Central Bancompany, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

GAAP net income of $107.6 million, or $0.47 per fully diluted share, compared to $97.1 million and $0.44 in the prior quarter

GAAP net interest margin 1 (“NIM”) of 4.38%, quarterly increase of 2 basis points

(“NIM”) of 4.38%, quarterly increase of 2 basis points End-of-period total loans held for investment of $11.4 billion, quarterly increase of $0.1 billion, or 1.0% growth from the prior quarter

Return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 2.17%, compared to 2.02% in the prior quarter

Efficiency ratio 2 of 47.6%, compared to 49.6% in the prior quarter





Full-Year 2025 Financial Highlights:

GAAP net income of $390.9 million, or $1.75 per fully diluted share, compared to $305.8 million and $1.39 in the prior year

Adjusted net income 2 of $402.6 million, or $1.81 per fully diluted share, compared to $333.7 million and $1.51 per fully diluted share in the prior year

of $402.6 million, or $1.81 per fully diluted share, compared to $333.7 million and $1.51 per fully diluted share in the prior year End-of-period total deposits of $15.9 billion, an increase of approximately $0.9 billion or 5.9% growth from the prior year

ROAA of 2.03%; Adjusted ROAA 2 of 2.09%, compared to ROAA of 1.63% and Adjusted ROAA 2 of 1.78% in the prior year

of 2.09%, compared to ROAA of 1.63% and Adjusted ROAA of 1.78% in the prior year Efficiency ratio 2 of 49.5%; Adjusted efficiency ratio 2 of 47.9%, compared to 54.5% and 51.7% respectively in the prior year





JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Bancompany, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBC) (“Central Bancompany”, “the Company”, or “CBC”), the bank holding company for The Central Trust Bank (the “Bank”), today announced preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025.

John “JR” Ross, President and Chief Executive Officer of Central Bancompany, commented "We are pleased to announce record profitability in 2025, as our employees continued to deliver for our customers, our communities and our shareholders. Our retail net promoter score rose to 74 and our wealth net promoter score to 83, reflecting the quality of the service we deliver to our customers. Our employees spent over 28 thousand hours volunteering in the communities we serve. The drivers of our financial performance were broad-based, reflecting efforts across our organizations and in all our markets. I want to thank our teammates for their outstanding efforts in delivering these outcomes.”

“We have a lot to accomplish in 2026, including delivering on the expectations set by our shareholders on the heels of a successful 2025,” Ross continued. “As we look to 2026, we remain focused on prudently growing the business, continuing our technology build out, and thoughtfully deploying our excess capital. We feel ready to meet those challenges and will continue to dedicate ourselves to our customers, communities and shareholders.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin 1

The Company reported net interest income of $206.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting a GAAP net interest margin of 4.38% (4.41% on an FTE basis 1, 2). Earning assets averaged $18.7 billion during the quarter. The increase of $7.6 million in net interest income from the third quarter 2025 reflected the investment of $403.1 million of net IPO proceeds and a 2 basis point increase in net interest margin from last quarter.

Average earning assets for the quarter totaled $18.7 billion, an increase of $0.6 billion, or 3.4% from the prior quarter’s average earning assets, driven by $0.5 billion of higher short-term earning assets primarily resulting from the net IPO proceeds. Earning assets ended the quarter at $19.7 billion, $1.0 billion higher than the average during the quarter as we saw seasonally driven deposit growth the end of the year and loan growth across several loan categories.

The increase in FTE net interest margin to 4.41% from 4.39% reflects an FTE loan yield of 6.27% this quarter, relatively flat from the prior quarter despite a full quarter of the September rate cut and two further rate cuts during the quarter. The cost of deposits fell 5 basis points to 1.14% for the fourth quarter 2025.

For the full year of 2025, net interest income was $789.7 million, an increase of $102.3 million from the prior year. Earning assets averaged $18.4 billion in 2025, an increase of $0.5 billion from 2024, driven by higher investment securities. Average deposits grew $0.2 billion, or 1.2%, while average loans declined slightly by $0.1 billion, or 1.1%. Full year net interest margin was 4.30% for 2025, up 46 basis points from the 3.84% net interest margin in 2024.

Total loans held for investment were $11.4 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $0.1 billion or 1.0% from September 30, 2025. Loan growth in the quarter was driven by increases in construction and development, commercial, financial & agricultural, residential mortgage and home equity lines of credit partially offset by declines in commercial real estate and other consumer loans.

Total deposits were $15.9 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of approximately $1.1 billion or 7.3% from September 30, 2025. The increase from the prior quarter was largely due to seasonality, as our public funds customers typically see significant inflows at the end of the year. Average non-public fund deposits increased by 1.7%. On a year-over-year basis, total deposits were up approximately $0.9 billion, or 5.9%. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased by $0.4 billion and savings and interest-bearing demand deposits grew by $0.6 billion, $0.3 billion of which are increases in public funds. Time deposits decreased slightly. Seven of our eleven primary markets grew deposits in 2025.

__________________________________________

1 All references to net interest income and net interest margin are presented on a fully-tax equivalent basis unless otherwise noted.

2 This is a non-GAAP financial measure management believes is helpful to understanding trends in our business that may not be fully apparent based only on the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Further information on this financial measure and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is provided at the end of this release.



Provision for credit losses

The provision for credit losses was $3.0 million for the fourth quarter 2025, relatively flat to the prior quarter. The allowance for credit losses at the end of the quarter was $149.7 million, which was 1.31% of loans held for investment. The allowance for credit losses was $149.5 million (1.32% of loans held for investment) at the end of the prior quarter.

For the full year 2025, the provision for credit losses was $9.3 million, down $5.3 million from the prior year. The provision for 2025 included a $5.0 million release of allowance associated with the decision in Q2 of 2025 to sell the consumer leasing portfolio.

Noninterest income

Noninterest income was $65.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, higher by $8.7 million from the prior quarter. The prior quarter included $6.9 million of losses from the sales of investment securities, as we accelerated the reinvestment of nearer-term maturities in the securities portfolio to reduce our asset sensitivity to rates in the 2 to 5-year section of the yield curve. Excluding these losses in the prior quarter, current quarter noninterest income was $1.8 million higher than the prior quarter’s adjusted noninterest income2. The increase was driven by our Wealth Management segment where both brokerage services and fees for fiduciary services increased by $0.4 million and $1.2 million, respectively. Fees for fiduciary services benefited from strong investment inflows and investment performance. Assets under advice grew approximately 3.5% from the prior quarter to $16.0 billion as of December 31, 2025. The fee income ratio for the quarter was 24.2%, relatively flat to the adjusted fee income ratio 2 in the prior quarter, despite the higher levels of net interest income, reflecting that fee income continued to keep pace with growth in net interest income.

