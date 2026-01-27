GGSM Expands into Exclusive High-End Villas, Restaurants, and Hotels in Bali

BALI, Indonesia, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold and Gemstone Mining, Inc. (OTC: GGSM) (the “Company”) announced that it is expanding into luxury hospitality and real estate development in Bali, including plans for exclusive high-end villas and the evaluation of complementary restaurant and hotel concepts as part of its broader Indonesia-focused business activities.

The Company is pursuing the development of a luxury villa project consisting of seven high-end villas designed to serve the premium segment of the Bali market. Conceptual plans for the villas include one to four bedrooms and a range of amenities that may include private pools, wellness and fitness features such as saunas and steam rooms, ice baths, entertainment and lounge spaces, and other high-end lifestyle features. The proposed development is located approximately 45 minutes from Ngurah Rai International Airport, and the Company is monitoring regional infrastructure improvements that may enhance accessibility and connectivity.

Based on current preliminary planning assumptions, the Company anticipates targeted retail pricing of approximately $1,100,000 per villa, implying an aggregate sales target of approximately $7,700,000 for the seven-villa project. These figures are preliminary and subject to change based on final design, permitting and regulatory requirements, construction costs and timelines, market conditions, financing considerations, and other factors.

In addition to the villa development, the Company is evaluating opportunities to expand its Bali hospitality footprint through medium- to high-end restaurant and hotel concepts, which may be pursued directly by the Company or through third-party operating arrangements.

These initiatives are intended to complement the Company’s existing Indonesia-based business activities, including marine charter services and charter boat transportation services supporting tourism and marine travel in the Mentawai Islands and surrounding regions, as well as cargo transportation services serving commercial and construction-related needs.

“We are thrilled to expand into the luxury hospitality sector with our high-end villa development,” said Rudi Khelces, CEO of GGSM. “Our goal is to create an unforgettable and extraordinary atmosphere for our residents, visitors, and guests.”

