Cytokinetics and Olympic Gold Medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Team Up to Raise Awareness of the Whole-Person Impact of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM)

“On Track with HCM” Features Practical Insights for Managing Everyday Life

with the Disease, Inspired by the Experience with HCM of

McLaughlin-Levrone’s Father, Willie McLaughlin



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced the launch of “On Track with HCM,” demonstrating the company’s long-standing commitment to the HCM community. The campaign features four-time Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, and her father, three-time all-American track star, Willie McLaughlin, who suffered from the non-obstructive form of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) for more than two decades before receiving a heart transplant.

Designed in collaboration with the HCM patient advocacy community to support HCM patients as they navigate their everyday lives with the burdensome symptoms of the disease, the program includes a website and eight original videos featuring Sydney and Willie who share their personal experiences. HCM affected the McLaughlin family for more than two decades before Willie received a heart transplant, while Sydney and the family supported him through his journey. This program reflects on their experiences to inspire others facing this disease.

“On track or off, every journey has its hurdles,” said Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. “Watching my father manage his health with the same rigor he once coached me as a child running track has been inspirational, and I am honored to join him in the ‘On Track with HCM’ campaign to help others stay motivated as they navigate life with this chronic condition.”

HCM is the most common form of inherited heart disease, and it can affect people of any age. It is estimated that as many as 1 in every 350 people in the United States have HCM, but a large percentage of people are undiagnosed.1 People with HCM are at higher risk for developing atrial fibrillation, which can lead to blood clots, stroke, and other heart-related complications. HCM may also lead to heart failure or sudden cardiac arrest.

“Cytokinetics is committed to supporting people living with HCM by addressing not only the clinical aspects of care but the human experience behind the disease,” said Diane Weiser, Cytokinetics’ Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs. “‘On Track with HCM’ is designed to support the whole person and empower patients and their caregivers and families to live fuller, healthier lives.”

“On Track with HCM” brings to life the human side of the disease through personal stories, expert insights, and practical information for staying on the well-being track with HCM. In addition to Syndey and Willie, the program features Melissa Burroughs, M.D., FACC, Director of the Center of Excellence for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, Wellstar Center for Cardiovascular Care, who provides clinical context and strategies for managing the whole-person toll that HCM takes on those living with the disease and their loved ones. The video episodes explore non-clinical aspects of care for staying active, rested, and engaged in family, professional, and social activities.

Visit OnTrackWithHCM.com to learn more about Willie and Sydney’s experience with HCM and watch the videos about HCM and fitness, nutrition, mind-body connection, social, family, and professional aspects of managing the everyday challenges of living with the disease.

About Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) is a disease in which the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick. HCM can be obstructive when thickened muscle blocks blood flow, or non-obstructive, when blood flow is not blocked but heart function is still affected. In obstructive HCM, the thickening of cardiac muscle leads to the inside of the left ventricle becoming smaller, stiffer and less able to relax and fill with blood. Ultimately, HCM limits the heart’s pumping function, leading to reduced exercise capacity and a variety of symptoms.

HCM is the most common monogenic inherited cardiovascular disorder, with well over 300,000 patients diagnosed in the U.S. However, there are an estimated 400,000-800,000 additional patients who remain undiagnosed.1

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company, building on its over 25 years of pioneering scientific innovations in muscle biology, and advancing a pipeline of potential new medicines for patients suffering from diseases of cardiac muscle dysfunction. Cytokinetics’ MYQORZO™ (aficamten) is a cardiac myosin inhibitor approved for the treatment of adults with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) to improve functional capacity and symptoms by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the China National Medical Products Administration. The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency adopted a positive opinion recommending marketing authorization in the European Union for MYQORZO® (aficamten) with a decision expected from the European Commission in first quarter in 2026. Aficamten is also being studied for the potential treatment of non-obstructive HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing omecamtiv mecarbil, an investigational cardiac myosin activator for the potential treatment of patients with heart failure with severely reduced ejection fraction and ulacamten, an investigational cardiac myosin inhibitor for the potential treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, while continuing pre-clinical research and development in muscle biology.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements and claims the protection of the Act's safe harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements, express or implied, related to Cytokinetics’ research and development activities; clinical trial initiation, design, enrollment, conduct, progress, continuation, completion, timing and results; regulatory submissions, review processes, approval timing and outcomes, including with respect to supplemental applications and approvals in jurisdictions outside the United States; the scope, expansion, modification, durability or continuation of labeling and promotional claims; commercial readiness, launch timing, market access and reimbursement; anticipated patient, prescriber and payer adoption; expectations regarding market opportunity, growth and market share; pipeline development and expansion into additional indications or geographies; access to and use of capital; and Cytokinetics’ business strategy, objectives and future plans. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions; however, actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, uncertainties inherent in drug development and commercialization; the timing, conduct and outcomes of clinical trials; regulatory review and approval processes in the United States and other jurisdictions; differences in regulatory requirements, labeling, market access or promotional restrictions across jurisdictions; the ability to obtain, expand, maintain or continue desired labeling, promotional claims or commercial positioning for approved products; potential legal, intellectual property or regulatory constraints affecting commercialization and marketing claims; patient and prescriber acceptance of MYQORZO as compared to alternative therapies; the availability and terms of reimbursement from commercial and government payers; manufacturing, supply and distribution risks; competition; and the availability of sufficient capital to execute Cytokinetics’ business plans. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Cytokinetics undertakes no obligation to subsequently update any such statement, except as required by law. For further information regarding these and other risks related to Cytokinetics’ business, investors should consult Cytokinetics’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