For the year, noninterest income was $231.7 million, up $21.3 million from the prior year. Net losses from the sales of investment securities in both years and the loss from the expected sale of the consumer leasing portfolio in Q2 of 2025 affected comparability between both periods. Adjusting for both items, adjusted noninterest income 2 was $252.1 million in 2025, an increase of $5.1 million from the prior year. The higher level of noninterest income in 2025 reflects an increase in fees for fiduciary services of $6.1 million and an increase of $3.0 million in brokerage services, offset partially by a decline in mortgage banking revenues of $2.5 million and a gain on the sale of equipment totaling $3.6 million, included in the prior year’s other noninterest income which did not recur. The adjusted fee income ratio2 for 2025 was 24.2%, down from the adjusted fee income ratio2 for 2024 of 26.4%.

Noninterest expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter 2025 was $129.5 million, a $2.6 million increase from the third quarter 2025. Salaries and benefits expense increased $1.5 million from the prior quarter due to higher incentives as a result of year-end performance and other expenses were higher by $1.9 million, spread across a number of categories. Our efficiency ratio (FTE) 2 of 47.0% improved from the 47.7% efficiency ratio (FTE) of the prior quarter.

For the full year 2025, noninterest expense was $505.5 million, an increase of $16.1 million, or 3.3%. Higher salaries and benefits of $17.0 million drove this change. A decrease in legal and professional fees of $3.9 million partially offset this increase, due to anticipated progression in our core modernization project. Our efficiency ratio (FTE)2 of 47.9% for 2025 improved from the 51.7% efficiency ratio (FTE) of the prior year.

Provision for income taxes

The fourth quarter 2025 provision for income taxes was $32.1 million, $3.6 million higher than the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter 2025 was 23.0% compared to 22.7% in the prior quarter. The current quarter reflected a 40 bps impact of certain costs that are no longer deductible as a result of being a public company.

For the full year 2025, the provision for income taxes was $115.7 million, up $27.8 million from the prior year, driven by higher levels of pre-tax income. The effective tax rate for the current year was 22.8%, which was up from 22.3% in the prior year due primarily to a reduction year over year in the amount of state tax credits received from tax credit partnerships.

Asset quality

Asset quality remained strong. Nonperforming loans at December 31, 2025 were $46.0 million, or 40 bps of loans held for investment, down from 45 bps at the end of the prior quarter. Net charge-offs were $2.8 million for the quarter, 10 bps (annualized) of average total loans. Our allowance for credit losses of $149.7 million represented 131 bps of loans held for investment.

Compared to the prior year end, nonperforming loans at December 31, 2025 were up $6.5 million and the allowance was down 2 basis points as a percent of loans held for investment from the prior year.

Delinquent loans at December 31, 2025 were $36.4 million, or 32 bps of loans held for investment, as compared to 21 bps at the end of the prior quarter and 55 bps at the end of the prior year. Delinquency levels at December 31, 2025 remain aligned with historical, pre-COVID seasonal patterns. Delinquency increased on a linked quarter basis at the end of the fourth quarter, driven by increases in consumer installment and consumer credit card delinquency.

Capital

Capital levels at December 31, 2025 remained very strong. Our CET1 ratio was 28.1% and represented $1.8 billion of excess capital when compared to our long-term CET1 target of 13.5%. The Bank’s CET1 ratio was 12.9% at December 31, 2025. The difference in the consolidated capital ratio and the capital ratio at the Bank represents earnings that have already been upstreamed to the holding company.

Compared to the prior year end, our CET1 increased 443 bps, the result of the net IPO proceeds and earnings retention.

Our book value per share at December 31, 2025 was $15.69 per share, whereas our tangible book value was $14.24 per share.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. The call may include discussion of Company developments, forward-looking statements and other material information about business and financial matters. This press release and a related slide presentation will be accessible on the Company’s investor relations website https://investor.centralbank.net . The call can be accessed via this same website or by using the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wujracdi . A recorded replay of the conference call will be available on the website after the call’s completion.

About Central Bancompany, Inc.

Central Bancompany, Inc. is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri. Its banking subsidiary, The Central Trust Bank, has been serving businesses and customers since 1902. The bank is built on a strong foundation of people, community service, and technology. As of December 31, 2025, The Central Trust Bank is a $20.8 billion Missouri state-chartered trust company with banking powers and a Federal Reserve state member bank, serving consumers and businesses in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Florida. Divisions of The Central Trust Bank include Central Trust Company and Central Investment Advisors.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In this release, we provide information about certain non-GAAP financial measures. This information supplements the results that are reported according to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP results. The differences between the non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest comparable GAAP financial measures are reconciled later in this release. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe, when taken collectively, they may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations or outlook. The non-GAAP measures as defined by the Company may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and intended to be covered by, the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business strategy. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology and expressions. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. We have based the forward-looking statements contained herein on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our S-1/A Registration Statement. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what is expected, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and you are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this prospectus to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this prospectus or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Dan Westhues

EVP, Chief Customer Officer

Central Bancompany, Inc.

dan.westhues@centralbank.net

(573) 634-1281

Investor Relations Contact:

Charlie Martin

Corporate Development Officer

Central Bancompany, Inc.

charlie.martin@centralbank.net

(314) 686-7007



Current quarter, prior quarter and prior year quarter information is provided on pages 5-8 below.

Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets(unaudited) Q4 Q3 Q4 Q vs PQ Q vs PYQ FY25 FY25 FY24 $VAR %VAR $VAR %VAR (dollars in thousands, except per common share data) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 258,588 $ 217,621 $ 265,209 $ 40,967 18.8 %

$ (6,621 ) (2.5) % Short-term earning assets 1,806,594 812,449 977,298 994,145 122.4 %

829,296 84.9 %

Investment securities 6,422,352 6,017,738 5,656,384 404,614 6.7 %

765,968 13.5 %

Loans held for investment: Construction and development 570,749 534,852 552,676 35,897 6.7 %

18,073 3.3 %

Commercial, financial & agricultural 1,761,287 1,736,276 1,874,906 25,011 1.4 %

(113,619 ) (6.1) % Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate1 3,150,269 3,156,493 3,197,765 (6,224 ) (0.2) % (47,496 ) (1.5) % Owner-occupied commercial real estate 1,580,260 1,583,150 1,572,955 (2,890 ) (0.2) % 7,305 0.5 %

Commercial real estate 4,730,529 4,739,643 4,770,720 (9,114 ) (0.2) % (40,191 ) (0.8) % Total commercial loans 7,062,565 7,010,771 7,198,302 51,794 0.7 %

