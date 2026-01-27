ABLi Therapeutics Completes Collaboration Agreement with The Michael J. Fox Foundation to include Risvodetinib in Path to Prevention Platform Trial

ATLANTA and BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABLi Therapeutics (“ABLi”), a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to address diseases that are associated with activation of Abelson Tyrosine Kinases (c-Abl kinases), announces it has entered into a collaboration agreement with The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) to include ABLi’s lead candidate, risvodetinib, in the MJFF-sponsored Path to Prevention (P2P) platform trial. The multi-arm P2P trial, expected to launch in the coming months, will investigate the safety and efficacy of several investigational agents in participants who have biomarker characteristics of Parkinson’s disease, also known as prodromal Parkinson’s disease, but have not yet progressed to a full diagnosis.

MJFF is developing the P2P platform trial, which will be built on top of the Parkinson’s Progression Marker Initiative (PPMI) study. PPMI was launched in 2010 to identify the cause(s) and identify biomarkers to better understand Parkinson’s disease (PD) progression. P2P is a platform, randomized, double blind placebo-controlled multi-center, Phase 2 trial planned to study disease progression in hundreds of patients over a period of two to three years using multiple investigational therapies from companies developing potential disease-modifying therapeutics. PPMI includes a population of prodromal participants with early clinical signs of PD who have both pathological alpha-synuclein measured by the Seed Amplification Assay (SAA) and dysfunction of dopamine neurotransmission by DAT-SPECT imaging, but who do not have a clinical diagnosis of PD or related disorders. This population will be eligible for participation in P2P. The ultimate goal of P2P is to measure whether tested therapies show efficacy in preventing progression to a formal diagnosis of Parkinson’s. The P2P study has multiple primary endpoints, including clinical and biomarker endpoints. Novel biomarkers specific to risvodetinib and developed by ABLi and its collaborators are being evaluated for inclusion in the risvodetinib study arm.

“Following the successful completion of the Phase 2 201 Trial that assessed the safety, tolerability and disease-modifying potential of risvodetinib in participants with early untreated PD, we are excited to be the first of several companies to enter into a collaboration agreement to join the Foundation’s P2P trial. We believe risvodetinib may be disease-modifying based on synuclein biomarker data. We’re excited to have the opportunity to evaluate the effect of risvodetinib even earlier in the disease course through P2P,” said Dr. Milton Werner, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ABLi.

Christopher Meyer, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Development Operations of ABLi, said, “We believe that risvodetinib is a unique investigational therapy with the potential to alter the course of disease for millions of patients with PD. P2P will run alongside our registration trial for risvodetinib, known as the C-Abl inhibitor Modification of Parkinson’s Disease trial (CAMPD), in early untreated PD. The primary endpoint for CAMPD is intended to directly measure the ability of risvodetinib to delay disease progression in hundreds of patients within three years of a Parkinson’s diagnosis. Risvodetinib is just one of a portfolio of potential disease-modifying agents at ABLi under development.”

About Risvodetinib (ABLi-148009)

Risvodetinib is a potent, selective small-molecule inhibitor of the non-receptor c-Abl kinases, designed for once-daily oral use that targets the underlying biological mechanisms driving Parkinson’s disease initiation and progression. Risvodetinib is believed to be a disease-modifying therapy that halts disease progression and reverses the functional loss arising from Parkinson’s disease inside and outside of the brain. All marketed therapeutic approaches to treat Parkinson’s help manage the symptoms of the disease, but there are currently no available treatments to slow or stop the disease’s relentless progression. Risvodetinib is the first therapy that does not involve dopamine replacement or dopamine to improve patient quality of life in a randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial (NCT05424276) and simultaneously reduced the underlying alpha-synuclein aggregate pathology in untreated Parkinson’s disease. Risvodetinib currently has intellectual property protection beyond 2036.

About ABLi Therapeutics

ABLi Therapeutics (“ABLi”) applies innovative medicinal chemistry and a deep understanding of disease biology to develop small molecule therapeutics that target the cause of diseases that arise from activation or dysfunction of the Abelson Tyrosine Kinases (c-Abl). Leveraging its expertise in drug design, ABLi utilizes clinically validated data of kinase inhibitors to design and develop novel product candidates with enhanced penetration into the brain, greater potency and target selectivity, and improved safety to treat diseases in which Abl kinase activation or dysfunction is implicated. The Company’s primary focus is on developing therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s disease and the Parkinson’s-related neurodegenerative diseases Multiple System Atrophy and Dementia with Lewy Body, that are all associated with Abl kinase activation or dysfunction. For more information visit www.ablitherapeutics.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

