,608,046   1,542,735  1,563,916  1,559,098 
Commercial real estate 4,775,688   4,886,327   4,759,126  4,731,486  4,590,772 
Total commercial loans 7,041,926   7,143,212   7,203,001  7,264,903  7,223,893 
Residential mortgage loans2 3,197,313   3,112,039   3,029,431  2,950,672  2,862,230 
Home equity lines of credit 371,300   357,655   341,776  326,873  311,366 
Consumer credit card 89,606   87,669   87,763  88,512  89,176 
Other consumer loans 637,571   835,039   963,471  1,023,686  1,063,146 
Total residential and consumer loans 4,295,790   4,392,402   4,422,441  4,389,743  4,325,918 
Total unpaid principal balance 11,337,716   11,535,614   11,625,442  11,654,646  11,549,811 
Add: Unearned income (10,370)  (23,677)  (28,462) (29,154) (30,666)
Loans held for investment 11,327,346   11,511,937   11,596,979  11,625,492  11,519,145 
Less: Allowance for credit losses (149,381)  (153,738)  (155,145) (154,826) (154,569)
Net loans 11,177,965   11,358,199   11,441,834  11,470,666  11,364,576 
Loans held for sale 22,804   19,856   33,505  26,695  11,764 
Land, buildings, and equipment, net 213,973   214,602   214,264  215,067  215,986 
Goodwill and intangibles 353,277   354,083   355,705  356,524  357,401 
Other assets 388,185   284,708   267,437  314,695  305,141 
Total assets$19,080,430  $19,584,460  $18,611,659 $18,689,479 $19,070,082 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity       
Deposits:       
Noninterest-bearing demand$5,280,287  $5,335,974  $5,302,891 $5,180,740 $5,254,254 
Savings and interest-bearing demand 7,811,907   8,054,662   7,439,724  7,827,777  8,166,197 
Time 1,696,962   1,682,101   1,700,470  1,657,723  1,632,603 
Total deposits 14,789,156   15,072,737   14,443,085  14,666,240  15,053,054 
Federal funds purchased and customer repurchase agreements 973,618   1,097,440   910,976  938,816  1,015,393 
Total customer funds 15,762,774   16,170,177   15,354,061  15,605,056  16,068,447 
Other liabilities 144,328   170,656   174,221  167,172  185,791 
Total liabilities 15,907,102   16,340,833   15,528,282  15,772,228  16,254,238 
Stockholders' equity:       
Common equity 3,336,782   3,433,445   3,314,961  3,251,566  3,168,896 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (64,296)  (90,865)  (141,347) (246,891) (265,817)
Less: Treasury stock (99,158)  (98,953)  (90,237) (87,424) (87,235)
Total stockholders' equity 3,173,329   3,243,627   3,083,377  2,917,251  2,815,844 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$19,080,430  $19,584,460  $18,611,659 $18,689,479 $19,070,082 
1Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans updated presentation to include multi-family loans
2Residential mortgage loans updated presentation to include residential construction and development


Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries     
Selected Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income(unaudited)     
      
 Q2Q1Q3Q2Q1
 FY25FY25FY24FY24FY24
 (dollars in thousands, except per common share data)
Interest income:     
Loans$177,791 $176,274$180,810 $176,283$171,458
Investment securities 56,928  53,405 40,456  35,325 30,576
Short-term earning assets 10,961  10,530 7,766  11,259 18,347
Total interest income 245,680  240,209 229,032  222,867 220,381
Interest expense:     
Deposits 44,271  43,730 47,820  49,767 49,032
Federal funds purchased and customer repurchase agreements 6,352  7,206 6,541  6,790 7,416
Total interest expense 50,623  50,936 54,361  56,557 56,448
Net interest income 195,057  189,273 174,671  166,310 163,933
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses (7) 2,920 4,844  4,042 3,083
Noninterest income:     
Service charges and commissions 14,179  13,944 14,371  13,830 13,640
Payment services revenue 17,420  15,976 17,153  17,440 15,875
Brokerage services 7,015  6,714 6,303  6,471 6,336
Fees for fiduciary services 12,304  12,463 11,835  10,945 10,817
Mortgage banking revenues, net 11,139  8,727 11,490  11,362 8,862
Investment securities (losses) gains, net -  109 (12,064) 14,333 327
Other income (loss) (11,992) 855 1,398  4,430 1,191
Total noninterest income 50,065  58,788 50,486  78,811 57,048
Less: Investment securities (losses) gains, net of taxes -  109 (12,064) 14,333 327
Less: (Loss) on expected sale of consumer lease portfolio (13,612) - -  - -
Total adjusted noninterest income1 63,677  58,679 62,550  64,478 56,721
Noninterest expenses:     
Salaries and employee benefits 74,736  71,247 72,896  69,858 67,395
Net occupancy and equipment 11,664  11,847 11,835  11,854 11,443
Computer software and maintenance 5,227  6,056 5,068  5,071 5,379
Marketing and business development 5,417  4,959 5,084  5,330 4,204
Legal and professional fees 5,477  4,878 7,739  6,063 3,983
Bankcard processing, rewards and related cost 8,090  7,022 8,399  8,646 8,703
Other expenses 16,159  16,252 15,681  15,456 14,447
Total noninterest expenses 126,770  122,261 126,702  122,278 115,554
Income before income taxes 118,359  122,880 93,611  118,801 102,344
Income taxes 26,994  28,082 20,991  26,900 22,940
Net income$91,365 $94,798$72,620 $91,901$79,404
Less: Investment securities (losses) gains, net of taxes -  83 (9,188) 10,916 249
Less: (Loss) on expected sale of consumer lease portfolio, net of taxes (6,563) - -  - -
Adjusted net income1$97,928 $94,715$81,808 $80,985$79,155
      