(135,737 ) (1.9) % Residential mortgage loans2 3,321,101 3,250,731 3,105,760 70,370 2.2 %

215,341 6.9 %

Home equity lines of credit 410,845 390,777 349,011 20,068 5.1 %

61,834 17.7 %

Consumer credit card 98,310 92,881 93,825 5,429 5.8 %

4,485 4.8 %

Other consumer loans 551,395 588,192 903,452 (36,797 ) (6.3) % (352,057 ) (39.0) % Total residential and consumer loans 4,381,651 4,322,581 4,452,048 59,070 1.4 %

(70,397 ) (1.6) % Total unpaid principal balance 11,444,216 11,333,352 11,650,350 110,864 1.0 %

(206,134 ) (1.8) % Add: Unearned income (9,611 ) (10,034 ) (26,259 ) 423 (4.2) % 16,648 (63.4) % Loans held for investment 11,434,605 11,323,318 11,624,091 111,287 1.0 %

(189,486 ) (1.6) % Less: Allowance for credit losses (149,674 ) (149,459 ) (154,279 ) (215 ) 0.1 %

4,605 (3.0) % Net loans 11,284,931 11,173,859 11,469,812 111,072 1.0 %

(184,881 ) (1.6) % Loans held for sale 54,119 21,830 34,264 32,289 147.9 %

19,855 57.9 %

Land, buildings, and equipment, net 215,931 214,550 215,316 1,381 0.6 %

615 0.3 %

Goodwill and intangibles 351,664 352,470 354,890 (806 ) (0.2) % (3,226 ) (0.9) % Other assets 357,799 373,088 269,370 (15,289 ) (4.1) % 88,429 32.8 %

Total assets $ 20,751,978 $ 19,183,605 $ 19,242,543 $ 1,568,373 8.2 %

$ 1,509,435 7.8 %

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,615,652 $ 5,317,961 $ 5,245,705 $ 297,691 5.6 %

$ 369,947 7.1 %

Savings and interest-bearing demand 8,611,895 7,767,084 8,043,244 844,811 10.9 %

568,651 7.1 %

Time 1,635,078 1,704,182 1,696,899 (69,104 ) (4.1) % (61,821 ) (3.6) % Total deposits 15,862,625 14,789,227 14,985,848 1,073,398 7.3 %

876,777 5.9 %

Federal funds purchased and customer repurchase agreements 1,011,851 958,766 1,007,295 53,085 5.5 %

4,556 0.5 %

Total customer funds 16,874,476 15,747,993 15,993,143 1,126,483 7.2 %

881,333 5.5 %

Other liabilities 93,525 151,198 138,739 (57,673 ) (38.1) % (45,214 ) (32.6) % Total liabilities 16,968,001 15,899,191 16,131,882 1,068,810 6.7 %

836,119 5.2 %

Stockholders' equity: Common equity 3,900,011 3,422,555 3,349,966 477,456 14.0 %

550,045 16.4 %

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (16,872 ) (38,983 ) (139,925 ) 22,111 (56.7) % 123,053 (87.9) % Less: Treasury stock (99,162 ) (99,158 ) (99,380 ) (4 ) - %

218 (0.2) % Total stockholders' equity 3,783,977 3,284,414 3,110,661 499,563 15.2 %

673,316 21.6 %

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,751,978 $ 19,183,605 $ 19,242,543 $ 1,568,373 8.2 %

$ 1,509,435 7.8 %

1Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans updated presentation to include multi-family loans 2Residential mortgage loans updated presentation to include residential construction and development





Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income(unaudited) Q4 Q3 Q4 Q vs PQ Q vs PYQ FY25 FY25 FY24 $VAR %VAR $VAR %VAR (dollars in thousands, except per common share data) Interest income: Loans $ 178,961 $ 179,351 $ 179,835 $ (390 ) (0.2) % $ (874 ) (0.5) % Investment securities 64,582 62,343 45,132 2,239 3.6 % 19,450 43.1 % Short-term earning assets 11,741 7,081 7,730 4,660 65.8 % 4,011 51.9 % Total interest income 255,284 248,775 232,697 6,509 2.6 % 22,587 9.7 % Interest expense: Deposits 43,133 44,066 43,813 (933 ) (2.1) % (680 ) (1.6) % Federal funds purchased and customer repurchase agreements 5,688 5,837 6,474 (149 ) (2.6) % (786 ) (12.1) % Total interest expense 48,821 49,903 50,287 (1,082 ) (2.2) % (1,466 ) (2.9) % Net interest income 206,463 198,872 182,410 7,591 3.8 % 24,053 13.2 % Provision for credit losses 3,016 3,382 2,618 (366 ) (10.8) %

398 15.2 % Noninterest income: Service charges and commissions 14,553 14,955 14,296 (402 ) (2.7) % 257 1.8 % Payment services revenue 17,063 17,111 17,063 (48 ) (0.3) % - — % Brokerage services 7,701 7,266 6,629 435 6.0 % 1,072 16.2 % Fees for fiduciary services 14,214 12,973 12,300 1,241 9.6 % 1,914 15.6 % Mortgage banking revenues, net 9,408 10,297 10,366 (889 ) (8.6) % (958 ) (9.2) % Investment securities (losses), net - (6,920 ) (39,257 ) 6,920 (100.0) % 39,257 (100.0) % Other income 2,832 1,388 2,648 1,444 104.0 % 184 6.9 % Total noninterest income 65,771 57,070 24,045 8,701 15.2 % 41,726 173.5 % Less: Investment securities (losses), net - (6,920 ) (39,257 ) 6,920 (100.0) % 39,257 (100.0) % Total adjusted noninterest income1 65,771 63,990 63,302 1,781 2.8 % 2,469 3.9 % Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 76,799 75,298 70,938 1,501 2.0 % 5,861 8.3 % Net occupancy and equipment 12,731 12,748 11,999 (17 ) (0.1) % 732 6.1 % Computer software and maintenance 5,241 6,032 4,800 (791 ) (13.1) % 441 9.2 % Marketing and business development 5,476 4,818 5,372 658 13.7 % 104 1.9 % Legal and professional fees 5,923 6,125 8,505 (202 ) (3.3) % (2,582 ) (30.4) % Bankcard processing, rewards and related cost 7,595 8,040 6,254 (445 ) (5.5) % 1,341 21.4 % Other expenses 15,749 13,884 17,005 1,865 13.4 % (1,256 ) (7.4) % Total noninterest expenses 129,514 126,945 124,873 2,569 2.0 % 4,641 3.7 % Income before income taxes 139,704 125,615 78,964 14,089 11.2 % 60,740 76.9 % Income taxes 32,113 28,516 17,079 3,597 12.6 % 15,034 88.0 % Net income $ 107,591 $ 97,099 $ 61,885 $ 10,492 10.8 % $ 45,706 73.9 % Less: Investment securities (losses), net of taxes - (5,270 ) (29,898 ) 5,270 (100.0) % 29,898 (100.0) % Adjusted net income1 $ 107,591 $ 102,369 $ 91,783 $ 5,222 5.1 % $ 15,808 17.2 % End of period shares 241,106 220,665 220,385 20,441 9.3 % 20,721 9.4 % Weighted average fully diluted shares 229,267 220,059 220,234 9,208 4.2 % 9,033 4.1 % Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.44 $ 0.28 $ 0.03 6.3 % $ 0.19 67.0 % Adjusted net income1per common share - diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.47 $ 0.42 $ - 0.8 % $ 0.05 12.6 % Dividends / share $ 0.155 $ 0.055 $ 0.125 $ 0.100 181.8 % $ 0.030 24.0 % 1This is a non-GAAP financial measure management believes is helpful to understanding trends in our business that may not be fully apparent based only on the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Further information on this financial measure and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is provided at the end of this release.





Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries Quarterly Summary of Financial Results(unaudited) Q4 Q3 Q4 Q vs PQ Q vs PYQ FY25 FY25 FY24 $VAR %VAR $VAR %VAR (dollars in thousands, except per common share data and other information) Financial Ratios (GAAP) Net interest margin 4.38 % 4.36 % 4.05 % 0.02

% 0.42 % 0.33 % 8.05 % Return on average total assets 2.17 % 2.02 % 1.31 % 0.15

% 7.53 % 0.86 % 65.58 % Return on average common equity 12.1 % 11.9 % 8.0 % 0.2

% 1.8 % 4.1 % 52.0 % Fee income ratio 24.2 % 22.3 % 11.6 % 1.9

% 8.3 % 12.5 % 107.4 % Efficiency ratio 47.6 % 49.6 % 60.5 % (2.0)

% (4.1) % (12.9)

% (21.3) % Effective tax rate 23.0 % 22.7 % 21.6 % 0.3

% 1.3 % 1.4 % 6.3 % Financial Ratios (Non-GAAP 1 ) Net interest margin (FTE)2, 3 4.41 % 4.39 % 4.08 % 0.02

% 0.50 % 0.33 % 8.11 % Adjusted return on average total assets2 2.17 % 2.13 % 1.94 % 0.04

% 1.99 % 0.23 % 11.64 % Adjusted return on average common equity2 12.1 % 11.9 % 8.0 % 0.2

% 1.8 % 4.1 % 52.0 % Return on average tangible common equity2 13.5 % 13.4 % 9.1 % 0.1

% 0.8 % 4.4 % 48.8 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 13.5 % 14.2 % 13.4 % (0.6)

% (4.4) % 0.1 % 0.7 % Adjusted fee income ratio 24.2 % 24.3 % 25.8 % (0.2)

% (0.8) % (1.6) % (6.2) % Efficiency ratio (FTE)2,3 47.0 % 47.7 % 50.2 % (0.7)

% (1.5) % (3.2)

% (6.4) % Net Interest Margin & Yields Interest-earning cash yield3 4.11 % 4.64 % 4.97 % (0.53)

% (11.5) % (0.87)

% (17.4) % Investment securities yield3 4.19 % 4.09 % 3.20 % 0.10

% 2.4 % 0.99 % 30.8 % Loan yield3 6.27 % 6.28 % 6.19 % (0.01)

% (0.2) % 0.09 % 1.4 % Cost of deposits 1.14 % 1.19 % 1.20 % (0.05)

% (3.9) % (0.06)

% (5.0) % Cost of funds 1.21 % 1.26 % 1.29 % (0.05)

% (4.1) % (0.08)

% (6.1) % Loan to deposit ratio 72.4 % 76.7 % 77.8 % (4.3)

% (5.6) % (5.4)

% (6.9) % Interest-free funds ratio 43.1 % 42.2 % 42.3 % 0.9

% 2.2 % 0.8 % 1.9 % Interest-earning asset yield3 5.45 % 5.49 % 5.20 % (0.04)

% (0.7) % 0.25 % 4.8 % Cost of total interest-bearing liabilities 1.82 % 1.89 % 1.94 % (0.07)

% (3.8) % (0.12)

% (6.0) % Net interest spread 3.63 % 3.59 % 3.26 % 0.04

% 1.0 % 0.37 % 11.2 % Benefit of interest-free funds 0.79 % 0.80 % 0.82 % (0.01)

% (1.8) % (0.04)

% (4.3) % Net interest margin (FTE) 4.41 % 4.39 % 4.08 % 0.02

% 0.5 % 0.33 % 8.1 % Other Information Number of full service offices 155 155 153 —

— % 2 1.3 % Full-time equivalent employees 2,905 2,911 2,938 (7

) (0.2) % (34 ) (1.2) % Consolidated Capital Ratios Tier 1 capital ratio 28.1 % 24.6 % 23.6 % 3.5

% 14.0 % 4.4 % 18.8 % Total risk-based capital ratio 29.3 % 25.8 % 24.9 % 3.4 % 13.3 % 4.4 % 17.6 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 17.9 % 15.9 % 15.7 % 2.0 % 12.6 % 2.2 % 14.2 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 28.1 % 24.6 % 23.6 % 3.5 % 14.0 % 4.4 % 18.8 % Total stockholders' equity to total assets 18.2 % 17.1 % 16.2 % 1.1 % 6.5 % 2.1 % 12.8 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)1 16.8 % 15.6 % 14.6 % 1.3 % 8.1 % 2.2 % 15.3 % Risk-weighted assets $ 12,414 $ 12,212 $ 12,397 $ 203 1.7 % $ 17 0.1 % Book value per share $ 15.69 $ 14.88 $ 14.11 $ 0.81 5.4 % $ 1.58 11.2 % Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 14.24 $ 13.29 $ 12.50 $ 0.95 7.1 % $ 1.73 13.8 % Bank-Level Ratios Tier 1 capital ratio 12.9 % 13.6 % 12.6 % (0.7) % (5.2) % 0.3 % 2.5 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.1 % 14.8 % 13.8 % (0.7) % (4.8) % 0.3 % 2.0 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.2 % 8.8 % 8.3 % (0.6) % (6.4) % (0.1) % (1.4) % Common equity Tier 1 ratio 12.9 % 13.6 % 12.6 % (0.7) % (5.2) % 0.3 % 2.5 % 1This is a non-GAAP financial measure management believes is helpful to understanding trends in our business that may not be fully apparent based only on the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Further information on this financial measure and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is provided at the end of this release. 2Annualized for all partial-year periods. 3Fully-tax equivalent basis. Asset Quality Allowance for credit losses / loans held for investment 1.31 % 1.32 % 1.33 % (0.01)

