Enteral Food and Devices Market Focused Insights Report 2026

Chicago, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent data from Astute Analytica, the global enteral feeding and devices market is forecast to register robust growth during the forecast period. The enteral route of access refers to the transfer of nutritional fluids and other nutrients by means of tubes directly into the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Enteral food products contain the balance of all the necessary nutrients, carbohydrates, protein, vitamins, and minerals, given directly into the stomach or intestine. The market of enteral food and devices has seen a significant rise owing to increasing technological advancements and ease of feeding provided by portable pumps. With the rapid improvement of healthcare facilities, this industry is expected to flourish in the forecast years as well.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, and other conditions that require intensive care has significantly contributed to the expansion of the enteral feeding market. These chronic illnesses often lead to complications that impair patients’ ability to consume adequate nutrition orally, thereby increasing reliance on alternative nutritional support methods.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, approximately 463 million adults were living with diabetes in 2019, a figure anticipated to surge to nearly 700 million by 2045. Diabetes can cause severe complications, including neuropathy and gastrointestinal dysfunction, which often impair swallowing and digestion. As a result, many diabetic patients require enteral nutrition to maintain adequate nutrient intake.

Impact of Malnutrition on Market Revenue Growth

The surge in the number of malnourished patients has significantly contributed to the generation of substantial revenues within the enteral feeding market. Research and analysis indicate that nearly 40% of hospital beds are occupied by patients suffering from malnutrition, a statistic that underscores the widespread prevalence and severity of this condition. Malnutrition is closely linked to increased morbidity and mortality rates, making effective nutritional support a critical component of patient care.

Enteral feeding has become the preferred method to address the nutritional requirements of malnourished patients and others who are unable to consume nutrients orally. By delivering nutrition directly to the gastrointestinal tract, enteral feeding ensures that patients receive the essential nutrients necessary for recovery and overall health maintenance. This approach is widely adopted across hospitals and home care settings due to its ability to improve patient outcomes, reduce complications related to malnutrition, and support long-term care strategies for vulnerable populations.

Dominance of Enteral Feeding Tubes in the Device Market

Enteral feeding tubes hold the largest share among various types of enteral feeding devices, driven by the increasing adoption of enteral feeding worldwide. These tubes serve as the primary conduit for delivering nutrition directly into the gastrointestinal tract when oral intake is insufficient, making them indispensable in clinical and home care settings. Their widespread use is supported by advancements in design and safety, which continue to enhance patient comfort and ease of administration.

To address safety concerns and standardize device compatibility, the Global Enteral Device Supplier Association (GEDSA), an international working group focused on enteral feeding tubes, has launched innovative enteral connectors known as EnFit. Developed in accordance with new ISO standards, EnFit connectors are designed to prevent misconnections with non-enteral medical devices, thereby reducing the risk of potentially harmful administration errors. This global initiative represents a significant step forward in improving the safety and reliability of enteral feeding systems.

Liquid forms of nutrition are preferred for enteral feeding because they can be easily administered through feeding tubes, ensuring efficient delivery of essential nutrients. Among feeding methods, continuous feeding is favored over intermittent feeding due to its numerous clinical advantages. Continuous feeding allows for steady nutrient absorption, reduces gastrointestinal complications, and improves patient tolerance, which collectively contribute to its higher market share. These benefits make continuous feeding the preferred choice in both hospital and home care environments.

Oncology Driving Demand in the Enteral Food and Device Market

Oncology emerged as the largest contributor to the enteral food and device market and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The rising prevalence of cancer worldwide has significantly increased the demand for specialized nutritional support, as many cancer patients face challenges related to malnutrition due to the disease itself or as a side effect of treatments like chemotherapy and radiation.

The growing number of cancer patients has directly influenced the higher adoption rates of enteral feeding devices. These devices are designed to deliver essential nutrients directly to the gastrointestinal tract when oral intake is insufficient or impossible. Their user-friendly and portable nature makes them especially suitable for patients undergoing complex treatment regimens who require continuous nutritional support.

Market Segmentation Overview

By Device Type

Enteral Feeding Pumps

Enteral Feeding Tubes

Nasogastric



Orogastric



Nasoenteric



Oroenteric



Gastrostomy



Jejunostomy



Administration Sets

Enteral Syringes

Other Consumables

By Food Form

Diskettes

Liquid

Powder

By Flow type

Intermittent Feeding

Continuous Feeding

By Age Group

Below 15 years

15-30 years

40-45 years

45-60 years

Above 60 years

By Application

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Neurology

Diabetes

Hypermetabolism

Others

By End-user

Hospital

Homecare Setting

Ambulatory Care Settings

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