End of period shares 220,665  220,735 221,052  221,262 221,276
Weighted average fully diluted shares 220,036  219,943 220,648  220,771 220,698
Net income per common share - diluted$0.42 $0.43$0.33 $0.42$0.36
Adjusted net income1per common share - diluted$0.44 $0.43$0.37 $0.37$0.36
Dividends / share$0.855 $0.055$0.045 $0.045$0.045
1This is a non-GAAP financial measure management believes is helpful to understanding trends in our business that may not be fully apparent based only on the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Further information on this financial measure and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is provided at the end of this release.


Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries      
Selected Quarterly Summary of Financial Results(unaudited)      
          
 Q2 Q1 Q3 Q2 Q1
 FY25 FY25 FY24 FY24 FY24
 (dollars in thousands, except per common share data and other information)
Financial Ratios (GAAP)         
Net interest margin 4.26%  4.19%  3.91%  3.75%  3.66%
Return on average total assets 1.90%  2.00%  1.55%  1.97%  1.69%
Return on average common equity 11.5%  12.1%  9.6%  12.9%  11.5%
Fee income ratio 20.4%  23.7%  22.4%  32.2%  25.8%
Efficiency ratio 51.7%  49.3%  56.3%  49.9%  52.3%
Effective tax rate 22.8%  22.9%  22.4%  22.6%  22.4%
Financial Ratios (Non-GAAP1)         
Net interest margin (FTE)2, 3 4.30%  4.23%  3.94%  3.78%  3.70%
Adjusted return on average total assets2 2.04%  2.00%  1.75%  1.73%  1.68%
Adjusted return on average common equity2 11.5%  12.1%  9.6%  12.9%  11.5%
Return on average tangible common equity2 13.0%  13.7%  10.9%  14.8%  13.4%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 13.9%  13.7%  12.3%  13.1%  13.3%
Adjusted fee income ratio 24.6%  23.7%  26.4%  27.9%  25.7%
Efficiency ratio (FTE)2,3 48.4%  48.7%  52.8%  52.3%  51.6%
Net Interest Margin & Yields         
Interest-earning cash yield3 4.65%  4.65%  5.66%  5.71%  5.71%
Investment securities yield3 3.91%  3.79%  2.93%  2.65%  2.41%
Loan yield3 6.23%  6.20%  6.20%  6.13%  6.02%
Cost of deposits 1.19%  1.20%  1.31%  1.36%  1.32%
Cost of funds 1.28%  1.30%  1.40%  1.44%  1.42%
Loan to deposit ratio 76.7%  76.5%  80.5%  79.4%  76.6%
Interest-free funds ratio 41.8%  41.1%  42.3%  40.6%  40.1%
Interest-earning asset yield3 5.40%  5.36%  5.16%  5.05%  4.96%
Cost of total interest-bearing liabilities 1.90%  1.92%  2.11%  2.14%  2.10%
Net interest spread 3.50%  3.44%  3.05%  2.91%  2.85%
Benefit of interest-free funds 0.79%  0.79%  0.89%  0.87%  0.84%
Net interest margin (FTE) 4.30%  4.23%  3.94%  3.78%  3.70%
Other Information         
Number of full service offices 154   153   153   153   153 
Full-time equivalent employees 2,929   2,918   2,925   2,956   2,872 
Consolidated Capital Ratios         
Tier 1 capital ratio 23.8%  24.4%  23.4%  22.5%  22.1%
Total risk-based capital ratio 25.0%  25.7%  24.6%  23.8%  23.4%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 15.3%  15.8%  15.7%  15.1%  14.5%
Common equity tier 1 ratio 23.8%  24.4%  23.4%  22.5%  22.1%
Total stockholders' equity to total assets 16.6%  16.6%  16.6%  15.6%  14.8%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)1 15.1%  15.0%  14.9%  14.0%  13.1%
Risk-weighted assets$12,258  $12,340  $12,426  $12,585  $12,440 
Book value per share$14.38  $14.69  $13.95  $13.18  $12.73 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)$12.78  $13.09  $12.34  $11.57  $11.11 
Bank-Level Ratios         
Tier 1 capital ratio 13.5%  13.3%  12.7%  12.5%  12.4%
Total risk-based capital ratio 14.7%  14.6%  14.0%  13.7%  13.7%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.6%  8.6%  8.5%  8.4%  8.2%
Common equity Tier 1 ratio 13.5%  13.3%  12.7%  12.5%  12.4%