% (0.8) % (0.02)

% (1.4) % Allowance for credit losses $ 149,674 $ 149,459 $ 154,279 $ 215 0.1 % $ (4,605 ) (3.0) % Allowance for unfunded loan commitments $ 349 $ 384 $ 484 $ (35 ) (9.2) % $ (135 ) (27.9) % Allowance for investment securities $ 10 $ 16 $ 21 $ (6 ) (37.7) % $ (11 ) (51.2) % Nonperforming loans / loans held for investment 0.40 % 0.45 % 0.34 % (0.05)

% (10.3) % 0.06 % 18.4 % Nonperforming loans $ 45,977 $ 50,774 $ 39,473 $ (4,797 ) (9.4) % $ 6,504 16.5 % Nonperforming commercial loans $ 17,245 $ 18,265 $ 14,490 $ (1,020 ) (5.6) % $ 2,755 19.0 % Nonperforming consumer loans $ 28,732 $ 32,509 $ 24,983 $ (3,777 ) (11.6) % $ 3,749 15.0 % Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.25 % 0.30 % 0.23 % (0.05)

% (16.4) % 0.02 % 7.6 % Nonperforming assets $ 51,931 $ 57,416 $ 44,748 $ (5,485 ) (9.6) % $ 7,183 16.1 % Net charge-offs / average loans 0.10 % 0.12 % 0.12 % (0.02)

% (17.6) % (0.02)

% (16.9) % Net charge-offs $ 2,841 $ 3,450 $ 3,483 $ (608 ) (17.6) % $ (641 ) (18.4) % Commercial net charge-offs $ 386 $ 1,275 $ 1,077 $ (889 ) (69.7) % $ (691 ) (64.2) % Consumer net charge-offs $ 2,455 $ 2,175 $ 2,405 $ 280 12.9 % $ 50 2.1 %





Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries Quarterly Average Consolidated Balance Sheets(unaudited) Q4 Q3 Q4 Q vs PQ Q vs PYQ FY25 FY25 FY24 $VAR %VAR $VAR %VAR (dollars in thousands) Average Assets Cash and due from banks $ 187,628 $ 183,429 $ 188,541 $ 4,199 2.3 % $ (913 ) (0.5) % Short-term earning assets 1,180,781 630,929 643,919 549,852 87.1 % 536,862 83.4 % Investment securities 6,154,552 6,087,403 5,650,572 67,149 1.1 % 503,980 8.9 % Loans held for investment 11,335,992 11,345,544 11,576,521 (9,552 ) (0.1) % (240,529 ) (2.1) % Less allowance for credit losses (149,126 ) (149,072 ) (154,643 ) (54 ) — % 5,517 (3.6) % Net loans 11,186,866 11,196,472 11,421,878 (9,606 ) (0.1) % (235,012 ) (2.1) % Loans held for sale 33,068 28,884 33,433 4,184 14.5 % (365 ) (1.1) % Land, buildings, and equipment, net 216,211 215,218 215,703 993 0.5 % 508 0.2 % Goodwill and intangibles 352,186 352,996 355,421 (810 ) (0.2) % (3,235 ) (0.9) % Other assets 354,945 389,106 271,873 (34,161 ) (8.8) % 83,072 30.6 % Total assets $ 19,666,237 $ 19,084,437 $ 18,781,340 $ 581,800 3.0 % $ 884,897 4.7 % Average Liabilities Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,375,187 $ 5,237,939 $ 5,198,795 $ 137,248 2.6 % $ 176,392 3.4 % Savings and interest-bearing demand 7,962,083 7,788,117 7,610,231 173,966 2.2 % 351,852 4.6 % Time 1,671,731 1,709,401 1,710,605 (37,670 ) (2.2) % (38,874 ) (2.3) % Total deposits 15,009,001 14,735,457 14,519,631 273,544 1.9 % 489,370 3.4 % Federal funds purchased and customer 1,004,520 957,951 1,004,321 46,569 4.9 % 199 — % Total customer funds 16,013,521 15,693,408 15,523,952 320,113 2.0 % 489,569 3.2 % Other liabilities 129,327 152,491 168,638 (23,164 ) (15.2) % (39,311 ) (23.3) % Total liabilities 16,142,848 15,845,899 15,692,590 296,949 1.9 % 450,258 2.9 % Average Stockholders' Equity Common equity 3,650,132 3,393,916 3,353,654 256,216 7.5 % 296,478 8.8 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27,585 ) (56,220 ) (175,573 ) 28,635 (50.9) % 147,988 (84.3) % Treasury stock (99,158 ) (99,158 ) (92,309 ) — — % (6,849 ) 7.4 % Total stockholders' equity 3,523,389 3,238,538 3,088,750 284,851 8.8 % 434,639 14.1 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,666,237 $ 19,084,437 $ 18,781,340 $ 581,800 3.0 % $ 884,897 4.7 % Average interest-earning assets $ 18,704,393 $ 18,092,760 $ 17,904,445 $ 611,633 3.4 % $ 799,948 4.5 % Average interest-bearing liabilities 10,638,334 10,455,469 10,325,157 182,865 1.7 % 313,177 3.0 % Average interest-free funds 8,066,059 7,637,291 7,579,288 428,768 5.6 % 486,771 6.4 %

Current and prior year information is provided on pages 9-12 below.

Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries Fiscal Year Consolidated Balance Sheets(unaudited) YTD YTD YTD YoY FY25 FY24 $VAR %VAR (dollars in thousands, except per common share data) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 258,588 $ 265,209 $ (6,621 ) (2.5) % Short-term earning assets 1,806,594 977,298 829,296 84.9 % Investment securities 6,422,352 5,656,384 765,968 13.5 % Loans held for investment: Construction and development 570,749 552,676 18,073 3.3 % Commercial, financial & agricultural 1,761,287 1,874,906 (113,619 ) (6.1) % Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate1 3,150,269 3,197,765 (47,496 ) (1.5) % Owner-occupied commercial real estate 1,580,260 1,572,955 7,305 0.5 % Commercial real estate 4,730,529 4,770,720 (40,191 ) (0.8) % Total commercial loans 7,062,565 7,198,302 (135,737 ) (1.9) % Residential mortgage loans2 3,321,101 3,105,760 215,341 6.9 % Home equity lines of credit 410,845 349,011 61,834 17.7 % Consumer credit card 98,310 93,825 4,485 4.8 % Other consumer loans 551,395 903,452 (352,057 ) (39.0) % Total residential and consumer loans 4,381,651 4,452,048 (70,397 ) (1.6) % Total unpaid principal balance 11,444,216 11,650,350 (206,134 ) (1.8) % Add: Unearned income (9,611 ) (26,259 ) 16,648 (63.4) % Loans held for investment 11,434,605 11,624,091 (189,486 ) (1.6) % Less: Allowance for credit losses (149,674 ) (154,279 ) 4,605 (3.0) % Net loans 11,284,931 11,469,812 (184,881 ) (1.6) % Loans held for sale 54,119 34,264 19,855 57.9 % Land, buildings, and equipment, net 215,931 215,316 615 0.3 % Goodwill and intangibles 351,664 354,890 (3,226 ) (0.9) % Other assets 357,799 269,370 88,429 32.8 % Total assets $ 20,751,978 $ 19,242,543 $ 1,509,435 7.8 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,615,652 $ 5,245,705 $ 369,947 7.1 % Savings and interest-bearing demand 8,611,895 8,043,244 568,651 7.1 % Time 1,635,078 1,696,899 (61,821 ) (3.6) % Total deposits 15,862,625 14,985,848 876,777 5.9 % Federal funds purchased and customer repurchase agreements 1,011,851 1,007,295 4,556 0.5 % Total customer funds 16,874,476 15,993,143 881,333 5.5 % Other liabilities 93,525 138,739 (45,214 ) (32.6) % Total liabilities 16,968,001 16,131,882 836,119 5.2 % Stockholders' equity: Common equity 3,900,011 3,349,966 550,045 16.4 % Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (16,872 ) (139,925 ) 123,053 (87.9) % Less: Treasury stock (99,162 ) (99,380 ) 218 (0.2) % Total stockholders' equity 3,783,977 3,110,661 673,316 21.6 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,751,978 $ 19,242,543 $ 1,509,435 7.8 % 1Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans updated presentation to include multi-family loans 2Residential mortgage loans updated presentation to include residential construction and development





Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries Fiscal Year Consolidated Statements of Income(unaudited) YTD YTD YTD YoY FY25 FY24 $VAR %VAR (dollars in thousands, except per common share data) Interest income: Loans $ 712,377 $ 708,386 $ 3,991 0.6 % Investment securities 237,258 151,489 85,769 56.6 % Short-term earning assets 40,313 45,102 (4,789 ) (10.6) % Total interest income 989,948 904,977 84,971 9.4 % Interest expense: Deposits 175,200 190,432 (15,232 ) (8.0) % Federal funds purchased and customer repurchase agreements 25,083 27,221 (2,138 ) (7.9) % Total interest expense 200,283 217,653 (17,370 ) (8.0) % Net interest income 789,665 687,324 102,341 14.9 % Provision for credit losses 9,311 14,587 (5,276 ) (36.2) % Noninterest income: Service charges and commissions 57,631 56,137 1,494 2.7 % Payment services revenue 67,570 67,531 39 0.1 % Brokerage services 28,696 25,739 2,957 11.5 % Fees for fiduciary services 51,954 45,897 6,057 13.2 % Mortgage banking revenues, net 39,571 42,080 (2,509 ) (6.0) % Investment securities (losses), net (6,811 ) (36,661 ) 29,850 (81.4) % Other (loss) income (6,917 ) 9,667 (16,584 ) (171.6) % Total noninterest income 231,694 210,390 21,304 10.1 % Less: Investment securities (losses), net (6,811 ) (36,661 ) 29,850 (81.4) % Less: (Loss) on expected sale of consumer lease portfolio (13,612 ) - (13,612 ) — % Total adjusted noninterest income1 252,117 247,051 5,066 2.1 % Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 298,080 281,087 16,993 6.0 % Net occupancy and equipment 48,990 47,131 1,859 3.9 % Computer software and maintenance 22,556 20,318 2,238 11.0 % Marketing and business development 20,670 19,990 680 3.4 % Legal and professional fees 22,403 26,290 (3,887 ) (14.8) % Bankcard processing, rewards and related cost 30,747 32,002 (1,255 ) (3.9) % Other expenses 62,044 62,589 (545 ) (0.9) % Total noninterest expenses 505,490 489,407 16,083 3.3 % Income before income taxes 506,558 393,720 112,838 28.7 % Income taxes 115,705 87,910 27,795 31.6 % Net income $ 390,853 $ 305,810 $ 85,043 27.8 % Less: Investment securities (losses), net of taxes (5,187 ) (27,921 ) 22,734 (81.4) % Less: (Loss) on expected sale of consumer lease portfolio, net of taxes (6,563 ) - (6,563 ) — % Adjusted net income1 $ 402,603 $ 333,731 $ 68,872 20.6 % End of period shares 241,106 220,385 20,721 9.4 % Weighted average fully diluted shares 222,352 220,587 1,765 0.8 % Net income per common share - diluted $ 1.75 $ 1.39 $ 0.37 26.6 % Adjusted net income1per common share - diluted $ 1.81 $ 1.51 $ 0.30 19.5 % Dividends / share $ 1.120 $ 0.260 $ 0.860 330.8 % 1This is a non-GAAP financial measure management believes is helpful to understanding trends in our business that may not be fully apparent based only on the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Further information on this financial measure and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is provided at the end of this release.





Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries Fiscal Year Summary of Financial Results(unaudited) YTD YTD YTD YoY FY25 FY24 $VAR %VAR (dollars in thousands, except per common share data and other information) Financial Ratios (GAAP) Net interest margin 4.30 % 3.84 % 0.46 % 11.9 % Return on average total assets 2.03 % 1.63 % 0.40 % 24.4 % Return on average common equity 11.9 % 10.4 % 1.5 % 14.3 % Fee income ratio 22.7 % 23.4 % (0.8) % (3.2) % Efficiency ratio 49.5 % 54.5 % (5.0) % (9.2) % Effective tax rate 22.8 % 22.3 % 0.5 % 2.3 % Financial Ratios (Non-GAAP 1 ) Net interest margin (FTE)2, 3 4.33 % 3.88 % 0.46 % 11.8 % Adjusted return on average total assets2 2.09 % 1.78 % 0.31 % 17.4 % Adjusted return on average common equity2 11.9 % 10.4 % 1.5 % 14.3 % Return on average tangible common equity2 13.4 % 11.9 % 1.5 % 12.3 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 13.8 % 13.0 % 0.8 % 6.0 % Adjusted fee income ratio 24.2 % 26.4 % (2.2) % (8.5) % Efficiency ratio (FTE)2,3 47.9 % 51.7 % (3.8) % (7.3) % Net Interest Margin & Yields Interest-earning cash yield3 4.48 % 5.56 % (1.08) % (19.5) % Investment securities yield3 4.00 % 2.81 % 1.19 % 42.5 % Loan yield3 6.24 % 6.13 % 0.11 % 1.8 % Cost of deposits 1.18 % 1.30 % (0.12) % (9.1) % Cost of funds 1.26 % 1.39 % (0.13) % (9.1) % Loan to deposit ratio 72.4 % 77.8 % (5.4) % (6.9) % Interest-free funds ratio 42.1 % 41.3 % 0.7 % 1.8 % Interest-earning asset yield3 5.42 % 5.09 % 0.33 % 6.5 % Cost of total interest-bearing liabilities 1.88 % 2.07 % (0.19) % (9.3) % Net interest spread 3.54 % 3.02 % 0.52 % 17.4 % Benefit of interest-free funds 0.79 % 0.86 % (0.07) % (7.7) % Net interest margin (FTE) 4.33 % 3.88 % 0.46 % 11.8 % Other Information Number of full service offices 155 153 2 1.3 % Full-time equivalent employees 2,905 2,938 (34 ) (1.2) % Consolidated Capital Ratios Tier 1 capital ratio 28.1 % 23.6 % 4.4 % 18.8 % Total risk-based capital ratio 29.3 % 24.9 % 4.4 % 17.6 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 17.9 % 15.7 % 2.2 % 14.2 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 28.1 % 23.6 % 4.4 % 18.8 % Total stockholders' equity to total assets 18.2 % 16.2 % 2.1 % 12.8 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)1 16.8 % 14.6 % 2.2 % 15.3 % Risk-weighted assets $ 12,414 $ 12,397 $ 17 0.1 % Book value per share $ 15.69 $ 14.11 $ 1.58 11.2 % Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 14.24 $ 12.50 $ 1.73 13.8 % Bank-Level Ratios Tier 1 capital ratio 12.9 % 12.6 % 0.3 % 2.5 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.1 % 13.8 % 0.3 % 2.0 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.2 % 8.3 % (0.1) % (1.4) % Common equity Tier 1 ratio 12.9 % 12.6 % 0.3 % 2.5 % 1This is a non-GAAP financial measure management believes is helpful to understanding trends in our business that may not be fully apparent based only on the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Further information on this financial measure and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is provided at the end of this release. 2Annualized for all partial-year periods. 3Fully-tax equivalent basis. Asset Quality Allowance for credit losses / loans held for investment 1.31 % 1.33 % (0.02) % (1.4) % Allowance for credit losses $ 149,674 $ 154,279 $ (4,605 ) (3.0) % Allowance for unfunded loan commitments $ 349 $ 484 $ (135 ) (27.9) % Allowance for investment securities $ 10 $ 21 $ (11 ) (51.2) % Nonperforming loans / loans held for investment 0.40 % 0.34 % 0.06 % 18.4 % Nonperforming loans $ 45,977 $ 39,473 $ 6,504 16.5 % Nonperforming commercial loans $ 17,245 $ 14,490 $ 2,755 19.0 % Nonperforming consumer loans $ 28,732 $ 24,983 $ 3,749 15.0 % Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.25 % 0.23 % 0.02 % 7.6 % Nonperforming assets $ 51,931 $ 44,748 $ 7,183 16.1 % Net charge-offs / average loans 0.12 % 0.13 % (0.01) % (6.5) % Net charge-offs $ 14,061 $ 15,206 $ (1,145 ) (7.5) % Commercial net charge-offs $ 4,238 $ 5,458 $ (1,221 ) (22.4) % Consumer net charge-offs $ 9,823 $ 9,748 $ 75 0.8 %





Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries Fiscal Year Average Consolidated Balance Sheets(unaudited) YTD YTD YTD YoY FY25 FY24 $VAR %VAR (dollars in thousands) Average Assets Cash and due from banks $ 189,801 $ 191,738 $ (1,937 ) (1.0) % Short-term earning assets 937,455 844,259 93,196 11.0 % Investment securities 5,973,167 5,454,694 518,473 9.5 % Loans held for investment 11,425,430 11,560,066 (134,636 ) (1.2) % Less allowance for credit losses (151,175 ) (154,674 ) 3,499 (2.3) % Net loans 11,274,255 11,405,392 (131,137 ) (1.1) % Loans held for sale 27,189 26,487 702 2.7 % Land, buildings, and equipment, net 215,661 216,746 (1,085 ) (0.5) % Goodwill and intangibles 353,392 356,677 (3,285 ) (0.9) % Other assets 329,139 285,225 43,914 15.4 % Total assets $ 19,300,059 $ 18,781,218 $ 518,841 2.8 % Average Liabilities Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,229,143 $ 5,180,962 $ 48,181 0.9 % Savings and interest-bearing demand 7,934,637 7,840,224 94,413 1.2 % Time 1,690,034 1,658,155 31,879 1.9 % Total deposits 14,853,814 14,679,341 174,473 1.2 % Federal funds purchased and customer repurchase agreements 1,013,959 993,284 20,675 2.1 % Total customer funds 15,867,773 15,672,625 195,148 1.2 % Other liabilities 147,099 170,618 (23,519 ) (13.8) % Total liabilities 16,014,872 15,843,243 171,629 1.1 % Average Stockholders' Equity Common equity 3,458,025 3,249,359 208,666 6.4 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (74,182 ) (225,501 ) 151,319 (67.1) % Treasury stock (99,151 ) (88,861 ) (10,290 ) 11.6 % Total stockholders' equity 3,285,187 2,937,975 347,212 11.8 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,300,059 $ 18,781,218 $ 518,841 2.8 % Average interest-earning assets $ 18,363,241 $ 17,885,506 $ 477,735 2.7 % Average interest-bearing liabilities 10,638,630 10,491,663 146,967 1.4 % Average interest-free funds 7,724,611 7,393,843 330,768 4.5 %

Selected quarterly information is provided on pages 13 - 16 below.

Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets(unaudited) Q2 Q1 Q3 Q2 Q1 FY25 FY25 FY24 FY24 FY24 (dollars in thousands, except per common share data) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 243,927 $ 319,668 $ 256,622 $ 222,920 $ 188,099 Short-term earning assets 663,188 1,230,602 383,132 585,328 1,313,811 Investment securities 6,017,112 5,802,740 5,659,160 5,497,584 5,313,304 Loans held for investment: Construction and development 481,940 489,243 555,941 631,559 730,773 Commercial, financial & agricultural 1,784,298 1,767,642 1,887,934 1,901,858 1,902,348 Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate1 3,178,773 3,278,281 3,216,391 3,167,570 3,031,674 Owner-occupied commercial real estate 1,596,915 1,608,046 1,542,735 1,563,916 1,559,098 Commercial real estate 4,775,688 4,886,327 4,759,126 4,731,486 4,590,772 Total commercial loans 7,041,926 7,143,212 7,203,001 7,264,903 7,223,893 Residential mortgage loans2 3,197,313 3,112,039 3,029,431 2,950,672 2,862,230 Home equity lines of credit 371,300 357,655 341,776 326,873 311,366 Consumer credit card 89,606 87,669 87,763 88,512 89,176 Other consumer loans 637,571 835,039 963,471 1,023,686 1,063,146 Total residential and consumer loans 4,295,790 4,392,402 4,422,441 4,389,743 4,325,918 Total unpaid principal balance 11,337,716 11,535,614 11,625,442 11,654,646 11,549,811 Add: Unearned income (10,370 ) (23,677 ) (28,462 ) (29,154 ) (30,666 ) Loans held for investment 11,327,346 11,511,937 11,596,979 11,625,492 11,519,145 Less: Allowance for credit losses (149,381 ) (153,738 ) (155,145 ) (154,826 ) (154,569 ) Net loans 11,177,965 11,358,199 11,441,834 11,470,666 11,364,576 Loans held for sale 22,804 19,856 33,505 26,695 11,764 Land, buildings, and equipment, net 213,973 214,602 214,264 215,067 215,986 Goodwill and intangibles 353,277 354,083 355,705 356,524 357,401 Other assets 388,185 284,708 267,437 314,695 305,141 Total assets $ 19,080,430 $ 19,584,460 $ 18,611,659 $ 18,689,479 $ 19,070,082 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,280,287 $ 5,335,974 $ 5,302,891 $ 5,180,740 $ 5,254,254 Savings and interest-bearing demand 7,811,907 8,054,662 7,439,724 7,827,777 8,166,197 Time 1,696,962 1,682,101 1,700,470 1,657,723 1,632,603 Total deposits 14,789,156 15,072,737 14,443,085 14,666,240 15,053,054 Federal funds purchased and customer repurchase agreements 973,618 1,097,440 910,976 938,816 1,015,393 Total customer funds 15,762,774 16,170,177 15,354,061 15,605,056 16,068,447 Other liabilities 144,328 170,656 174,221 167,172 185,791 Total liabilities 15,907,102 16,340,833 15,528,282 15,772,228 16,254,238 Stockholders' equity: Common equity 3,336,782 3,433,445 3,314,961 3,251,566 3,168,896 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (64,296 ) (90,865 ) (141,347 ) (246,891 ) (265,817 ) Less: Treasury stock (99,158 ) (98,953 ) (90,237 ) (87,424 ) (87,235 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,173,329 3,243,627 3,083,377 2,917,251 2,815,844 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,080,430 $ 19,584,460 $ 18,611,659 $ 18,689,479 $ 19,070,082 1Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans updated presentation to include multi-family loans 2Residential mortgage loans updated presentation to include residential construction and development





Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income(unaudited) Q2 Q1 Q3 Q2 Q1 FY25 FY25 FY24 FY24 FY24 (dollars in thousands, except per common share data) Interest income: Loans $ 177,791 $ 176,274 $ 180,810 $ 176,283 $ 171,458 Investment securities 56,928 53,405 40,456 35,325 30,576 Short-term earning assets 10,961 10,530 7,766 11,259 18,347 Total interest income 245,680 240,209 229,032 222,867 220,381 Interest expense: Deposits 44,271 43,730 47,820 49,767 49,032 Federal funds purchased and customer repurchase agreements 6,352 7,206 6,541 6,790 7,416 Total interest expense 50,623 50,936 54,361 56,557 56,448 Net interest income 195,057 189,273 174,671 166,310 163,933 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses (7 ) 2,920 4,844 4,042 3,083 Noninterest income: Service charges and commissions 14,179 13,944 14,371 13,830 13,640 Payment services revenue 17,420 15,976 17,153 17,440 15,875 Brokerage services 7,015 6,714 6,303 6,471 6,336 Fees for fiduciary services 12,304 12,463 11,835 10,945 10,817 Mortgage banking revenues, net 11,139 8,727 11,490 11,362 8,862 Investment securities (losses) gains, net - 109 (12,064 ) 14,333 327 Other income (loss) (11,992 ) 855 1,398 4,430 1,191 Total noninterest income 50,065 58,788 50,486 78,811 57,048 Less: Investment securities (losses) gains, net of taxes - 109 (12,064 ) 14,333 327 Less: (Loss) on expected sale of consumer lease portfolio (13,612 ) - - - - Total adjusted noninterest income1 63,677 58,679 62,550 64,478 56,721 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 74,736 71,247 72,896 69,858 67,395 Net occupancy and equipment 11,664 11,847 11,835 11,854 11,443 Computer software and maintenance 5,227 6,056 5,068 5,071 5,379 Marketing and business development 5,417 4,959 5,084 5,330 4,204 Legal and professional fees 5,477 4,878 7,739 6,063 3,983 Bankcard processing, rewards and related cost 8,090 7,022 8,399 8,646 8,703 Other expenses 16,159 16,252 15,681 15,456 14,447 Total noninterest expenses 126,770 122,261 126,702 122,278 115,554 Income before income taxes 118,359 122,880 93,611 118,801 102,344 Income taxes 26,994 28,082 20,991 26,900 22,940 Net income $ 91,365 $ 94,798 $ 72,620 $ 91,901 $ 79,404 Less: Investment securities (losses) gains, net of taxes - 83 (9,188 ) 10,916 249 Less: (Loss) on expected sale of consumer lease portfolio, net of taxes (6,563 ) - - - - Adjusted net income1 $ 97,928 $ 94,715 $ 81,808 $ 80,985 $ 79,155 End of period shares 220,665 220,735 221,052 221,262 221,276 Weighted average fully diluted shares 220,036 219,943 220,648 220,771 220,698 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.43 $ 0.33 $ 0.42 $ 0.36 Adjusted net income1per common share - diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.43 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.36 Dividends / share $ 0.855 $ 0.055 $ 0.045 $ 0.045 $ 0.045 1This is a non-GAAP financial measure management believes is helpful to understanding trends in our business that may not be fully apparent based only on the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Further information on this financial measure and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is provided at the end of this release.



